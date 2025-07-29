Spotify (SPOT) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to EUR4.2 billion.

Net loss attributable to owners of the parent were EUR86 million, or EUR0.42 per share, compared to income of EUR274 million, or EUR1.33 per share, last year.

Total monthly active users (MAUs) increased 11% YoY to 696 million.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenue of EUR4.2 billion. Total MAUs are expected to be 710 million.