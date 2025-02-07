Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported net revenue of $1.36 billion for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.37 billion in the same period last year.

Net loss was $125.2 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $91.6 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Net bookings grew 3% to $1.37 billion compared to last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, TTWO expects net revenue of $1.51-1.61 billion and net bookings of $1.48-1.58 billion. Net income is expected to range between a loss of $0.20 per share to earnings of $0.13 per share in Q4.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net revenue of $5.57-5.67 billion and net bookings of $5.55-5.65 billion. Net loss is estimated to range between $4.50 per share to $4.17 per share.

