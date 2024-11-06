Categories LATEST
Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) will report its second quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Take-Two’s Q2 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Take-Two has guided for net revenue of $1.29-1.34 billion and a net loss of $2.15-2.30 per share for the second quarter of 2025. It expects net bookings of $1.42-1.47 billion for Q2 2025.
Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion for TTWO in Q2 2025.
This compares to net revenue of $1.30 billion and net loss of $3.20 per share reported in Q2 2024.
In Q1 2025, net revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.34 billion and net loss was $1.52 per share.
