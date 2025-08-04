Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) set to report Q1 2026 earnings results, a few points to note

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up over 2% on Monday. The stock has gained 22% year-to-date. The video game company is set to report its earnings results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, August 7, after the closing bell. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenues

Take-Two has guided for revenues of $1.35-1.40 billion for the first quarter of 2026. Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.31 billion. Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.34 billion in the first quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues rose 13% YoY to $1.58 billion.

Earnings

TTWO has guided for Q1 2026 net loss per share to range between $0.78-0.65. Analysts are predicting a loss of $0.72 per share which compares to a loss of $1.52 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. In Q4 2025, net loss amounted to $21.08 per share.

Points to note

Take-Two expects net bookings to range between $1.25-1.30 billion for the first quarter of 2026. Net bookings grew 1% YoY to $1.22 billion in Q1 2025 and 17% to $1.58 billion in Q4 2025. The biggest contributors to bookings are expected to be NBA 2K, the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, and Toon Blast, Color Block Jam, Match Factory, Empires & Puzzles, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker.

Recurrent consumer spending is projected to increase by approx. 7%, assuming strong double-digit growth for NBA 2K, flat results for mobile, and a slight decline for GTA Online.

TTWO’s core franchises are expected to continue their momentum in the first quarter of 2026. Last quarter, NBA 2K drove significant growth in engagement with a 30% increase in daily active users. GTA and Red Dead Redemption also delivered strong performances.

Zynga continues to perform well with strong gains from Match Factory and Toon Blast and this momentum is expected to have continued in Q1. Its new release Color Block Jam, which is performing well, is also expected to deliver gains in the first quarter.

TTWO expects operating expenses to range between $908-918 million in Q1. Opex is expected to increase around 2% YoY due to higher development costs.