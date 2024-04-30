Starbucks Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will report earnings results for the second quarter of 2024 today after markets close.

Listen to Starbucks’ earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.79 per share on revenues of $9.1 billion for Q2 2024. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share on revenues of $8.7 billion reported in Q2 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $9.4 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 20% to $0.90.