Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSM) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM)

Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

[Foreign Speech]

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to TSMC's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. This is Jeff Su, TSMC's Director of Investor Relations and your host for today.

The format for today’s event will be as follows. First, TSMC’s Vice President and CFO, Mr. Wendell Huang will summarize our operations in the third quarter 2020, followed by our guidance for the fourth quarter 2020. Afterwards, TSMC’s CEO, Dr. C.C. Wei, and Mr. Huang will jointly provide the company’s key messages. Then we will open the line for Q&A.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to TSMC’s CFO, Mr. Wendell Huang for the summary of operations and the current quarter guidance.

Wendell Huang — Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer / Spokesperson

Thank you, Jeff. Good afternoon, everyone. Third quarter revenue increased 14.7% sequentially in NT dollars or 16.9% in US dollars, as we saw strong demand for our advanced technologies and special technology solutions, driven by 5G smartphones, HPC and IoT-related applications. Gross margin increased 0.4 percentage point sequentially to 53.4%, mainly thanks to a much higher level of utilization, partially offset by the margin dilution from 5-nanometer ramp and an unfavorable exchange rate. The operating expenses increased by NT$7.4 billion, mainly attributable to a higher level of development activities for N4 and N3 technologies and one-time expenses to facility — our expansion in Hsinchu. Therefore, operating margin slightly declined by 0.1 percentage points sequentially to 42.1%. Overall, our third quarter EPS was NT$5.3 and ROE was 31.3%.

Now, let’s move on to the revenue by technology. 5-nanometer process technology contributed 8% of wafer revenue in the third quarter, while 7-nanometer and 16-nanometer contributed 35% and 18%, respectively. Advanced technologies, defined as 16-nanometer and below, accounted for 61% of wafer revenue. In terms of revenue contribution by platform, smartphone increased 12% quarter-over-quarter to account for 46% of our third quarter revenue. HPC increased 25% to account for 37%. IoT increased 24% to account for 9%. Automotive decreased 23% to account for 2%. Digital consumer electronics decreased 24% to account for 3%.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we ended ended the third quarter with cash and marketable securities of NT$742 billion. On the liability side, current liabilities decreased by NT$27 billion, mainly due to the decrease of short-term loans and the decrease of current portion of bonds payable. Long-term interest-bearing debts increased by NT$146 billion, mainly as we raised NT$145 billion of corporate bonds during the quarter. On financial ratios, accounts receivable turnover days decreased 4 days to 40 days, while days of inventory increased 3 days to 58 days primarily due to N5 ramp. Regarding cash flow and capex. During the third quarter, we generated about NT$190 billion in cash from operations, spent NT$99 billion in capex and distributed NT$65 billion for fourth quarter ’19 cash dividends. Short-term loan decreased by NT$17 billion while our bonds payable increased by NT$136 billion, mainly due to the bond issuances. Overall, our cash balance increased NT$137 billion to NT$604 billion at the end of the quarter. In US dollar terms, our third quarter capital expenditures totaled $3.4 billion. I have finished my financial summary. Now let’s turn to our fourth quarter guidance. Based on the current business outlook, we expect our fourth quarter revenue to be between $12.4 billion and $12.7 billion, representing a 3.4% sequential increase at the midpoint. Based on the exchange rate assumption of $1 to NT$28.75, gross margin is expected to be between 51.5% and 53.5%, operating margins between 40.5% and 42.5%. Now, I will hand over the call to C.C. for his key messages.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Wendell. Good afternoon, everyone. We hope everybody is staying safe and healthy during this time.

Now, let me start with our near-term demand and inventory. We concluded our third quarter with revenue of NT$356.4 billion or $12.1 billion, which was above our guidance, mainly due to better demand across all our platforms in our forecast three months ago. Moving into fourth quarter 2020, we expect our sequential growth to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology, driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications.

