Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Durga Doraisamy — Vice President, Investor Relations

Kevin Johnson — President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Grismer — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rachel Ruggeri — Senior Vice President, Finance, Americas

Presentation:

Durga Doraisamy — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter fiscal year '21 results. Today's discussion will be led by Kevin Johnson, President and CEO and Pat Grismer, CFO. And for Q&A, we will be joined by Roz Brewer, Chief Operating Officer and Group President, Americas; John Culver Group President, International, Channel Development and Global Coffee, Tea & Cocoa. Also present is Rachel Ruggeri, Senior Vice President, Finance for the Americas. This conference call will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements.

GAAP results in fiscal '21 includes several items related to strategic actions including restructuring and impairment charges, transaction and integration costs, and other items. These items are excluded from our non-GAAP results.

Kevin Johnson — President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. As I reflect on this past year, clearly, we have all been through a lot, a lot of trying times and a lot of change and at a time when society and all of humanity are a bit fragile, I am optimistic because this year holds tremendous promise for healing. I believe Starbucks can play an important role in that healing process, bringing people together to feel connected, supporting our communities in a positive and responsible way, and advancing a more equitable and inclusive world. It was just one year ago this week that we temporarily closed stores across China to protect our partners and customers from the coronavirus. We quickly realized the need to establish a set of principles for navigating this virus to operate safely in a global pandemic and then shared our principles and store protocols with every market around the world. That approach has served us well and I’m proud to say today, our business in China recovered in Q1, in line with our expectations and we remain on track to achieve full sales recovery of our U.S. business by the end of Q2. This journey has not been linear and because we have operationalized our ability to monitor events in real-time and adapt to the changing conditions store-by-store, our recovery continues to track slightly ahead of our expectations.