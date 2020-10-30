Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Durga Doraisamy — Vice President of Investor Relations

Kevin Johnson — President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Grismer — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Durga Doraisamy — Vice President of Investor Relations

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. Today’s discussion will be led by Kevin Johnson, President and CEO; and Pat Grismer, CFO. And for Q&A, we will be joined by Roz Brewer, Chief Operating Officer and Group President, Americas; John Culver, Group President, International, Channel Development and Global Coffee, Tea & Cocoa.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our last annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

In addition, we estimate the impact of COVID-19 by comparing actual results to our previous forecast. These forecasts were created prior to the spread of the virus were based on information available at the time and on a variety of assumptions, which we believe were reasonable. Starbucks assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements or information.

GAAP results in fiscal 2020 include several items related to strategic actions including restructuring and impairment charges, transaction and integration costs and other items. These items are excluded from our non-GAAP results. For certain non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today’s call, please refer to our website at investor.starbucks.com to find the corresponding GAAP measures as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their corresponding GAAP measures. This conference call is being webcast and an archive of the webcast will be available on our website through Friday, November 27, 2020.

I will now turn the call over to Kevin. Kevin?

Kevin Johnson — President and Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. 2020 has been an extraordinary year. As together, everyone on this planet has been navigating a global pandemic and all of the implications that come along with it. This shared experience gives us much to reflect upon, learn from and be inspired by. I’m very proud of how Starbucks partners responded, pulling together to support one another, creating safe that familiar experiences for our customers and serving communities. Starbucks partners who probably wear the green apron have been at the forefront of these efforts and I am enormously grateful for the courage, compassion and dedication that they’ve shown throughout this churn. They inspire me and fuel my positive outlook for the future.

There are three words that I hope you take away from today’s call, confidence, resilience and optimism. Let me explain. First, in the most dynamic of times, Starbucks is consistently executing. Our recovery is progressing extremely well as evidenced by better-than-expected sales and profits in the fourth quarter which gives us great confidence going forward. Second, we have accelerated several growth strategies and are innovating rapidly to adapt to new customer behaviors and preferences building a new level of resilience for the future. And third, Starbucks partners have risen to the occasion which coupled with an innovation agenda that elevates the customer experience, introduces exciting new beverages and extends our digital customer relationships, leaves us very well positioned, and gives me a tremendous sense of optimism for fiscal ’21 and the future of the Starbucks Coffee Company.

In these unprecedented times, Starbucks is more focused than ever on making the investments necessary to position our brand and our Company our long-term success. We will maintain our disciplined approach to investing behind our best-in-class digital ecosystem and aligning our product portfolio store base and partner-led customer experience with evolving preferences and consumption patterns. Our track record of delivering across these areas underpins the resilience of our business during this pandemic and will support Starbucks continued leadership.

Let me begin in the US. I could not be more pleased with our US sales recovery which progress faster than we anticipated in our final quarter of fiscal 2020. We finished the quarter with the comparable store sales decline of 4% for the month of September, a vast improvement from the approximately 65% decline we experienced at the depth of the pandemic only five months ago. Fourth quarter comparable store sales declined 9% in the US relative to the same quarter in the prior year well above the better end of our guidance range. Importantly, transaction volumes in the US climbed steadily throughout the quarter as we methodically and carefully restored in-store seating with approximately 63% of our US stores offering limited seating as we exited the quarter.

Ticket growth was relatively stable across the quarter at approximately 20% remaining meaningfully above historical levels aided by continued strength in our drive-through channel where customers tend to place larger orders. Central to the strength of our US recovery has been a relentless focus on rapid innovation, adapting and adjusting to new customer behaviors while continuing to drive the three strategies that are fundamental to our Growth at Scale agenda, elevating the customer experience, driving relevant beverage innovation and expanding digital customer engagement.

The first pillar of our Growth at Scale strategy, customer experience is a key competitive differentiator for Starbucks and something that is paying dividends as customers now more than ever are seeking the comfort and care that Starbucks uniquely provides. As customers continue to adapt to work from home and study from home realities, they create safe, familiar and convenient experiences, and have shifted their buying behavior accordingly. And we’ve adapted rapidly to meet those evolving needs. Broadly speaking, we’ve seen US transactions migrate from dense metro centers to the suburbs, from cafes to drive-throughs, from early mornings to mid mornings with outpaced recovery on the weekends. We’ve adjusted our operations to match these new customer behavior patterns including multiple, new protocols to provide a safe experience for our partners and customers. And this has resulted in customer connection scores, which are well above prior year levels.

