Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2022 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues from continuing operations decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $30 billion.
Net income attributable to common stock was $6 billion, or $0.79 per share, compared to $5.8 billion, or $0.63 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.68.
The company remains on track to achieve more than $4 billion of the $6 billion run-rate cost savings target by end of year.
