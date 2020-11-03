Sysco Corp (SYY) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Neil Russell — Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Kevin P. Hourican — President and Chief Executive Officer

Joel T. Grade — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Sysco’s First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your Neil Russell, Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Neil Russell — Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Sysco’s first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call. On today’s call, we have Kevin Hourican, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joel Grade, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that statements made during this presentation, which state the Company’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and actual results could differ in a material manner. Additional information about factors that could cause results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings.

This includes but is not limited to risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 27, 2020 subsequent SEC filings and in the news release issued earlier this morning. A copy of these materials can be found in the Investors section at sysco.com or via Sysco’s IR app. Non-GAAP financial measures are included in our comments today and in our presentation slides. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are included at the end of the presentation slides and can also be found in the Investors section of our website.

To ensure that we have sufficient time to answer all questions, we’d like to ask each participant to limit their time today to one question and one follow-up. And as an additional reminder fiscal 2021 is a 53 week year for Sysco.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Hourican.

Kevin P. Hourican — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Neil and good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our call. I hope that you and your families are staying safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. During this morning’s call I will spend time discussing Sysco’s management of the COVID-19 crisis, how we are strategically transforming the Company to better serve our customers and grow the business. And finally, I will update everyone on the current state of our business environment. I’ll then turn it over to Joel, who will discuss Sysco’s first quarter financial results.

Earlier this morning Sysco reported first quarter fiscal year 2021 results that included substantial free cash flow and $365 million of adjusted operating income, despite a 23% sales decline. We are pleased with these financial results, in light of the significant constraints that are being placed upon our customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sysco is doing more than anyone in the foodservice distribution industry to ensure the success of the restaurants and customers that we serve. The impact of these efforts can be seen in the success of customers that we serve relative to the broader industry.

Sysco customers are closing at a lower percentage and are generally outperforming the broader food-away-from-home industry. Our leadership team is focused on managing the day-to-day business, supporting our customers and delivering upon the largest business transformation in our Company’s history. This is important as our transformation will enable Sysco to further differentiate from our competition and better serve our diverse customer segments. Examples of Sysco’s management of the crisis during the first quarter include more than $8 billion of cash and available liquidity which ensures we have financial flexibility in this difficult operating environment.

Sysco is leading the industry with the work that we are doing to help our restaurant customers succeed delivering holiday toolkits for restaurant tours, creating marketplace pop-up shops, providing solutions to extend the outdoor dining season. And finally, our culinary experts are helping restaurants narrow their menu to increase profitability and tailor their offerings for takeout and delivery effectiveness, since pictures are worth a thousand words, I call your attention to page number 5 of our presentation.

The right hand side of the chart shows an example of what we mean when we say extend the patio season. This is one of many solutions that our sales consultants are presenting to our customers to help them extend their outdoor season. The left hand side of the page is a visual of one of our latest foodie solutions, a holiday season selling guide for our customers to leverage to maximize sales during what will be a unique holiday season in 2020. Importantly, we added $300 million in net new business in the first quarter which totals more than $1.3 billion of new national business since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to these wins at the national level, we are winning new customers at the local level at an accelerated rate compared to prior year. Due to an increased focus on prospecting new customers across our sales force. At Sysco, we have the sales force strength and supply chain capacity to continue winning new business at both the national and local level. These customer wins will enable Sysco to recover faster than the overall market as economic conditions improve. This is evidenced by our current share gains in the overall marketplace. Most importantly, we are leveraging the crisis to transform our Company. And I am proud of the work our associates have done to accelerate our strategic transformation.

Here at Sysco, we are successfully navigating through the biggest price system in our industry’s history and we are substantially transforming our Company for the future. Our business transformation is on track. We are continuing work on our bold transformation that improves how we serve our customers, differentiate Sysco from our competitors and transforms the industry. We are making substantial progress against the four crucial priorities we have shared with you previously. We are accelerating efforts across our customer facing tools and technology, which includes improving our digital order entry platform, Sysco Shop, our CRM tool and implementing a centralized pricing tool. Through these technologies, we will improve the service to our customers.

By the end of the first quarter, the percentage of orders being placed through Sysco Shop increased to approximately 60%. This substantial increase is a direct result of the improvements we are making to the shop platform, combined with the consultation that our sales force has been providing customers on how best to utilize the tools that we have built and soliciting that customer’s feedback on what customers most wants to see in the Sysco Shop platform. This is a great example of how we leverage the power of our human and digital capital.

Additionally, we are on track to begin piloting our new pricing software later this month. Our sales transformation is centered around elevating our selling effectiveness with an improved, more customer-centric structure. We will utilize data and analytics to help identify customer sales prospects and have a new sales leadership structure that will allocate our talented resources most effectively against those opportunities. Later this fiscal year, we will be leveraging our new sales process to pilot our first meaningfully improved customer engagement strategy.

