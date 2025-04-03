Summary: Tesla (TSLA) reports Q1 2025 production, deliveries

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced results of vehicle production and deliveries for the first quarter of 2025. The company also provided data on the deployment of energy storage products during the quarter.
- In the first quarter of 2025, Tesla produced a total of 362,615 vehicles
- The number of Model 3 and Model Y units produced in the March quarter is 345,454
- A total of 17,161 units of other models were produced in the first quarter
- The company delivered 336,681 vehicles during the quarter
- Of the total vehicles delivered in Q1, 323,800 were Model 3 Model Y units
- Other models delivered during the quarter were 12,881
- The company said it deployed 10.4 GWh of energy storage products in the first quarter
- Tesla is scheduled to report its consolidated first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 22, after markets close
