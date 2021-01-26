Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Tricia Meyers — Investor Relations Manager

Mark Millett — President and Chief Executive Officer

Theresa Wagler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Tricia Meyers — Investor Relations Manager

Leading today's call are Mark Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics; and Theresa Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

And now I’m pleased to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Millett — President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, Tricia. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call. I apologize for the early hour, particularly for those that may be on the — coming in from the West Coast, but hopefully you are going to enjoy the results nonetheless, because 2020 was a year of unprecedented health and economic challenge, as we navigated the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. Yet through the extraordinary dedication and passion of the Steel Dynamics team, we took care of one another, while also providing for our families and serving our customers. Protecting the health and welfare of our people is our highest priority and I want to thank each of them for their continued commitment to each other. I am proud to work alongside each of them, they are a special team and they continue to do incredible things.

Despite the challenges, we achieved best-in-class performance with record fabrication volume, strong earnings and steel shipments that were only 1% less than our record year, simply a phenomenal performance given the conditions. We’re conscious of these milestones while remembering that none of it matters unless everyone goes home safely at the end of each day. Our safety performance improved in the fourth quarter and notably our annual 2020 injuries severity rate was the lowest in our history.