By caring for our partners since the start of this pandemic, providing them with economic certainty at a time of great vulnerability, we successfully maintained very high levels of partner engagement and this is paying off in the form of high quality customer experiences. Those best moment that inspired Starbucks customers to continue coming back. As evidence of these traffic shifts, US sales comps were solidly positive for our drive-through locations and suburban stores for the fourth quarter and the month of September, respectively. Although this was offset by negative sales comps in our debt metro stores, particularly on week days, those numbers reflect the fact that approximately 3% of our stores were temporarily closed across the entire quarter, effectively weighing down the market comp by about 2 percentage points.

To increase throughput and accommodate higher transaction volumes at our suburban locations, we’ve rolled out curbside pickup to approximately 800 US company-operated locations and are on track to be a nearly 2,000 stores across the US by the end of fiscal 2021. We’ve also introduced handheld point of sale devices to about 100 stores with the goal of deploying these devices to approximately 400 additional stores by the end of Q1. And we are continuing to restore in-store seating across all of our stores in the US as conditions allow. Building on the strength of our customer experience, differentiated products continue to be an important traffic driver as well encompassing seasonal favorites as well as new innovations. The re-launch of our Pumpkin Spice platform in late August was a catalyst to our Q4 results. With Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew which was first offered last year actually outselling Pumpkin Spice Latte this season leading the entire Pumpkin platform to a record high in average daily units.

Our cold beverages continue to resonate with customers led by Starbucks Refreshers and Cold Brew with both delivered — delivering double-digit growth in Q4 and void by positive year-over-year growth in beverages. These results reflect not only the appeal of our products, but also the effectiveness of our marketing campaigns which reinforce the trust and familiarity of the Starbucks brand at a time when customers are craving our return to normalcy. And finally, as customers are increasingly seeking convenient and contactless experiences, our expanding drive-through presence and industry leading mobile platform, our primary vehicles to increasing convenience and digital customer engagement have been instrumental to the strength of our recovery.

As evidence of this, approximately 75% of US sales volume in Q4 was drive-through and mobile orders. Although this was meaningfully down from 90% in Q3, reflecting a sizable shift to on-premise occasions in Q4. As we progressively restored seating in our cafes, this is notably higher than pre-COVID levels at approximately 60% of sales. Moreover, our mobile order transactions continue to grow, increasing from 18% in Q2 to 24% in Q4 aided by continued improvements to our mobile app as well as an increased messaging across our marketing channels to drive further awareness introducing more customers to our mobile app which drove engagement to mobile order and benefited us operationally.

Of course, another key driver of increased digital customer engagement is our Starbucks Rewards program. In Q4, Starbucks Rewards drove 47% of US company operated tender for a second consecutive quarter, up from 43% in our fiscal Q1 prior to the onset of COVID-19. Importantly, Starbucks Rewards contribution improved throughout the quarter and returned to pre-COVID levels mainly driven by recovery in member spend and higher mobile order and pay usage, as I outlined previously. Additionally, our 90-day active rewards member base increased by 3 million members in Q4 approaching pre-COVID levels at $19.3 million, up 10% from the prior year. The successful launch of Stars for Everyone in mid-September was a key highlight in the quarter. The momentum we saw and the number of customers who downloaded the Starbucks app in Q3 continued throughout Q4 and the number of active customers who joined the Starbucks Rewards program grew slightly in Q4 relative to Q3, likely helped by the late quarter launch of Stars for everyone.

These early results indicate that the flexibility of rewards payment options, including the removal of the stored value card requirement to earn stars is resonating with customers. This gives us optimism regarding our ability to meaningfully grow the number of 90 day active Starbucks Rewards members in fiscal 2021.

Before moving on from our US business, I’d like to remind you that as we announced in June, we are in the midst of accelerating the transformation of our dense metro business by closing lower performing stores while continuing to capture that traffic where customers need us to be, including existing drive-through stores, new formats, such as curbside and more efficient Starbucks pickup locations. We expect much of this work to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months. At the same time, we remain focused on our strategy of developing drive-through locations largely in suburban and semi-rural locations, extending the reach of the Starbucks brand with high volume, high margin stores providing our customers the convenience they are seeking. We continue to grow our delivery business through our partnership with Uber Eats providing customers the ultimate form of convenience. I cannot be more excited about the upward trajectory and level of innovation, we’re seeing in our US business.

