Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q1 2025 results; revenue rises

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported a wider net loss, on a reported basis, for the first quarter of 2025, despite the gaming giant’s revenues increasing year-over-year. The top line also beat estimates.

June quarter revenues increased to $1.34 billion from $1.28 billion in the corresponding quarter last year and came in above analysts’ forecast. Net bookings were $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to $1.20 billion last year.

The company reported a net loss of $262 million or $1.52 per share for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $206 million or $1.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.

