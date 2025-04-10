STZ Infographic: A snapshot of Constellation Brands’ Q4 2025 report

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in adjusted earnings.

Fourth-quarter net sales edged up 1% year-over-year to $2.31 billion, aided by a 5% increase in wine and spirits sales. For fiscal 2026, the company expects enterprise organic net sales to be down 2% to up 1% year-over-year.

On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter earnings rose 14% annually to $2.63 per share. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $375.3 million or $2.09 per share in Q4, compared to net income of $392.4 million or $2.14 per share in Q4 2024.

Prior Performance