On the inventory front, we forecast our fabless customers’ overall inventory to exit the year above the seasonal level, as the supply chain continues to make efforts to ensure supply chain security and actively prepare for the new 5G smartphone launches. Looking ahead, we expect our customers’ overall inventory to remain above the historical seasonal level for a longer period of time, given the industry’s continued need to ensure supply chain security amidst the lingering uncertainties.

For the full year of 2020, although COVID-19 continue to bring some level of impact to the global economies, we also observed that COVID-19 is accelerating digital transformation, while 5G and HPC-related applications continue to drive semiconductor content enrichment. We now forecast the overall semiconductor market, excluding memory, to increase mid single-digit percentage, while foundry industry growth is expected to be close to 20% year-over-year. For TSMC, our technology leadership position enable us to capture the industry mega trend of 5G and HPC, we expect to outperform the foundry revenue growth and grow by about 30% in 2020 in US dollar terms.

Next, let me talk about our N5 ramp-up and N4 progress. TSMC’s N5 is foundry industry’s most advised solution with the best of PPA, N5 is already in volume production with good yield while we continue to improve the productivity and performance of the UV tools to further enhance our leadership in UV technology. Due to the robust demand from 5G smartphones and HPC applications, we reaffirm N5 will contributed about 8% of our wafer revenue in 2020. And we expect even higher percentage in 2021. N4 will leverage the strong foundation of N5 to further extend our 5-nanometer family. N4 is a straightforward migration from N5 with compatible design rules, while providing for the performance, power and density enhancement for the next wave of 5-nanometer products. N4’s production is targeted for 4Q 2021 and volume production in 2022. We saw a continuous technology enhancement. We expect our 5-nanometer family to be a large and long lasting node for TSMC.

Now I will talk about our industry status. N3 will be another full node stride form of N5, with up to 70% logic density gain, up to 15% performance gain and up to 30% power reduction as compared with the N5. We have chosen FinFET transistors structure for our industry technology to deliver the best technology maturity, performance and cost for our customers. Our N3 technology development is on track with good progress, N3 with over complete platform support for both mobile and HPC applications. Risk production is scheduled in 2021, and volume production is targeted in second half of 2022. Our 3-nanometer technology will be the most advanced foundry technology in both PPA and transistor technology when it is introduced. Thus we are confident, our 3-nanometer will be another large and long lasting node for TSMC.

Finally, I will talk about TSMC’s 3D fabric. TSMC has developed an industry leading and comprehensive wafer label suite IC technology roadmap to enhance system level performance. Our differentiated chip-let and heterogeneous integration technologies drive better power-efficient and smaller form factor benefits for our customers while shortening the time to market. These technologies, including CHIPS stake in solutions such as SOIC as well as advanced packaging solutions such as info and cohort. We are consolidating these offering under one umbrella and naming it TSMC 3D fabric. As industry continue to shift innovation to enhance system level performance, 3D fabric where company meant our advice technology to unleash our customers innovation. We expect revenue from our back-end services, which include both advanced packaging and testing to grow at the rates slightly above the corporate average in the next few years.

Now let me turn the microphone over to Wendell.

Wendell Huang — Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer / Spokesperson