This program will better address the needs of specific customer segments, which will enable us to grow share. Regionalization within our US Broadline business is also on track. It is the key enabler of our other US transformation initiatives and we are happy to say it is now complete. Our new leadership team is fully in place and we are seeing early wins from this new structure as a result of the strength of the leadership team that were selected for these important roles.

Lastly, through our structural cost out efforts, we are making significant progress to becoming a more efficient company. We are on track to deliver the $350 million structural savings we communicated in our most recent call. As a reminder, the vast majority will flow through to the bottom line. We are committed to returning value to our shareholders in funding our growth agenda. And we have a line of sight to additional savings starting in fiscal ’22 and beyond.

I am pleased today to welcome Judy Sansone to Sysco as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. She is an experienced and highly talented leader who consistently delivers results and drives transformative change. This newly created leadership role will bring marketing, merchandising, pricing strategy, customer loyalty and e-commerce together under one leader, creating a compelling opportunity for us to develop a commercial organization focused on profitably growing sales and inspiring customers to buy more from Sysco.

Judy started with the Company in October. Additionally, in August, we announced our new international business leader Tim Orting, who will be joining the Company soon. Tim is an experienced and highly talented European leader who has spent his career in the food industry. He will be responsible for driving profitable growth and operational excellence across our international geographies. It is clear that we are strengthening our leadership team and increasing our organizational capabilities for the future.

I will now transition to the current business environment in the pace of our recovery. From a top line sales perspective, the rate of sales for the quarter was consistent with our internal projections for business recovery. We saw steady week-over-week improvement in sales at the beginning of the quarter and are leveling of the improvement as we exited the quarter. Our road to full recovery will be non-linear. We remain vigilant in the current environment as new restrictions on our customers in the second quarter are stalling the recovery at approximately minus 20% compared to the prior year, with potential for worsening results due to the additional COVID restrictions. Where restrictions had eased however, consumers are showing that they are ready to eat away from home.

Southern states and more rural geographies continue to meaningfully outperform national averages. Restrictions on customers plus or minus, will be the primary driver of the pace of our business recovery until vaccines are more broadly available. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, select geographies are experiencing increased restrictions on restaurant operations. We expect these restrictions to impact second quarter sales results, particularly in Europe. I will note that at Sysco we are more prepared now than ever to handle business disruption. From inventory management, debt collections and operations, efficiencies, we are better prepared for the potential impact of a second wave on our business.

As a reminder, despite the profound impact of COVID on the business climate during the first quarter, Sysco produced positive adjusted operating income and very strong positive free cash flow for the first quarter. Sysco is focused on supporting our customers throughout this fluid operating environment and our strategy is to continue to provide robust support to our customers to help them succeed. We have hosted hundreds of webinars with customers and our industry-leading sales force has conducted tens of thousands of business reviews to help our customers succeed during this challenging environment. Recent business consultations are focused on during the upcoming winter season.

We fully recognize that we must go further to ensure our customers’ success and there is no company doing more to help independent restaurants succeed than Sysco. As a result, our customer closure rate is lower than the industry average. The customers that have engaged with Sysco on these consultative services are outperforming the general market from a sales perspective and we are winning overall market share during this challenging environments due to our focus on new customer prospecting. I want to give a heartfelt thanks to all of our Sysco associates who continue to help our customers grow and succeed in this challenging environment. As essential workers. I am proud of their dedication and resolute focus on our customers during these challenging times.

I’ll now turn it over to Joel, who will discuss our first quarter results, along with additional financial details. Joel, over to you.

Joel T. Grade — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone. I want to start off by reminding everyone that fiscal year 2021 is a 53-week year for Sysco. We will begin prepared remarks with first quarter results for Sysco and results by business segment, followed by an update on cash flow and capital spend for the quarter. Our total Sysco results for the first quarter include a sales decrease of 23% to $11.8 billion. Local case volume within US Broadline operations decreased 21.6%, while total case volume within US Broadline operations decreased 25.8%. Gross profit decreased 25% to $2.2 billion and gross margin decreased 39 basis points. We had a relatively flat exit rates for gross margins in the quarter, which was driven by favorable margins in the paper and disposables category and specifically in PPE. There was an impact to our margin comparison, primarily driven by increased sales of PPE products with some margin favorability. Margins within this category have now normalized as demand has begun to stabilize.

Adjusted operating expense decreased 16% to $1.9 billion. Expense management during the first quarter was strong due to the initiatives that we’ve executed thus far. We remain on track to meet the $350 million of structural savings we communicated in our fourth quarter earnings call. And as a reminder, the vast majority of these savings will flow through to the bottom line, while a portion of the cost savings will be reinvested into our growth agenda. Adjusted operating income decreased 51% to $365 million. Our non-GAAP tax rate for the first quarter was 19.7% which is lower than usual and was driven by the favorable impact of equity compensation and other factors.

