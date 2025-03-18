Categories Earnings, Industrials
Steel Dynamics (STLD) issues earnings guidance for first-quarter 2025
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD), a leading steel producer and metals recycler in North America, has issued earnings guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
- The company said it expects first-quarter earnings to be in the range of $1.36 per share to $1.40 per share, compared to $3.67 per share in Q1 2024
- In Q1, profitability from steel operations is expected to be stronger than sequential fourth-quarter results
- Profitability is expected to benefit from increased shipments in the first quarter, more than offsetting some metal margin compression
- Earnings from the company’s metals recycling operations are expected to be higher in Q1 than sequential fourth quarter 2024 results, based on stronger realized pricing and stable volumes for ferrous and nonferrous materials
- Meanwhile, earnings from steel fabrication operations are expected to be lower than sequential fourth-quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments and less than a five percent decline in realized pricing
- Last month, the board increased first-quarter cash dividend by 9% to $0.50 per common share and also authorized an additional $1.5 billion for share repurchases
- Steel Dynamics is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, April 22, after markets close
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Accenture (ACN) to report Q2 2025 results Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Accenture plc, (NYSE: ACN) is preparing to publish its second-quarter results this week, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenue and profit. The professional services company had a strong
What to expect when Dollar Tree (DLTR) reports Q4 2024 earnings results
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) gained over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. The discount store chain is scheduled to report
MU Earnings Preview: Strong Q2 results in cards amid growing AI demand
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the AI wave sweeping the tech industry, leveraging its high-bandwidth-memory products designed for massive data processing tasks. The company