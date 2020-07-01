STZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights that you need to know from Constellation Brands Q1 financial results

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2020.
First quarter net loss was $177.9 million, or $0.94 per share, compared to net loss of $245.4 million, or $1.30 per share in first quarter of 2020.
Net sales decreased 6% to $1.96 billion.
Our strong cash flow results provide financial flexibility as we continue to focus on reducing our debt levels. During the quarter we refinanced debt at favorable rates to enhance liquidity during this time of uncertainty.Garth Hankinson, CFO
COVID-19 puts insurers in tricky situation; risks range from litigation to insolvency
Ravaging almost every part of the world and crippling economic activity, the coronavirus pandemic has not spared any business. When it comes to the insurance industry, the nature of impact is complex and there is no doubt the companies will struggle with their underwriting decisions once the damage is fully assessed.
