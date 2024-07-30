Starbucks Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is set to publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion for Starbucks for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted EPS of $1.00 on revenue of $9.16 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2024, Starbucks’ consolidated revenues decreased 2% year-over-year to $8.6 billion. Adjusted EPS declined 8% to $0.68.