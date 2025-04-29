Categories LATEST
Starbucks Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is all set to report its second-quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Starbucks’ Q2 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the March quarter. In the year-ago quarter, it had earned $0.68 per share. The consensus revenue estimate for the second quarter is $8.83 billion, which represents a 3.2% year-over-year rise.
For the first quarter of 2025, the company reported net earnings of $780.8 million or $0.69 per share, compared to $1.02 billion or $0.90 per share in the same period last year. First-quarter revenue was broadly unchanged year-over-year at $9.4 billion.