I’ll now move on to China, our second lead growth market. Building on the positive momentum in Q3, China demonstrated sequential improvements in monthly comparable store sales across Q4 delivering minus 3% for the quarter. This was in line with our expectations led by initiatives very similar to what I described in the US, outstanding customer experience, new product innovation, notably, our new tea cloud platform and continued expansion of our digital platform, but what’s most remarkable about the recovery in China, in my view is the rapid reacceleration of new store development which is our number one driver of growth in China.

I’m pleased to say that despite the challenging environment imposed by the pandemic, we crossed both the 4,600 and the 4,700 store milestone in Q4, opening almost 260 stores in the fourth quarter alone. That’s an impressive 581 stores or 14% growth in the last 12 months. This is an incredible achievement by the team considering, we temporarily paused new store development activity in China for a couple of months starting in late January. Our disciplined approach to store development is paying off as these new stores are off to a strong start with early returns substantially in line with pre-COVID levels. As part of our store development program in China, the local team has innovated a new retail format that caters to the need state of convenience. Starbucks Now which is very similar to Starbucks Pickups in the US.

With speed and agility Starbucks China opened 40 Now stores in fiscal 2020 with the presence in nine Chinese cities. Early results are very encouraging. And the team is increasing the pace of development for this innovative concept. On the digital front, we saw continued strength in our mobile platform in China with mobile order sales mix more than doubling in the past 12 months to 26% in Q4, with 13% coming from delivery and 13% from Mobile Order & Pay well above the mid-teen levels we saw pre-COVID.

The digital innovations we launched in China throughout fiscal 2020, including a new WeChat Mini program and the enhanced Starbucks Rewards program along with our digital partnership with Alibaba has fueled customer engagement and strong sequential growth in active Starbucks Rewards members. In Q4, China’s 90-day active members increased 36% over Q3 to 13.5 million representing 34% growth over the prior year. As of the US business, I’m incredibly proud of the continued recovery and industry leading innovation in China. The customer trends we are seeing in specialty retail extend to Coffee at Home, where demand remains elevated through the pandemic.

We are applying our innovation mindset and agility to our Channel Development business to capture share in at-home coffee and to maximize reach of the Starbucks brand across all channels and platforms. In the US, Starbucks share of total package coffee grew significantly in Q4 with 17% growth in dollar sales outpacing the coffee category, which grew 9% in the quarter. Consumption of our domestic, ready to drink coffee products grew 15% in Q4, somewhat offsetting this strength was softness in the foodservice business as offices, hotels, colleges and entertainment centers continue to experience low levels of traffic.

Through the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestle, we accelerated growth and innovation, while maintaining our commitment to sustainability in Q4, including the introduction of non-dairy Starbucks Creamers with 100% recyclable packaging to our full portfolio of at-home products. We entered nine new markets in the quarter, bringing Starbucks at-home coffee presence through the Global Coffee Alliance to 62 markets in just 24 months. We also continue to meet customers where they are through our global ready to drink portfolio. Notably, the continued performance of ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew, the number 1 innovation in the category this year. Exceeding expectations.

Overall, we are very pleased with the accelerated expansion of the Starbucks brand around the world through the channel business. This is truly a brand amplifier. In summary, the Starbucks brand is stronger than ever. Our business recovery is progressing well, and through rapid innovation, we’ve built a new level of resilience for the future. We believe that the investments we made to protect our partners well-being and provide them with economic certainty combined with our principled approach to decision-making and transparency of our communications have built trust with all stakeholders and will pay dividends long into the future.

I open my remarks by suggesting three words for you to take away from this call, confidence in our strategy, resilience built from our innovation agility that continues to drive our business recovery and optimism about fiscal ’21 and the future of Starbucks. I close by adding one additional word for all Starbucks stakeholders to take away from today, gratitude. None of this would have been possible without the positive spirit and incredibly hard work of our 400,000 green apron partners around the world who serve our customers each day. They live our Company mission and values every day. Partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and they fill me with gratitude and inspiration. Thank you, partners.

