Summary: Cintas Corporation (CTAS) announces executive changes

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), which provides enterprises with a wide range of products and services including uniforms and safety products, has announced important management changes.
- Cintas said that Mike Hansen will retire from his role as executive vice president & chief financial officer
- Hansen will transition to a new role as assistant to the CEO, effective May 31, 2025
- In his new role, Hansen will support the transition to his successor and contribute to certain strategic initiatives and special projects
- Scott Garula, who currently serves as president of Cintas’ Rental Division, will succeed Hansen as executive vice president & chief financial officer
- Garula joined Cintas in 1996 as an accountant and has held various leadership positions in the company, including key roles within the Finance team
- Garula served as president of First Aid & Safety and Fire Protection before becoming president of the Rental Division
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Conagra Brands’ Q3 2025 report
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has reported weaker-than-expected revenue and profit for the February quarter, with sales declining across all business segments amid softer demand and persistent supply challenges. The
Main takeaways from Lamb Weston’s (LW) Q3 2025 earnings report
Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) jumped 9% on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed its outlook for the
Summary: Tesla (TSLA) reports Q1 2025 production, deliveries
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced results of vehicle production and deliveries for the first quarter of 2025. The company also provided data on the deployment of energy storage products