Thank you, C.C. Let me start by making some comments on our profitability. Our third quarter gross margin exceeded the high-end of our guidance to reach 53.4%, mainly as we saw a much higher than expected overall capacity utilization rate in the third quarter. That helped to offset the margin dilution from the initial ramp-up of our 5-nanometer technology technology. We have just guided fourth quarter gross margin to decline by 0.9 percentage points sequentially to 52.5% at the midpoint, primarily due to the margin dilution from the continued steep ramp-up of our 5-nanometer and the less favorable foreign exchange rate in the fourth quarter. Looking to 2021, we expect a strong ramp of N5 to contribute a higher percentage of revenue as compared to 2020, the [Indecipherable] of N5 continues to improve. Similar to prior nodes, we forecast N5’s gross margin to take seven or eight quarters to reach to corporate average level. Thus, N5 is expected to dilute our gross margin by about 2 percentage points to 3 percentage points for the full year of 2021. As a reminder, the following six factors determine TSMC’s profitability; leadership, technology development and ramp up, pricing, cost reduction, capacity utilization, technology mix as well as foreign exchange rate. Taking all these factors into consideration, we believe a long-term gross margin of above 50% is achievable. Now let me talk about our capital budget for this year. Our business outlook is supported by strong demand for our industry-leading advanced technologies and specialty technology solutions, driven by the industry megatrends of 5G and HPC related applications. In order to meet this demand and support our customers’ capacity needs, we now expect our full-year 2020 capex to be above $17 billion. Now, I will make some comments on our corporate bond issuances and capital structure. The multi-year mega trends of 5G related and HPC applications are expected to continue to drive strong demand for our advanced technologies in the next several years. Given the macroeconomic uncertainties this year, a current low interest rate environment and the ability to diversify our funding sources, TSMC’s Board of Directors has so far approved the issuance of NT$120 billion in NT dollar denominated corporate bonds and $4 billion in US dollar denominated corporate bonds. Year-to-date, we have issued NT$89.5 billion in NT dollar denominated and $4 billion in US dollar denominated corporate bonds with favorable pricing terms. With our solid financial performance, strong balance sheet and cash position and capacity to take on debt, we are able to aggressively invest in our future to enhance our technologies and capabilities. This enables us to continue to outgrow the semiconductor industry through the cycles. With our disciplined capital management, we remain committed to a sustainable cash dividends on both annual and quarterly basis.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Thank you, Wendell. This concludes our prepared statements. Before we begin the Q&A session, I would like to remind everybody to please limit your questions to two at a time to allow all participants an opportunity to ask questions. Should you wish to raise your question in Chinese I will translate it to English before our management answers your question. [Operator Instructions] So now let’s begin the Q&A session. Operator, can we please proceed with the first caller on the line.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

The first caller on the line is Gokul Hariharan, JPMorgan. Go ahead, please.

Gokul Hariharan — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Congratulations on a great quarter and thanks for taking the question. My first question is on capex and capital intensity. Looks like this year, we will come in at around 36%, 37% capital intensity. Could we talk a little bit about how we should think about capital intensity and absolute capex looking forward at least on a directional basis. Things like the investment side cycle is still going to be pretty much impacted going into next year also looking at some of the financial options in terms of bond rating etc that TSMC has undertaken. That is my first question.

My second question is on N5. I think in previous calls, you had indicated that while N5 will be long and large node, it may not have the same number of tape-outs as N7 has had, which is probably the historical high. Is there a view changing on N5, could we talk a little bit about the N5 exceed N7 in terms of wafer capacity as well as wafer revenue in the next two years or so. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Gokul, thank you very much. We’ll take your questions one by one. Please allow me to summarize your question. Your first question relates to our capex and capital intensity. You pointed out that with the guidance that our capital intensity this year in your estimation is probably around 36% to 37%. So your question is, how should we think about capex and capital intensity in the next few years. If we cannot give a quantitative number directionally, how do we see capex and capital intensity and how does this tie-in with our recent things like such as bond issuances and fund-raising hard to stat factor in. That’s the first question, maybe, CFO, Wendell can address.

Wendell Huang — Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer / Spokesperson

Yes. Gokul, our capital intensity, as you are right, this year will be lower than 40%. In the next several years longer term, we expect the capital intensity to be around mid 30 percentage point. However, having said that, there may be years where capital intensity is higher, if we see the strong demand for our technologies or capacity and we decided to invest.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. And then, your second question, Gokul. Please allow me to summarize again is really regarding to our 5-nanometer that we have said that, it’s a long and large node, but the number of tape-outs of N5 versus N7 may be lower. So your question is, can N5 exceed N7, do we believe 5-nanometer can be a bigger node than 7-nanometer in terms of revenue and capacity.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Well, let me say that. We don’t comment on how many tape-outs so far, but we continue to see strong tape-out activities at N5 from both HPC and the smartphone applications. And the revenue for this year, which as mentioned is 8% of the wafer revenue and next year it might be even higher than — close to 20 years, something like that. The exact number, we are still not able to come in, but I can assure you that our 5-nanometer family will be another big and long lasting node for TSMC.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Thank you, Gokul. Operator, can we move onto the next caller please.