Let me now hand the call over to Pat to discuss our financial performance for Q4 and fiscal 2020 as well as our guidance for fiscal year ’21. Pat?

Patrick Grismer — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Kevin and good afternoon, everyone. As Kevin shared, we are delighted with the performance of all our operating segments, driving a strong finish to our fiscal 2020. For the quarter, Starbucks reported global revenue of $6.2 billion, down 8% from the prior year. We estimate the COVID-19 impact on Q4 consolidated revenue to be approximately $1.2 billion driven by modified operations and reduced customer traffic. Q4 EPS was considerably higher than the guidance range we provided on our last earnings call, driven by faster-than-expected sales and margin recovery as well as a lower tax rate from the impact of certain discrete items.

Q4 GAAP EPS declined from $0.67 in the prior year to $0.33 inclusive of higher-than-expected restructuring and impairment costs related to the acceleration of our strategy to reposition and restructure our Company-operated store portfolio in the Americas. Q4 non-GAAP EPS was $0.51, down from $0.70 in the prior year. The estimated negative impact of COVID-19 on Q4 EPS was $0.35.

I will now provide some segment highlights and discuss consolidated margin performance for Q4, and will then provide guidance for fiscal 2021, including the expected impact of the 53rd week. Starting with the Americas. At $4.2 billion, Americas’ Q4 revenue was 9% lower than the prior year, primarily due to a 9% decline in comparable store sales as well as lower product sales and royalty revenues from our licensees as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. We estimate that Q4 decline in Americas revenue and operating income attributable to COVID-19 to be approximately $830 million and $400 million respectively. This equates to a flow-through rate on lost sales of about 48% in Q4, essentially, returning to the segment’s typical 50% variable flow-through rate. This is a significant sequential improvement from Q3 reflecting a decrease in catastrophe wages and enhanced pay programs as well as an increase in labor efficiency.

Relative to the prior year, Americas Q4 non-GAAP operating margin contracted 350 basis points to 16.7% primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 including sales deleverage and additional costs incurred, as well as growth in retail partner wages and benefits, partially offset by improved labor efficiency. Importantly, Americas’ sales and profitability trended positively across the quarter with sequential improvements each month. The US posted a comparable sales decline of 4% in September, improving from minus 11% in August and the business achieved positive profitability and every month of the quarter.

Moving on to International. Including a 2% VAT benefit, the segment’s comparable store sales of minus 10% in Q4, reflects faster-than-expected sales recovery in Japan, boosted by successful seasonal product promotions and strong drive-through performance. I would now like to highlight the fourth quarter performance of our lead international growth market, China.

For the month of September, China’s comparable store sales were up 1%, including a 4 percentage point VAT exemption benefit, reflecting a slight sequential improvement to August’s comp on a like-for-like basis. For the fourth quarter, China’s comparable store sales declined 3% including VAT favorability of 4 percentage points. International’s Q4 revenue of $1.5 billion was a 5% reduction versus the prior year, primarily due to the 10% decline in comparable store sales. Also contributing to the decline were lower product sales to and royalties from our licensees due to COVID-19. We estimate that the COVID-19 impact on the decline in International’s Q4 revenue and operating income was approximately $300 million and $150 million respectively. International’s flow-through rate on lost sales improved from roughly 55% in Q3 to approximately 50% in Q4, primarily due to higher labor efficiency and lower waste, partially offset by a reduction in certain temporary benefits including government relief programs.

International’s Q4 Non-GAAP operating margin declined by 540 basis points from the prior year to 16.3%, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, largely stemming from sales deleverage and non-restructuring store asset impairments, as well as strategic investments, mainly technology and digital initiatives. On to Channel Development. Revenue was $464 million in Q4, a 9% decline from the prior year, primarily due to Global Coffee Alliance transition-related items including a structural change in our single-serve business. Excluding these transition-related items, Channel Development’s revenue declined by approximately 1% from the prior year, reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the segment’s foodservice business, partially offset by growth in at-home coffee and ready-to-drink.

Channel Development’s Q4 operating margin expanded by 510 basis points to 42.7% mainly due to a business mix shift, driven by the strength in our ready-to-drink products as well as the structural change in our single-serve business. At the consolidated level, non-GAAP operating margin was 13.2% in Q4, down from 17.2% in the prior year, unsurprisingly, much of the year-over-year reduction in our operating margins for Q4 was due to sales deleverage attributable to COVID-19 as well as growth in wages and benefits and non-restructuring store asset impairments and strategic investments, partially offset by labor efficiencies and supply chain savings.

