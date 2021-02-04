T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good afternoon. Following opening remarks, the earnings call will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions)

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jud Henry, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations for T-Mobile US. Please go ahead, sir.

Jud Henry — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Welcome to T-Mobile’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call. On the call today are Mike Sievert, our President and CEO; Peter Osvaldik, our CFO; Neville Ray, our President of Technology; Matt Staneff, Our Chief Marketing Officer, as well as other members of the senior leadership team.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We provide a comprehensive list of risk factors in our SEC filings, which I encourage you to review.

Our earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other documents related to our Q4 and full year 2020 results as well as reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results we discuss on this call can be found on the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations website. Please note that we expect to file our Annual Report on Form 10-K later this month following the completion of our first year-end audit following our merger with Sprint.

Results prior to the second quarter in our earnings materials represent the historical results of standalone T-Mobile, prior to our to merger with Sprint. I would also note that we will not comment directly or indirectly on the FCC’s ongoing C-band auction, C-band spectrum or the post-auction market structure. Likewise, we look forward to having a great discussion with you around our merger synergies and future business trends at our upcoming Analyst Day. And we’ll focus today’s Q&A on our 2020 results and guidance for 2021.

With that, let me turn it over to Mike.

Mike Sievert — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jud. Hi, everybody. We’re coming to you live from our Bellevue, Washington offices today. We have some amazing results to cover and we’re going to jump right in. I did plan this call to be a little bit shorter than usual to respect your time, mindful that we’re going to be seeing you for a much more in-depth discussion at our Analyst Day coming up just next month. Our whole team is really looking forward to being with you.

But today, we are so excited to share our Q4 and full year 2020 results. And with results like these, I never get tired of hosting these calls and talking about our business. Because as it turns out, 2020 was T-Mobile’s best year ever across our major customer and financial metrics. Not just because we’re bigger now after our merger, but because of how our team delivered. And we capped off this year with a very strong Q4, beating expectations and showing that we have momentum on our side. So our business is well positioned for success in 2021 and, more importantly, beyond. From network, to synergies, to operations and new investment areas, T-Mobile showed again this quarter that we’re positioned to win.

Those of you that follow us know that we’re focused on three core ambitions: first, continuing to profitably outgrow the competition; second, delivering bigger-than-expected merger synergies faster than anticipated to drive scale and enterprise value; and third, making the decisions and investments to drive the long-term growth and the exciting cash-generation potential of this company. As you look at our full year and Q4 results, it’s clear that we’re doing exactly that. And listen, the thesis for our company has never been more clear. We’re very rapidly leaping ahead of the pack on network with the best assets, the best team and the most loved brand in our space. If we play our cards right, T-Mobile is positioned to stay ahead in the 5G race for years to come.

This quarter showcased a few key points that are important to understand when you look at T-Mobile and when you look at the whole competitive landscape. First, we delivered the highest postpaid customer growth in our history in 2020, finishing on top of the pack again in Q4, while simultaneously delivering strong service revenue, EBITDA and cash flow. Look across the major players in this industry and you’ll note that only T-Mobile delivered significant growth in customers and profitability.

Second point, T-Mobile delivered the industry’s best churn on our flagship T-Mobile brand. And we did it by delivering the best-in-class experiences across network, value and customer service. Just let that sink in for just a second, the best churn in the industry. Although we don’t normally report on T-Mobile brand-specific churn, I did want to make that point clear. T-Mobile went from worst to first on churn with our winning formula, and that formula is only getting better as we pull away from the pack on 5G and more customers begin to care about that. And here is the point. We know how to apply that same formula to our much higher churning Sprint-branded customers, creating a big potential tailwind on future performance once this integration is substantially complete.

Third key point. Our growth and profitability are fueled by the rapid unlocking of synergies, which we are achieving faster than expected as today’s numbers made very clear. And finally, these synergies have helped us deliver the nation’s fastest, biggest and most available 5G network, which is going to inform the competitive landscape for years to come.