Operator

Next one, we have Randy Abrams, Credit Suisse.

Randy Abrams — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Okay. Yes. Thank you. My first question I wanted to ask on, Wendell, you raised the gross margin originally was 50%. Could you discuss now where you’re saying it could be above 50%, the factors driving that change and could you clarify on the 2 point to 3 point impact on 5-nanometer. I think you already have that impact. So does that imply for next year, pretty similar to the type of gross margin you’re running now are potentially even better.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Randy, I will summarize your question. Your first question is in regards to I believe our gross margin and long-term gross margin. I think you’re asking that we raised our target, but I think as Wendell said, 50% is achievable for us, but you are also asking us part of that the dilution from 5-nanometer. How will that impact our gross margin next year and where should we I guess be thinking about gross margin for 2021.

Wendell Huang — Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer / Spokesperson

Okay. Randy, maybe let me answer this, like this. We have a very high gross margins in the third quarter and margins in the third quarter and we believe we will continue to have a pretty high margin in the fourth quarter. And the main reason is that, we are enjoying a very high utilization across almost all the nodes at this moment. But the high — very high utilization may not continue forever. So, our long-term growth target or long-term term growth goal for our gross margin continues to be above 50%. In terms of dilution from N5, we see the dilution of N5 for next year to be around 2 percentage point to 3 percentage point, similar to previous nodes. And remember that the N5 will come for a much bigger percentage of our revenue next year. So, as we ramp up quickly, the dilution will continue to exist. However, we are still expecting that it will reach the corporate margin by in seven to eight quarters.

Randy Abrams — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks. I misunderstood. I thought I heard the word above 50%, but thanks for the clarification. Second question on the recent US restriction on SMIC. I’m curious if you’re seeing any additional diversification or increase for business. And given they are more on the mature nodes, how you’re positioned if you are seeing nodes to take on business on the mature nodes?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay, Randy. Let me just summarize your second question. Your second question is regards to the recent restrictions on SMIC. And Randy is wondering whether we are seeing any types of diversification or inquiries from customers in regards to business and especially at the mature nodes.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Well, Randy, let me answer the question. Actually, we are still evaluating the impact to the semiconductor industry on the — due to the ban on SMIC. But let me say that, our capacity planning in all our capex have continued based on the long-term demand profile, that is underpinned by the industry mega trend, such as 5G-related and HPC application. All right? Does that answer your question?

Randy Abrams — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Yeah. Or maybe just one quick, but for the mature nodes, which are running tight across the industry, just if it surrogate — there is an incremental surge, how well could you handle incremental business from SMIC this type of piece, if we were to come through?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

So Randy is asking if we were to see a surge in demand at the mature nodes, how ready or do we have capacity to take on or handle this type of surge demand?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Well, we continue to what we saw at customer dynamically and we try our best to meet their demand, that is all I can say for today.

Randy Abrams — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Thank you, Randy. Operator, can we move on to the next caller, please?

Operator

The next one is Sebastian Hou from CLSA.

Sebastian Hou — CLSA — Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. My first question is, I think, besides the higher than usual inventory, which maybe a new norm because of this supply chain share of disruption, how — I wonder and curious about how does TSMC assess customers overbooking or pulling behavior and the magnitude, in particular based on the recent smartphone OEMs aggressive procurement about assuming Huawei is going to be dead next year. How do you assess that kind of potential overbuilt inventory risk that may potentially lead to destocking correction sometime next year? This is my first question. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay, Sebastian. Let me repeat or try to summarize your question. Your question is basically related to the inventory and you want to ask, how does TSMC assess the risk that there is overbooking in light of the restrictions on Huawei, and therefore, what type of levels or magnitude of inventory overbuild is there and does this create the risk of inventory correction sometime next year?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Well, let me share with you our view on this inventory-related issues. First, I want to say that due to the pandemic, actually the digital transformation has been accelerated, and that created a demand on 5G and HPC-related products. And so, for the long-term — longer-term basis, we do expect our customers, our overall inventory to remain above the seasonal level for longer period of time, majority, partly because of they have some concern on industries supply chain security and due to the uncertainties. And so, that will be the inventory — inventory continue for longer period of time. That we can say that.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Sebastian, do you have a second…

