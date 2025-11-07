Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 2Q26 Key Numbers

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results.

Net revenue was $1.77 billion compared to $1.35 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss was $133.9 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $365.5 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Net bookings grew 33% year-over-year to $1.96 billion.

The company expects net bookings of $1.55-1.60 billion for the third quarter of 2026, and $6.40-6.50 billion for fiscal year 2026.