So let’s dive into these just a little bit. As you saw in January when we shared our early customer results, we ended 2020 as the clear growth leader in wireless, profitably taking share, again, despite all the complexities of our merger. In fact, we delivered our highest ever total postpaid net adds of 5.5 million and we grew our postpaid phone base by an estimated 2.2 million, an industry best. We did all that and still delivered strong financials. Building upon our improved scale from the merger with over 50 billion in service revenue, growing year-over-year when our peers were relatively flat and growing to $24.6 billion of adjusted EBITDA.

In a quarter when Verizon sacrificed growth for profitability and AT&T sacrificed profit growth for customer growth, only T-Mobile delivered customer growth and profitability growth, beating consensus on both. And with our guidance that Peter will share in a moment, it looks like only T-Mobile is expected to deliver both, again, in meaningful ways again this year.

Churn. As I mentioned, we also didn’t miss a beat on churn. Our total postpaid phone churn across all brands was essentially flat year-over-year for both the full year and the fourth quarter compared to standalone T-Mobile a year ago. This is including the legacy Sprint customers that were churning at over 2% this time a year ago in Q4. And as I said, postpaid phone churn for our branded T-Mobile base was the lowest of all national carriers and a company record-low for a Q4, a reflection of genuine customer loyalty that’s earned by giving customers the best network and the best value with great customer experiences, something that the Un-carrier is truly famous for. And as we continue to integrate, we’re bringing more of that same T-Mobile experience directly to our Sprint customers.

As we saw in Q4, others may try to buy customer loyalty because they see what we see. We’re pulling ahead of the pack on network and we’re about to take all their customers. But unfortunately, their results show that it’s painfully expensive and, ultimately, just a Band-Aid to mask the real drivers of why customers eventually leave. The fact is, there are no shortcuts to creating genuine loyalty and sustainably low churn, and I’m confident we’ll see all of this play out down the road.

And while we’re talking about great customer experiences, just today, J.D. Power recognized T-Mobile for the best customer care in wireless for the 21st time and the seventh time in a row. Meaning, we’ve earned more top honors than any other wireless provider in the history of their study. As you’ve heard me say before, T-Mobile now has the scale and the resources to do something that’s never truly been done before; offer customers the best value and the best network.

Perceived network quality was the moat around the Verizon and AT&T castles that allowed them to overcharge customers for years, but T-Mobile is freeing customers across the country from having to compromise. This evolution creates a path to penetrate further into prime customers and businesses that require the highest quality network experience and it creates compelling reasons for them to adopt more premium plans. One of the reasons all of this works is that only T-Mobile is operating in a synergy-backed model, which allows us to simultaneously deliver customer and profit growth, while also investing big in the business. Let me say this, our national capital plan may be ambitious, but it’s known and it’s supported by our massive synergies. We’ll talk about this more next month, I expect.

Let’s talk about those synergies for a minute. We delivered $1.3 billion in run rate synergies in 2020. That’s more than we guided last quarter and well ahead of our plan. This progress includes the start of our customer migration work, something that’s key to unlocking synergies and we already have over 4 million Sprint customers moved over to the T-Mobile network. I also told you that we expected synergies in 2021 to be more than double what they were in 2020. Well, we still expect it to double and then some [Phonetic], as we now expect to realize $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion in run rate synergies in 2021. These synergies allow us to make smart investments in the future and that starts with the network.

Only T-Mobile offers the fastest, biggest and most available 5G network in America. The country has never seen anything like this network build. We’re tracking ahead of schedule and the results are clearly beginning to differentiate, not just on 5G but our network performance overall. To have the best network, you have to win across both coverage and capacity. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G now delivers 5G coverage across 1.6 million square miles, reaching 280 million people, offering nearly 2.5 times more geographic coverage than AT&T and nearly four times that of Verizon’s so-called nationwide 5G.

And we’re also expanding our Ultra Capacity 5G at an unprecedented pace. This is where you see truly game-changing speeds and capabilities enabled by the bigger channels of spectrum found in mid-band and millimeter wave. We brought Ultra Capacity 5G to 106 million people last year, 50 times more than Verizon’s Ultra Wideband, just crushing our goals. And now, we’re onto our next audacious goal to cover 200 million people nationwide by the end of this year.