Sebastian Hou — CLSA — Analyst

Yeah. All right. Yeah. Okay. But — all right. Anyway, but that didn’t actually is what I’m looking for. But anyway, I mean, thank you for that, C.C. And my second question is, on the HPC business, currently I think C.C. you mentioned the that you see along the growth this quarter and also continues for next quarter. And driven by the accelerating digital transformation you just said that led by the pandemic and work from home demand like to stay for longer and also to continue in the future again on TSMC against IDM. And when do you expect your HPC revenue exposure to crossover with smartphone revenue percentage? to see that by end of next year or 2022? Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Sebastian, let me just summarize your question, which is regards to our HPC platform business. You pointed out that there is the trends of the accelerating digital transformation and the work from home and also market share gains versus IDM. So you want to know when do we see our HPC platform revenue crossing over with the smartphone or others to become the primary?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Let me answer the question. We do see HPC platform’s growth rate is higher among our four platform, which is smartphone, HPC, automotive and IoT. And in the next few years, we continue to expect or we forecast that HPC’s growth will be higher than the corporate level. When you will cross over? I don’t make any comment right now.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay?

Sebastian Hou — CLSA — Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Thank you, Sebastian. Operator, can we have the next caller, please?

Operator

Next one, we have Bruce Lu from Goldman Sachs. Go ahead, please.

Bruce Lu — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. So I want to ask about the 5G penetration rate. So what is the latest forecast for the total smartphone growth and 5G penetration rate in 2020? And maybe a little bit color on 2021 as well? So, we also see that some of the telco is slowing down their 5G base station installation. What kind of impact we see at this moment?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay, Bruce. Your question is regards to 5G and smartphones. You want to know what is the smartphone growth and 5G penetration rate for 2020, as well as 2021? And then in light of the telecoms potentially slowing down the deployment. Correct?

Bruce Lu — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Yes.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. All right.

Bruce Lu — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Yes. Thank you.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Let me answer the question. We continue to expect the faster penetration of 5G smartphone as compared to 4G. And for this year, we still forecast high-teens penetration rate and next year even higher, much higher, let me say that. And that’s all we have today.

Bruce Lu — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Oh. And any impact on the telcos business as well?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Oh. I think all countries and all regions are preparing to build-up the infrastructure right now. And I believe next year, even not 100% completed, but all the region, all the countries will have a lot of 5G phone being introduced and that create a higher percentage penetration rate.

Bruce Lu — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Okay. I understand. My next question is that, I’m a little bit surprised surprised that China revenue contribution only increased slightly from 22% to 23% in third quarter. So, which region will — where we see the strongest growth in the fourth quarter?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay, Bruce. Your question is regards to our revenue by geography, and you want to know for the fourth quarter, which region will contribute the most growth in the fourth quarter?

Wendell Huang — Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer / Spokesperson

Okay, Bruce. We’re not prepared to comment on geographic allocation among revenues in the fourth quarter. I can share with you that we expect the platforms that will grow in the fourth quarter will be smartphone and automotive. And the other two were likely to be down.

Bruce Lu — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

I understand that. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

All right. Thank you, Bruce. Operator, can we move on to the next caller, please?

Operator

Next one we have Sunny Lin from UBS.

Sunny Lin — UBS Securities — Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. So my first question is on 5-nanometer demand. So into next two to three years, what do you think revenue split could be by smartphones, HPC, etc? And do you think the mix could be a bit different from 7-nanometer?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Sorry. Can you repeat your question, Sunny? You broke up a little bit.

