Starbucks Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is all set to report its second-quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the March quarter. In the year-ago quarter, it had earned $0.68 per share. The consensus revenue estimate for the second quarter is $8.83 billion, which represents a 3.2% year-over-year rise.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company reported net earnings of $780.8 million or $0.69 per share, compared to $1.02 billion or $0.90 per share in the same period last year. First-quarter revenue was broadly unchanged year-over-year at $9.4 billion.