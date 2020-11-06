Square, Inc. (SQ) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Jack Dorsey — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jason, and thank you all for joining us today. We know this is a busy time for everyone, especially with US election this week. So we’ll keep our opening comments focused so we can get to your questions. As a company, we’re continuing to take action to further our purpose of economic empowerment and commitment to financial inclusion. Since last quarter we announced two strategic investments that aligned with our purpose. The first was a $100 million investment in support of minority and underserved communities and towards our commitment to ending racial injustice. The second was a $50 million investment into bitcoin, which we believe will be the latest currency of Vienna and help people around the world better participate and thrive in the economy.

A few updates on our two ecosystems, Seller and Cash App before I turn it over to Amrita and your questions. Let’s start with Seller. We’re focused on providing sellers with fast and flexible access to their funds which has proven to be especially important this year. Square Card, our business debit card, which we launched last year, provides sellers with a way to immediately access and spend earned funds without setting up a bank account. Adoption of Square Card has increased each quarter since launch and in the third sellers spent more than $250 million on their cards.

We also work to provide employees easier access to funds. In the third quarter we launched two new features for Square Payroll, Instant Payments and OnDemand Pay. Instant Payments allows Square Payroll merchants to pay employees using earned funds next business day with direct deposit or instantly when employees use Cash App. OnDemand Pay gives employees a way to get their compensation faster by transferring up to $200 of earned wages per pay period into their Cash App accounts. This strengthens the integration between our Seller and Cash App ecosystems and is a great example of what we can do when we connect the two ecosystems together.

We continue to believe our ecosystem is a key differentiator for sellers and see an opportunity to educate businesses who are looking to adapt. During the quarter we also ran our largest brand awareness campaign to date with a focus on how our offerings can help sellers globally through the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to reach more than 50 million people in the US through our campaigns in the second half of 2020.

Now moving on to Cash App. With Cash App we’ve continued to find ways to make financial services more relatable and accessible for individuals. We’ve seen strong adoption across the Cash App ecosystem, including our stock brokerage products, which has seen the fastest adoption of any product to date. Since launching it less than a year ago, more than 2.5 million customers have bought stocks using Cash App and billions of dollars have been traded by the end of the third quarter.

With the stock products, we’re focused on expanding access to investing for more customers many of whom likely have never purchased stocks before. This quarter we launched Auto-Invest, which allows for dollar-cost averaging from recurring daily or weekly purchase of bitcoin or stocks. We also added the ability for customers to find stocks based on industry and performance and to get relevant news about their stocks right in the app.

In closing, we have scaled not one but two ecosystems focused on expanding access to financial services for sellers and individuals. We intend to continue looking for opportunities within each ecosystem and to expand into new adjacencies beyond seller. We’re investing for the long term and we are energized by what’s possible.

And with that, over to Amrita.

Amrita Ahuja — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jack. There are three topics I’d like to cover today. First, a look at our performance in the third quarter where Cash App delivered strong growth and Seller achieved positive gross profit growth and showed stability on GPV. Second, an update on our business in October and what this could mean for growth going forward. Third, a look at where we intend to invest in the fourth quarter of 2020 and in 2021 across both ecosystems given the compelling opportunities ahead of us.

In the third quarter, gross profit was $794 million, up 59% year-over-year or 63% growth excluding Caviar. Net income was $37 million and adjusted EBITDA was $181 million. Cash App delivered incredible gross profit growth of 212% year-over-year. The $385 million in gross profit Cash App generated was more than triple of what it did in the third quarter of 2019. Cash App result highlight our ecosystem’s ability to help customers manage their finances.

Looking at the three main drivers. First, we continue to see strong acquisition of new customers to our platform each month with our highest number of new customers added in a quarter. Second, we continue to efficiently cross sell our broader ecosystem increasing adoption of higher-value products such as cash card, bitcoin and direct deposit.

We saw that customers who adopted two or more products contributed three to four times more gross profit compared to those who only use peer to peer payments and this adoption allowed customers to find growing daily utilities in Cash App.

In the third quarter daily transacting actives nearly doubled year-over-year and represented nearly a quarter of Cash App’s monthly transacting actives. Third, we saw volume per active peak in July as we benefited from increased inflows into Cash App. This is a dynamic we have observed in the past related to seasonal tax refunds, as well as direct deposits of recurring paychecks and far to an even greater extent through July, with the introduction of governance stimulus funds. As expected inflows stepped down from July although remained relatively steady in August and September as we continue to benefit from greater inflows into customers’ accounts compared to pre-COVID levels.

For our Seller ecosystem, gross profit was $409 million, up 12% year-over-year. Excluding 4th of July and Labor Day, Seller GPV growth was relatively consistent on a year-over-year basis from July to August, followed by a modest improvement in September. Three factors to call out here in the third quarter across key strategic areas for our Seller business.