Sunny Lin — UBS Securities — Analyst

Sure, sure. No problem. Sorry about that. So, I wonder for 5-nanometer demand into next two to three years, what does the management think of the revenue mix could be by smartphone, HPC, etc. And will the product mix be a bit different from 7-nanometer?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. All right. Let me summarize. Thank you, Sunny. Your question is regards to 5-nanometer. And then when we look out over the next three years, how do we see the demand of 5-nanometer, the mix changing in terms of smartphone, HPC, different platforms? And then how does this compare to 7-nanometer? Correct?

Sunny Lin — UBS Securities — Analyst

That’s right. Thank you, Jeff.

Wendell Huang — Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer / Spokesperson

Hi. We don’t break it down or disclose the platform mix of certain nodes, but we can share with you, as C.C. just mentioned, in the next several years we expect HPC to be the largest contributor of our growth. So that should give you some idea and these guys use advanced technologies.

Sunny Lin — UBS Securities — Analyst

Sure. Got it. And my second question is that, for this year a key part of your growth in smartphones is driven by higher silicon content for 5G and your share gains. So I wonder if you could walk us through how your average silicon content in smartphone may trend into 2021 and 2022. Thank you very much.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. So, Sunny, your second question is regards to the silicon content in 5G phones. The silicon content increase in 5G phone along with share gain is contributing to smartphone growth this year. So she wants to know what is the silicon content outlook for 2021 and 2022?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

This is pretty hard for me to answer, because I did — I cannot release all the information I got for my customer. But let me say that, on the average, the 5G phone have about 30% to 40% more silicon content as compared with the 4G. Did I give you some kind of idea?

Sunny Lin — UBS Securities — Analyst

Sure. So, I have a very quick follow-up. I wonder if you could give us some color regarding your expectation for your market share for smartphone into next two, three years.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

So, Sunny is asking whether we can give some comment on the market share, our market share in 5G phones in the next two to three years.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

No. It’s not very appropriate for me to give some kind of estimate right now. But let me say that, as long as we have technology leadership position, we are very confident that we’re going to have a heightened market share.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay.

Sunny Lin — UBS Securities — Analyst

Sure. Got it. Thank you very much.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Thank you, Sunny. All right. Let’s move on. Operator, can we move on to the next caller on the line, please?

Operator

Next, we have Roland Shu from Citigroup.

Roland Shu — Citigroup Global Markets — Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. My first question is that, can you update the status of your license applications for shipment to Huawei? When do you expect to receive approval from US government? And also does your 4Q revenue focus include any shipment to Huawei? This is my first question. Thanks.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay, Roland. So your question is regards to — he wants an update of our license application status regarding Huawei and he also wants to know does our fourth quarter guidance include any shipments to Huawei?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Roland, we are complying fully with the regulation. And so — and we also noticed that there is a report saying that TSMC got the license. We are not going to comment on this unwanted speculation. And we also don’t want to comment on our status right now. For the 4Q shipment to Huawei, no, the ban, the regulation already say that after September 17, [Foreign Speech].

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

15.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

September 15? Okay. Same.

Roland Shu — Citigroup Global Markets — Analyst

Okay. Okay. Thank you. Okay. And my second question is, how is the pricing pressure have caused the old technology node so far? Some of your foundry peers are considering to raise wafer ASP given a very high utilization at 8-inch fab. So, will you considering to follow to raise the pricing on 8-inch or on other mature technology nodes? Thanks.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay, Roland. Thank you. So your second question is regards to pricing pressure. Your node is that some of the foundry peers are considering to raise the 8-inch wafer price. So you want to know, does TSMC plan to raise our 8-inch wafer pricing or also raise our pricing on the mature nodes?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Let me answer the question. The answer — the big answer is no. We continue to work with customers and customers are our partners. So for short-term supply shortage we are definitely we are now using this kind of opportunity to raise our price. Our wafer price we are selling our values, our service to our customer that including the technology, delivery, quality, everything. Certainly, TSMC is working with all the customer and view them as our partners. And so, we don’t using this opportunity to raise our wafer price. Did that answer your question?