For a number of reasons, getting to 200 million is a much taller challenge, but we’ve ramped the biggest network factory this country has ever seen and we’re up to the task. This is important. We are now running a huge deployment machine at pace with a proven rollout model, something that takes a long time to ramp, a process we started way back in early 2018. I expect we’ll be talking more about this advantage next month also.

And third parties are seeing the results. Just last week, new independent data from Opensignal was released and it’s based on billions of measurements from real customers. And it proves T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G download speeds, fastest 5G upload speeds and they get a 5G signal more often than anyone else. And of course, you’ll see these advantages in our marketing and messaging, including with our latest Super Bowl message this weekend.

I actually think the perception battle is the biggest one and we’re all over it. This team operates and executes, and our goal is to not miss opportunities. For example, we’re increasing our specialized sales force and building tailored products for large enterprise and government. We see room to run here. We’ve competed mostly on price in the past, if we’re honest. And now, we have a premium product that’s increasingly the catalyst for our wins. On the consumer side, we’re planning to add significantly more points of distribution in thousands of sales and service agents to reach beyond urban areas where we have historically had our big success.

We have a multi-year expansion plan to bring real competition and a quality service to 50 million US households in smaller markets where our market share is currently only half of what our national market share is. This is a huge opportunity to bring our Un-carrier story to more of America. And we’ll soon rollout our 5G home broadband offering to bring critical connectivity to rural parts of this country and actual competition to the cable operators. All of these opportunities are built on our game-changing Ultra Capacity 5G that we are rapidly expanding across the country, further distancing ourselves from the competition every day.

So these are just a few things to wet your appetite. We’ll dive deeper into each of these opportunities next month when you can hear directly from the leaders who are driving these growth areas. So hopefully you get the idea that this team believes T-Mobile is well-positioned. We will expand our proven Un-carrier strategy and capitalize on our emerging network leadership, our customer-loving brand and our new scale as we tackle the challenges and opportunities that are ahead.

As I said earlier, this wasn’t just another great year at T-Mobile, it was our best year yet. We delivered the highest postpaid customer growth in our history, while simultaneously delivering strong revenue, EBITDA and cash flow growth. Only T-Mobile delivered significant growth in customers and profitability, fueled by the rapid and faster than expected unlocking of synergies. And only T-Mobile can say that we offer the nation’s fastest, biggest and most available 5G network. And we did all this while navigating a pandemic that made us rethink how to best serve our customers and protect our employees and only the first nine months after the merger. Great work by an amazing team. And you know what? We’re just getting started.

So, let me turn it over to Peter to take us through the financials and our guidance. Peter, take it away.

Peter Osvaldik — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike. As you can tell, we’re fired up. We finished the year with exceptionally strong results and there is no doubt we are entering 2021 with great momentum. After raising our second half guidance on our Q3 earnings call, we executed on our winning playbook and beat expectations yet again in Q4, so let’s jump right in.

Service revenues grew to $14.2 billion, driven primarily by our continued growth in postpaid customers. Cost of services of $3.8 billion reflects the accelerated volume of site upgrades to support the rapid deployment of our 5G network as well as over $500 million in merger-related costs as we continue our network integration. SG&A expenses of $4.8 billion included over $150 million in merger-related costs as we advance our integration efforts and included benefits from increased synergy realization.

Net income of $750 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.60 were both better than consensus expectations and included merger-related costs of $506 million, or $0.40 per share, in Q4 on an after-tax basis. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to over $6.7 billion, ahead of our guidance and consensus expectations, and included lease revenues of $1.2 billion. Our pre-tax merger-related costs, which are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, were $686 million. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $3.5 billion, driven by our strong operating performance, while cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest, amounted to $3.8 billion as we accelerated the build-out of our nationwide 5G network.

