Starbucks Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is set to publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion for Starbucks for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted EPS of $1.00 on revenue of $9.16 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
In the second quarter of 2024, Starbucks’ consolidated revenues decreased 2% year-over-year to $8.6 billion. Adjusted EPS declined 8% to $0.68.
SBUX Earnings: All you need to know about Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues declined 1% year-over-year to $9.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 1%. Global