We estimate, the COVID-19 impact to Q4 non-GAAP operating income to be roughly $550 million. In relation to the $1.2 billion of COVID ’19 impact on Q4 Consolidated revenue that I mentioned earlier, this equates to a flow-through rate of approximately 46% on lost revenue, which is close to the 50% variable flow-through rate that we typically observe in our business. I will now provide guidance for fiscal 2021. Starting with the key driver of our growth, comparable sales growth for our Company-operated stores, barring any new significant and sustained waves of COVID-19 infections and or global economic disruptions, we expect global comparable store sales growth of 18% to 23% in fiscal 2021 fueled by sustained improvement in comparable store transactions across both of our key markets, the US and China.

These estimates are based on the experience we’ve gained from navigating the impact of COVID-19 for the past nine months, including the more resilient operating protocols that we’ve built into our business as well as the traffic driving initiatives and innovation that we plan for the year ahead. For the Americas and the US, we expect comparable store sales to grow between 17% to 22% in fiscal 2021 and we continue to expect to achieve full comparable store sales recovery in the US by the end of our fiscal second quarter. This assumes that we are able to continue to restore cafe seating and operating hours at our US stores nearing full capacity by the end of the second quarter. For the International segment, we expect comparable store sales to grow between 25% and 30% in fiscal 2021. This estimate is predicated on COVID-19 impacts continuing to lessen in Japan as well as China’s current operating environment remaining substantially unchanged with full seating and regular operating hours in almost all locations. We continue to expect China’s comparable store sales to fully recover by the end of our first quarter, excluding the benefit from the temporary VAT exemption, which we will continue to expect will expire in January. For the full fiscal year in 2021, we expect China’s comparable store sales to grow between 27% and 32%.

Moving on to the next key growth driver, retail store development. Although we expect to open more stores globally in fiscal 2021 than we did last year targeting approximately 2,150 new store openings compared to about 2,000 in fiscal ’20, we expect store closures to increase versus prior year from approximately 600 in fiscal ’20 to about 1,050 in fiscal ’21. This is primarily due to the accelerated repositioning of our US store portfolio and the restructuring of our Canada business, but also reflects a slightly higher pace of closures in our International license store portfolio. As a result, we expect to add approximately 1,100 net new Starbucks stores globally in fiscal 2021, down from approximately 1,400 in fiscal 2020. For the Americas, we expect new store openings to be approximately 850 located mostly in the US with roughly 800 store closures across the segment in fiscal 2021, yielding approximately 50 net new stores.

The closures are part of the trade area transformation initiative that we announced in June to accelerate the evolution of our store footprint intense metro centers, clearing the way for the development of new, more efficient retail store formats that cater the customers’ increasing desire for convenience, while also improving trade area profitability. Compared to the plans we announced in June, our guidance for fiscal ’21 reflects an additional 200 store closures in the Americas Company operated store portfolio, based on our current outlook on store performance, mostly in dense metro centers where there is the potential for sales transfer. For International, we expect to open approximately 1,300 new stores in fiscal ’21 and close approximately 250 stores, yielding 1,050 net new stores next year, including approximately 600 net new stores in China. This reflects a slower pace of International licensed store development as well as a slightly higher pace of International licensed store closures relative to fiscal 2020, in part, due to the impacts of COVID-19 resulting from the relatively slow pace of recovery in many markets outside the US.

Importantly, we believe these impacts are temporary, and we expect the pace of global net store development to return to our long-term growth guidance of 6% to 7% annually in fiscal 2022. We expect Channel Development’s revenue in fiscal 2021 to range between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion, including the 53rd week. The anticipated decline in the segment’s revenue from $1.9 billion in fiscal 2020 is primarily attributable to a structural change in our single-serve business that was announced in February. Pursuant to an arrangement between Nestle and Keurig Dr Pepper, resulting in a more royalty based revenue construct for Starbucks that took it back last month. We do not expect the profitability of our single-serve business to be materially impacted by this change. Adding it all up, we expect consolidated revenue to range between $28 billion and $29 billion in fiscal 2021, including approximately $500 million attributable to the 53rd week.

