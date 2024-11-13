Spotify (SPOT) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported total revenue of EUR3.98 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 19% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR300 million, or EUR1.45 per share, compared to EUR65 million, or EUR0.33 per share, last year.

Total monthly active users (MAUs) grew 11% YoY to 640 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue of EUR4.1 billion and total MAUs of 665 million.

