T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $20.7 billion, driven by the Sprint merger and customer growth. Total service revenues increased 6% to $15 billion.

Net income decreased by 44% to $422 million or $0.34 per share.