Let’s move on to fiscal 2021 operating margin. Globally, we expect operating margin in fiscal 2021 to improve significantly over the prior year, driven primarily by three tailwinds, partially offset by incremental strategic investments in our business. The three tailwinds are number 1, sales leverage, as we continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Number 2, the absence of certain COVID-19 related expenses unique to the prior year; and number 3, ongoing supply chain efficiencies. The strategic investments are concentrated in three areas, number 1, enhanced partner wages and benefits; number 2, technology to drive further digital customer engagement, expand retail sales and improve store operating efficiency; and number 3, environmental sustainability primarily within our supply chain to reduce waste water consumption and carbon emissions. These investments are spread across our product and distribution costs, store operating expenses and G&A.

Let me add one additional point to the operating margin equation for fiscal 2021. We expect commodities to have minimal year-over-year impact on our product and distribution costs. At this point, our overall coffee needs are mostly priced locked for fiscal 2021. Combining the impact of all these margin drivers, we expect non-GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2021 to be between 16% and 17% starting well below the lower end of this range in the first half of the year and rising above the upper end of this range in the back half of the year. Similarly, we expect our retail operating segments to deliver significant margin improvement on a non-GAAP basis as fiscal 2021 progresses.

For Channel Development, we expect operating margin to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels and approach the mid ’40s driven by the structural change in our single-serve business which I just described. Below the operating income line, we expect interest expense to be between $470 million and $480 million in fiscal 2021 versus $437 million in fiscal 2020. The increase is driven by debt issuances totaling $4.75 billion in the past eight months. Importantly, we remain committed to our BBB plus BAA1 one credit rating and leverage cap of 3 times rent adjusted EBITDA. While the impacts of COVID-19 have resulted in the Company exceeding that leverage cap, we view these impacts as temporary and we expect our leverage to return to near targeted levels in the latter part of fiscal 2021 as our operating cash flow continues to improve and we extinguish upcoming debt maturities.

Based on the strength of our cash flow, I’m happy to report that we paid off a $500 million term loan in Q4 and as we previously announced, our Board of Directors approved a 10% increase to our quarterly dividend representing the 10th consecutive annual increase since Starbucks commenced paying a dividend in 2010. As to our tax rate in fiscal 2021, we expect our effective GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates to be in the mid 20% range. This compares with GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates of 20.6% and 20.7% respectively in fiscal 2020 which benefited from certain discrete tax items that are not expected to repeat to the same degree in fiscal 2021.

Finally, we currently expect the suspension of our share repurchase program to continue through the balance of fiscal 2021. We expect capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 to total approximately $1.9 billion, slightly higher than what we spent in fiscal 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to two things, number 1, the re-acceleration of new store development following a temporary pause during the pandemic; and number 2, an expansion of our global supply chain, notably the development of the Coffee Innovation Park in China that we announced earlier this year.

Finally, at this juncture, we foresee minimal impact from foreign currency movements in fiscal 2021. When you add it all up, we expect GAAP EPS in the range of $2.34 to $2.54 in fiscal 2021, including approximately $0.10 for the 53rd week. We expect non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 in fiscal 2021 including again approximately $0.10 for the extra week demonstrating further recovery and approaching pre-pandemic levels. For Q1, specifically, we expect GAAP EPS in the range of $0.32 to $0.37 and non-GAAP EPS in the range $0.50 to $0.55, reflecting our current stage of recovery.

Given this expectation for Q1 EPS and combined with the normal seasonality that tends to dampen our EPS in Q2, we expect meaningfully higher EPS in the third and fourth quarters compared to the first two quarters of the year. So let me wrap things up. We are delighted with the pace of business recovery in fiscal 2020 and the momentum that it provides for fiscal 2021. We remain confident in the strength of our brand and the durability of our growth model, and we are committed to making the investments necessary to sustain our competitive advantages reinforced by the consistent execution of a focused agenda.

On that note, I would like to express my appreciation to our green apron partners who deliver the Starbucks customer experience in a manner that is truly unmatched and exemplifies our Company’s mission and values, which are the foundation of our business.

With that, Kevin and I are happy to take your questions, joined by Roz Brewer and John Culver, as Durga outlined at the top of our call. Thank you. Operator?

