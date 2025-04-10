Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

STZ Infographic: A snapshot of Constellation Brands’ Q4 2025 report

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in adjusted earnings.

Constellation Brands Q4 2025 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter net sales edged up 1% year-over-year to $2.31 billion, aided by a 5% increase in wine and spirits sales. For fiscal 2026, the company expects enterprise organic net sales to be down 2% to up 1% year-over-year.

On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter earnings rose 14% annually to $2.63 per share. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $375.3 million or $2.09 per share in Q4, compared to net income of $392.4 million or $2.14 per share in Q4 2024.

Prior Performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q4 2025 earnings results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues of $6 billion were up 6.7% from the same period a year ago. Net earnings increased

American Express (AXP) likely to report higher Q1 revenue and profit

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has continued its profitable growth trajectory amid stable demand for its services and strong consumer engagement. That is despite a slowdown in spending among small

DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $14 billion. Net income was $240 million, or $0.37 per share,

Tags

alcoholic beveragesBeerMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top