Roland Shu — Citigroup Global Markets — Analyst

Yes. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Thank you, Roland. Let’s move on operator to the next caller.

Operator

Yes. Next we’re having Brett Simpson from Arete Research. Go ahead, please.

Brett Simpson — Arete Research — Analyst

Thanks very much. I just had a question on your long-term capacity planning and you’ve laid out the view that we’re going to see some structural tightness for the next couple of years in foundries potentially. And I’m just wondering, if you see — you have a very strong growth position in HPC, but you still have a very low market share in like x86 or PC and servers broadly. I’m just wondering if we do see Intel looking to outsource major CPU lines to foundry, it could be a large one-time boost to the industry — to the foundry industry. So, would TSMC be in a meaningful — would they be able to meaningfully support Intel’s needs if there was a big one-time outsourcing? And would you be prepared to take capital intensity to much higher levels should the opportunity arise? Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay, Brett. Let me try to summarize your question. Your question basically is premised around our long-term capacity planning and pointing out that there is a structural tightness in foundry and we — TSMC has a strong growth position. So your question specifically relates to x86 and Intel. If Intel were to outsource any one-time — to foundry, your premise is that, this could be a one-time big outsourcing opportunity. And so, how would we prepare or handle for this?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Well, let me say that we do not comment on the specific customers nor on the specific product. But let me say, our capex and capacity planning is based on the long-term demand profile that is underpinned by the industries megatrend profile that is underpinned by the industry’s megatrend to meet our customers’ demand. And Intel is one of our important customers and we continue to work with them.

Brett Simpson — Arete Research — Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And maybe just as a follow-up regarding your capacity plans over the near-term. Are you planning to add any capacity at the mature nodes, maybe not so much 8-inch, but certainly sort of 28-nanometer or even 16-nanometer? And do you foresee putting any customers on allocation, given the backdrop with tightness at the moment? Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. So, Brett, your second question is regards to our capacity plans in the near-term, specifically at some of the mature nodes, like 28- and 16-nanometer. Are we planning to add capacity and with the tightness our customers on allocation?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Well, again, let me say that we pin our capacity to meet the customers’ demand, who is the leading edge mature node or specialties. We always work with customer dynamically and also work with them closely to pin our capacity. And definitely, today, there are some shortage, but we are doing our best to serve our customers.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Thank you, Brett.

Brett Simpson — Arete Research — Analyst

Thanks very much. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Thanks a lot, Brett. All right. Operator, can we move on to the next caller on the line, please?

Operator

Next one to ask question, Charlie Chan from Morgan Stanley. Go ahead, please.

Charlie Chan — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Thanks, and good afternoon, gentlemen. My first question is about your 2-nanometer progression, because the go there was a news talking about, you may see the 2-nanometer mass production in 2024. So I just want to get Company’s clarification about your progress here and maybe your technology roadmap and that realistic timing for the mass production? Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. So Charlie’s first question is in regards to our 2-nanometer, he says, according to news reports that the production is going to begin in 2024. So he wants to know whether we can share the technology roadmap requirements and the timing of our 2-nanometer?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Charlie, let me say frankly, we are not ready to make any comment on the 2-nanometer yet. All right?

Charlie Chan — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay. Yeah. But there seems to be some comments from your –. So, any reason why you can’t disclose that to investors side of the year?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

No. I think Charlie, all we have disclosed about our 2-nanometer is the location, which will be in Hsinchu. We have not commented on the technology specifications, the timing or anything beyond that. So that is, you — as you said, according to your reading the news, that is not TSMC’s comment. And as C.C. said, we are not prepared to comment on 2-nanometer.

