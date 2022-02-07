Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Technology
T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers
T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $20.7 billion, driven by the Sprint merger and customer growth. Total service revenues increased 6% to $15 billion.
Net income decreased by 44% to $422 million or $0.34 per share.
Most Popular
ZeroFox CEO James Foster: IDX deal will be incrementally valuable to company, clients
The widespread digitalization, which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the need for effective technologies to protect digital assets. ZeroFox is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that identify,
IPO news: What to look for when Cariloha goes public next week
The trend of using sustainable and eco-friendly products has been catching up rapidly and companies are increasingly shifting their focus to deliver product offerings that are in line with this
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $12 billion, driven by Eliquis, Immuno-Oncology and new product portfolios. Net earnings