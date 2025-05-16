Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Net revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $1.58 billion.
Net loss was $3.73 billion, or $21.08 per share, compared to $2.90 billion, or $17.02 per share, last year.
Net bookings grew 17% to $1.58 billion.
For the first quarter of 2026, Take-Two expects net revenue of $1.35-1.40 billion, net loss of $139-115 million, and loss per share of $0.78-0.65. Net bookings are expected to range between $1.25-1.30 billion.
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects net revenue of $5.95-6.05 billion, net loss of $499-439 million, and loss per share of $2.79-2.45. Net bookings are expected to be $5.90-6.00 billion.