Adjusted earnings per share decreased 65% to $0.34 for the quarter. During the second half of fiscal 2020, Sysco recognized $323 million of excess bad debt expense, due primarily to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. That amount represented our best estimate of what we expected the charges to be at that period in time. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we experienced better than expected collections as both the resilience of our local customers has been stronger than expected and our teams have done tremendous work to improve processes around collections.

As a result, we reported a net reduction of $77.8 million in our allowance for debts in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Regarding an update on our customer segments, during the quarter, we saw better-than-expected performance from local customers, specifically independent customers. As they’re growing at an accelerated rate compared to total customer growth. Additionally, restaurants performed better than expected, including improved performance throughout the first quarter in SYGMA as we are seeing continued resiliency in the industry. Healthcare performed well throughout the first quarter, which was offset by continued weakness in our foodservice management and hospitality segments.

I will now transition to our quarterly results by business segment, starting with US Foodservice Operations. Sales for the first quarter were $7.9 billion which was a decrease of 26% versus the prior-year period. Gross profit decreased 25% to $1.6 billion for the quarter and gross margin increased 7 basis points to 20.2%. Sysco brand sales for the first quarter increased 15 basis points to 38.8% of total US cases which was driven by customer mix shift in brand penetration in certain categories. With respect to local US cases, Sysco brand sales decreased 106 basis points to 46.3%. Our adjusted operating expenses decreased 19% to $1.1 billion and adjusted operating income decreased 37% to $503 million.

Within our International Foodservice Operations segment, sales decreased 26%; gross profit decreased 26%; and gross margin increased 4 basis points; adjusted operating expenses decreased 15%; and adjusted operating income decreased 81% to $19 million. Our European business performed well throughout the first quarter considering COVID. However, we continue to be cautious of new regulations and changing restrictions throughout France, Ireland and the United Kingdom. In Canada, the business performed within expectations for the quarter. Within Latin America, business was on track as local economies slowly reopened throughout Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama.

Moving on to the SYGMA segment. Sales increased 5% to $1.5 billion compared to prior year period as foodservice and drive-through restaurants continue to thrive compared to other restaurant types and we are winning new business. Gross profit increased 4% to $132 million for the quarter, and gross margin declined by 7 basis points. Adjusted operating expenses increased 4% to $120 million and adjusted operating income increased 15% to $12 million.

In the Other segment, our hospitality business worldwide remains challenged as the customers in that segment continue to see lower hospitality occupancy rates compared to normal levels. Lastly, as you may recall, during the quarter, we sold a non-core asset, Cake as we choose scenario narrow our business focus. As such Cake will no longer be in other segments going forward.

Turning to cash flow and working capital. For the first quarter, cash flow from operations was $931 million. Free cash flow was $862 million, which was substantially higher than the same period last year. Historically, the first half of the fiscal year provides lower cash flow for Sysco. However, this year we saw a positive DSO and working capital environment, which included a benefit from accounts payable and a diminished use of cash in both accounts receivable and inventory. We are pleased with the work we have done to improve the cash cycle throughout the past few quarters. This includes work we have done to tighten up terms on new sales to customers as well as through supplier term extensions.

Net capex for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2021 was $102.4 million lower compared to the prior period. As a result of our substantially reduced capital expenditures that were directed only to urgent projects and targeted strategic investments that you heard Kevin talk about earlier in his remarks. I am pleased with the strong cash flow performance during the first quarter. Looking ahead to free cash flow for the remainder of the fiscal year, we anticipate that free cash flow will initially decline for the next quarter or two due to the building of inventory and ongoing investments in the business. That will be offset by anticipated free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter.

Free cash flow for the full fiscal year is expected to end flat to slightly positive compared to the end of the first quarter. Lastly, I’m proud to say that Sysco remains financially strong from a balance sheet perspective. As of November 3, 2020, we have more than $8 billion of cash and available liquidity, which ensures us the stability and flexibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the Company. We continue to take definitive steps with the cash we have in our balance sheet. We redeemed early $750 million of our outstanding senior notes in September and have paid down $1 billion on our revolving credit facility since the start of the pandemic. This leaves us with the remaining outstanding balance, $700 million or $1.3 billion and available borrowings on our $2 billion revolving credit facility.

Throughout the first quarter, we maintained our strong liquidity position and we’re able to fund the redemption of the senior notes with the free cash flow generated in the quarter. With that said, I want to remind everyone that Sysco went into this crisis in a position of strength. Although it has been a tough operating environment, we have managed well through the crisis and have taken advantage of the opportunities, the crisis presents to make bold transformational changes. We have prioritized supporting our customers in this dynamic operating environment and we believe our strategy will continue to drive future value and growth for our associates shareholders and customers.

And with that operator, we are now ready for Q&A.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.