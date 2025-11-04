SPOT Earnings: A snapshot of Spotify’s Q3 2025 results

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) reported a sharp increase in net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 when the music streaming platform’s revenue grew 7%.
Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to EUR4.0 billion in the September quarter. Total monthly active users (MAUs) increased 11% YoY to 640 million.
Net income attributable to the company was EUR899 million or EUR3.28 per share, compared to EUR300 million or EUR1.45 per share in the corresponding quarter of FY24
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenue of EUR4.5 billion. The number of total monthly active users is expected to be 745 million in Q4.
