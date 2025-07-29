Spotify (SPOT) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to EUR4.2 billion.
Net loss attributable to owners of the parent were EUR86 million, or EUR0.42 per share, compared to income of EUR274 million, or EUR1.33 per share, last year.
Total monthly active users (MAUs) increased 11% YoY to 696 million.
For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenue of EUR4.2 billion. Total MAUs are expected to be 710 million.
Most Popular
What to look for when Apple (AAPL) reports Q3 FY25 results?
As Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) prepares to report third-quarter results on Thursday, investors' focus is on the gadget giant's strategic pivots in supply chain and slowing iPhone momentum. Recently, concerns
Starbucks (SBUX) set to report Q3 2025 earnings results, a few points to note
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) stayed red on Monday. The stock has gained 12% over the past three months. The java giant is set to report its earnings results
Earnings Summary: Revvity (RVTY) reports higher Q2 2025 revenues
Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), a provider of health science solutions and technologies, on Monday reported an increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2025. On a reported basis, second-quarter