First omnichannel remains a priority. Now online capabilities complement our broader ecosystem. We saw continued strong GPV growth from our online channels up more than 50% year-over-year again this quarter. Second, we saw stronger growth from our international markets in the third quarter. Seller GPV in our markets outside the US grew 46% year-over-year in the third quarter and represented 11% of total Seller GPV, up from 6% two years ago. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by easing of restrictions in various regions as well as our strong acquisition of new sellers. Third, we remain focused on broadening our sales and marketing strategy for our Seller ecosystem. Overall across our increased go-to-market investments, we drove strong acquisitions, similar to last quarter. We track acquisition looking at the first five weeks of gross profit from the new cohort. And our seller cohorts in the third quarter generated greater gross profit compared to those who joined our platform a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of $181 million in the third quarter was primarily driven by top line growth and also benefited from a $40 million release of transaction loss provisions related to our seller business as actual loss rates trended more favorably than we had previously estimated.

Next, we wanted to share with you what trends we are seeing in real-time and implications on growth going forward for each ecosystem. In October we expect Cash App gross profit growth of more than 160% year-over-year. We continue to grow the network through strong new customer acquisition, drive adoption of our products and through healthy engagements and daily utility. As expected, we saw a reduction in transaction volume per active customer in October, driven by moderating inflows and storage funds, albeit still well above pre-COVID levels.

Looking ahead, while the team has continued to execute there remains a wide range of outcomes related to government inflows and how consumer behavior normalizes in 2021 which could lead to Cash App gross profit decelerating during the remainder of this year and into 2021. Given Cash App’s incredible growth year-to-date in 2020, we will lap particularly challenging comparison in the second and third quarter of next year.

Turning the Seller. In October, we expect our Seller ecosystem to achieve year-over-year gross profit growth slightly ahead of the 12% Seller reported in the third quarter. Seller GPV was up 8% year-over-year in October, which modestly improved compared to the third quarter, which was up 4%.

In our international markets we saw GPV growth of 50% year-over-year in October. However, two of our largest markets, the UK and Canada recently implemented more targeted shelter-in-place measures which could affect growth in the fourth quarter.

Card-not-present transactions were up 23% year-over-year in October relatively consistent with what we saw during the third quarter while card-present transactions were up 1% year-over-year, an improvement from the third quarter.

Regional trends on card-present transactions have varied depending on the extent of shelter in place restrictions. We expect to continue to observe variability related to the macro environment, pace of recovery and stricter shelter-in-place restrictions through the winter months, which could impact our performance. Our Seller gross profit has grown faster than GPV this year, in part due to higher transaction margins, which benefited from a greater mix of debit, card-not-present transactions and higher average transaction sizes. We recognize these dynamics driving transaction margins in 2020 could normalize in 2021.

Finally, we intend on investing for the long-term across both ecosystems in the fourth quarter and in 2021 and we’ll share a preliminary view of where we see the greatest opportunities. In the fourth quarter we expect to increase non-GAAP operating expenses excluding risk loss by at least $30 million compared to the third quarter. As we continue to invest in go-to-market and hiring, particularly for engineers driving product development.

As we plan for 2021, we again are making the deliberate decision to invest in both ecosystems, as we believe we are in the next of a transformative opportunity to reach new customers and expand each of our ecosystem.

Next year we expect to invest an incremental $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating expenses excluding risk loss, which represents growth of approximately 40% year-over-year. We expect the overall impact to our profitability next year to depend on top line growth trends in 2021 which will be determined in part by a variety of macro factors where we see a wide range of potential outcomes.

So what is in our control, let’s look at where we are investing in each ecosystem. For Cash App, we plan to focus on investing in sales and marketing to drive acquisition of customers and new demographics into engage former customers. We also plan to invest in product development to continue adding value to our customers and support in operations as the business scales.

For Seller we plan to invest in sales and marketing to drive new seller acquisition and hiring among engineers to further our product roadmap as we grow up market to serve larger sellers and as we look toward global expansion. We expect our blended company margin to be affected by the mix shift to Cash App. As a reminder, Cash App represented nearly 50% of our business in the third quarter, up from 25% a year ago. For the full year 2020, we expect Cash App to deliver more than 10 points of margin expansion and reach profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

So far this year Cash App has demonstrated strong unit economics and the ability to scale efficiently. However, as we look at the needs of our customers, the size of the addressable market and our team’s ability to move quickly, we see compelling opportunities to invest further. While Cash App has significantly improved its profitability it is still a much under business and earlier in scaling its margin profiles and seller.

In summary, we’re excited about the opportunity ahead of us to serve a wider set of needs for both new and existing customers across our ecosystems and intend to invest given a significant opportunity ahead of us to deliver long-term profitable growth.

I’ll now turn it back to the operator to start the Q&A portion of the call.

