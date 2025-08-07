Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 FY26 loss narrows on higher revenues
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2026, as the gaming giant’s revenues increased year-over-year. The top line also beat estimates.
June quarter revenues increased to $1.50 billion from $1.34 billion in the corresponding quarter last year and came in above analysts’ forecast. Net bookings were $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to $1.22 billion last year.
The company reported a net loss of $11.9 million or $0.07 per share for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $262.0 million or $1.52 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, said, “Our outstanding first quarter results reflect ongoing demand for our core franchises and the increasingly diversified, successful nature of our business. We are raising our Fiscal Year 2026 Net Bookings outlook to $6.05 to $6.15 billion as a result of our strong start to the fiscal year.”