Free cash flow, which was fully burdened by merger-related costs of $583 million, amounted to $476 million, an increase over Q3, even while funding our accelerated network investments. Postpaid ARPA, or Average Revenue Per Account, amounted to $133.08, while postpaid phone ARPU was $47.86 as we continue to grow the number of customers per account, and ARPU was in line with our Q2 ARPU as we had previously guided. A big shout-out to our teams who had great execution all around to deliver strong results in a very challenging year.

Okay. Let’s talk about how this momentum carries into 2021, which is a peak investment year from an opex and EBITDA perspective, while simultaneously delivering on our promise of continued profitable growth. We expect total postpaid net additions to be between 4.0 million and 4.7 million, reflecting our continued focus on profitable growth despite the ongoing COVID-19 impact on the switching environment. Going forward, we will focus our guidance and discussion of results on core adjusted EBITDA for improved clarity and transparency, given that we have de-emphasized leasing as part of our value proposition.

And I notice how many of you look at our results since the merger already. We expect core adjusted EBITDA in 2021 to be between $22.6 billion and $23.1 billion. This is based on adjusted EBITDA that is expected to be in the range of $26.5 billion to $27.0 billion, and includes leasing revenues of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion. The strong year-over-year increase in core adjusted EBITDA reflects the expected growth in customers and service revenue as well as an expected increase in synergies, partially offset by our investments to unlock profitable growth vectors and an expectation of increased switching activity driving higher customer acquisition expenses compared to 2020.

Core adjusted EBITDA for 2021 also includes the full-year impact of the non-cash expense from our master lease agreement with American Tower. Recall, this is the straight-line accounting impact resulting from the long-term nature of the agreement, which generates cash savings from day one while allowing for full flexibility for network deployment.

Merger-related costs not included in adjusted or core adjusted EBITDA are expected to be between $2.5 billion and $3.0 billion before taxes, primarily driven by network activities. Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest, are expected to be between $11.7 billion and $12.0 billion as we continue the robust pace of our 5G deployment and the network integration, while also realizing procurement savings from our increased scale, enabling our investment dollars to go further.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including payments for merger-related costs, is expected to be in the range of $13.0 billion to $13.5 billion. And importantly, this figure excludes proceeds related to the beneficial interest in securitization transactions, which is expected to be approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and is classified in investing activities for accounting purposes.

Together, this results in expected free cash flow, including payments for merger-related costs, to be in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.4 billion, reflecting growth and the strong cash flow generation capabilities of this business even with higher levels of investments, and does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization. We also expect our full-year effective tax rate to be between 24% and 26%. And lastly, we delivered $1.3 billion in synergies in 2020 and we expect synergies in 2021 to be between $2.7 billion and $3.0 billion.

Breaking down 2020, we realized approximately $700 million in network synergies, primarily from avoided new site builds and early decommissioning. At the same time, we realized about $600 million from streamlined marketing efforts under one flagship brand, expedited retail rationalization and move quickly to evolve our organizational structure.

As we look to 2021, synergies are likely to be fairly evenly split between network-related and SG&A-related savings with roughly two-thirds coming from cost reductions and roughly one-third from avoided costs that are not reflected in run rate P&L trends similar to 2020. Altogether, we expect 2021 to be another year of profitable growth and free cash flow expansion, while continuing to invest in our network and the business to unlock significant expansion in future free cash flow that is so exciting.

And I must mention the ongoing work done to significantly improve our capital structure and strengthen the balance sheet. Last month, we issued $3 billion of unsecured notes that set record-low yields for five-year, eight-year and 10-year tranches in the high-yield market, including issuing 10-year secured notes below 3%. We will provide updated color around synergies, mid- and long-term guidance as well as a strategic overview of the business at our Analyst Day next month. And we can’t wait to have a great discussion.

And before we open it up for questions about our 2020 results and our 2021 guidance, just a reminder that we’re currently in a quiet period for Auction 107 and we’ll, therefore, not make any comments related to that.

All right. Let’s get to your questions. You can ask questions via phone or via Twitter. We’ll start with a question on the phone. Operator, first question please.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.