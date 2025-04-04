Summary: Niu Technologies (NIU) reports first-quarter 2025 sales

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), a leading electric scooter maker based in China, on Friday reported its sales volume results for the first quarter of 2025.
- In the first three months of fiscal 2025, total sales climbed 57% to 203,313 units from 129,139 vehicles in the year-ago quarter
- The company sold 183,065 units in the China market in Q1, compared to 110,115 units in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024
- In international markets, sales grew by 6% to 20,248 vehicles from 19,024 units in the prior year’s first quarter
- The company attributed the strong sales growth to its extensive pipeline of new product launches and upgrades over the past year
- The NX Pro model, which was launched in late March, generated strong pre-order demand across all sales channels
