Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 2Q26 Key Numbers
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results.
Net revenue was $1.77 billion compared to $1.35 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Net loss was $133.9 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $365.5 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.
Net bookings grew 33% year-over-year to $1.96 billion.
The company expects net bookings of $1.55-1.60 billion for the third quarter of 2026, and $6.40-6.50 billion for fiscal year 2026.