Charlie Chan — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay, okay. No problem. And then my second question is relate to — window about the gross margin trend follow-up. So, based on your current depreciation table, when do you think the depreciation is going to peak in the coming years or coming quarters at what points –? And also, I think you mentioned that the new nodes brand is a key factor to the gross margin dilution. But I think 4-nanometer is a part of the 5-nanometer family, right? So, can we expect that in 2022 there is not going to be any kind of margin dilution from the 4-nanometer? Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

All right. So, Charlie, your second question is regards to depreciation and gross margin. Charlie wants to know when do we expect depreciation to peak out on a quarterly or an annual basis? And he also wants to know that would we expect dilution from 4-nanometer in 2022, given that 4-nanometer is an extension of our 5-nanometer? Should, there, therefore not be dilution from 4-nanometer?

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Okay, Charlie. The first question, it’s really difficult to answer, because if you continue to invest you may not have a peak in depreciation. Just as if you continue to have strong growth you may not have a peak in your revenue.

So the second question, yes, we still expect that N5 family, the gross margin to reach corporate average in about seven or eight quarters, and — which is some time in 2022.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Great. All right.

Charlie Chan — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Thank you, Charlie. Operator, let’s move on to the next caller on the line, please.

Operator

Right now we are having Laura Chen from KGI. Go ahead, please.

Laura Chen — KGI Securities — Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my question and congratulations for the good result. My first question is regarding the 3-nanometer. Can you give us update on current engagement? And we know that C.C. just mentioned, we will have risk production next year and mass production probably on second half 2020. I’m just wondering, will be smartphone or HPC go first. That’s my first question. Thanks.

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. So, Laura, your first question is regards to our 3-nanometer. She wants to know what is the current engagement with customers? And then with the volume production targeted for second half 2022, is it going to be smartphone or HPC-driven?

Laura Chen — KGI Securities — Analyst

All right. Let me answer the question first on the engaging with customer. We are engaging with some more customer at a entry as compared with N5 and N7 at a similar stage. Okay? So there is a lot of customers are working with us. And now, which one in the second half of 2022, which one will be the first product, actually, in smartphone and HPC application? Both.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

All right. Let me answer the question first on the engaging with customer. We are engaging with some more customer at a entry as compared with N5 and N7 at a similar stage. Okay? So there is a lot of customers are working with us. And now, which one in the second half of 2022, which one will be the first product, actually, in smartphone and HPC application? Both.

Laura Chen — KGI Securities — Analyst

Okay, thanks. And my second question is about our supply chain equipment procurement plan. I think given our positive outlook and continues –, so do we plan to evaluate more local suppliers? So I think given TSMC’s leading position in the global foundry space, I think that’s give a good position to lead the localization equipment. So, can you give us some color about what’s your view on the — to buying more equipment from the supplier or total procurement percentage per year from something like that?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Laura, so your second question is regards to our vendor and supply chain procurement strategy. Your question is really, will — are we considering — will we consider to use more local Taiwan suppliers? Do we have any type of percentage breakdown or anything like that? Correct?

Laura Chen — KGI Securities — Analyst

Yes. Yeah. Right. Thanks.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Okay. We develop the technology or we maintain the technology and manufacturing based on the best performance and the best cost structure. So, we did not put the — where it came from. We did not put the regions into consideration, to be frank with you. So, the best technology, the best — is what we count. And so, we don’t have any certain percentage limitation on which area or the equipment came from. All right?

Jeff Su — Investor Relations Division

Okay. Does that answer your question, Laura? Okay. Thank you. Operator, let’s move on to the next caller, please.

Operator

Next one we have, Krish Sankar, Cowen and Company. Go ahead, please.

Krish Sankar — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Yeah, hi. Thanks for taking my question. I have two of them. First one is on the matured notes, i.e., 28-nanometer and above. Not currently, but over the next few years how do you expect the revenue and wafer starts to trend on the mature nodes, especially, and some of your customers started migrating to the leading edge?

And then my second question is, in the past you’ve spoken about converting some 28-nanometer plus capacity to 20-nanometer or so for IoT and other applications. Can you provide us some updates on how this transition is going?

