Steel Dynamics (STLD) provides earnings guidance for Q3 FY25

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD), a leading steel producer and metals recycler in North America, has provided earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- The company expects third-quarter 2025 earnings to be in the range of $2.60 per share to $2.64 per share
- The EPS target is higher than the $2.01 the company reported in Q2 FY25, and $2.05 reported in Q3 2024
- The positive guidance reflects improved earnings from each of the company’s three operating platforms
- Q3 FY25 profitability from the company’s steel operations is expected to be stronger than in Q2 FY25
- Earnings from the metals recycling operations in Q3 are expected to be significantly stronger than the Q2 EPS
- As of September 11, 2025, Steel Dynamics has repurchased $185 million of its common stock
- The company plans to release its third-quarter 2025 earnings on October 20, after markets close
