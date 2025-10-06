Categories LATEST
STZ Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Beer maker Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 results today after regular trading hours.
Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.41 per share for the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $4.32 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $2.46 billion, which represents a 15.8% year-over-year decrease.
Listen to Constellation Brands‘ Q2 2026 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
In the second quarter, the company’s net sales were $2.51 billion, down 6% on a reported basis and 4% on an organic basis, compared to the prior-year quarter. Reported net income attributable to the company decreased 41% to $516 million, and earnings per share dropped 39% to $2.90 year-over-year. Comparable EPS was down 10% to $3.22.
