Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) will report its second quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Take-Two has guided for net revenue of $1.29-1.34 billion and a net loss of $2.15-2.30 per share for the second quarter of 2025. It expects net bookings of $1.42-1.47 billion for Q2 2025.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion for TTWO in Q2 2025.

This compares to net revenue of $1.30 billion and net loss of $3.20 per share reported in Q2 2024.

In Q1 2025, net revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.34 billion and net loss was $1.52 per share.