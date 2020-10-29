Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Joanne Crevoiserat — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning. Thank you, Christina, and welcome everyone. It’s a pleasure to be with you today and a distinct honor to be leading this great Company at such an important time in our history. I’m incredibly proud of the momentum our teams are driving across the organization and confident that together we can both create and capture significant opportunities ahead.

Now, turning to our results. As you read in our press release, our first quarter well exceeded our expectations across brands, demonstrating the bold actions we’re taking as part of our Acceleration Program. We drove a meaningful sequential improvement in topline trends, supported by strength in Digital and China. We successfully raised AUR by offering customers compelling high-quality products that delivered exceptional value. This resulted in reduced promotional activity and significant gross margin expansion for the quarter. At the same time, we continue to tightly control costs.

Taken together, despite the challenging backdrop, we achieved significant increases in operating income and EPS on a year-over-year basis. Importantly, we also generated strong positive free cash flow and ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents and a clean inventory position heading into the holiday season. This performance underscores the power of our brands with leadership in the attractive premium handbags, accessories and footwear categories. It also reinforces the competitive advantages of Tapestry’s enabling platform, including, first and foremost, our talented teams around the world who have shown tremendous agility and passion and delivering a great experience for our customers.

Second, our consumer insights resources across brands and regions, providing the tools and deep consumer knowledge to unlock value. Third, our diversified supply chain and scalable global operations, which has proven invaluable, especially during these volatile times. And fourth, our technology infrastructure and robust digital capabilities accessible across the globe. In addition, leveraging these strengths, we’ve made meaningful progress on our Acceleration Program, which is defined by sharpening our focus on the consumer, leveraging data, leading with digital, and transforming into a leaner and more responsive organization.

Some key highlights of the quarter include: first, we continue to drive triple-digit growth on our digital channels, leaning into our global capabilities to offer immersive customer experiences. In the quarter, e-commerce represented nearly 25% of total revenue as compared to a high-single-digit percent last year. These outside gains were led by the recruitment of nearly 800,000 new customers across brands in North America. Importantly, we are successfully driving repeat purchases among these customers at a higher frequency and we’re capturing a growing number of Millennial and Gen Z customers online. Further, the growth in online sales is driving profit growth as well, as our digital businesses carry higher operating margins than their respective bricks and mortar channels. We believe that the consumer shift to online is a trend that’s here to stay and we’re excited by the traction we’re seeing in this area of the business.

Second, we also delivered significant growth in China in the quarter through innovative product assortments, enhanced marketing and expanded reach across direct channels and third-party online distribution. In fact, Coach is now the number one ranked handbag brand on Tmall, just one year after our soft opening on the platform. Our Digital business in China, while growing rapidly is still quite nascent, underscoring the enormous runway we have, particularly as Chinese consumers are highly digitally engaged.

Third, as we’ve shared, we’re committed to building industry-leading data and analytics capabilities to drive decision-making. In the quarter, we leverage data and analytics to optimize our marketing messaging, assortment planning and promotional levels to support higher AUR. The successful outcome of these initiatives together with our innovative product offering and inventory management is evident in our strong gross margin expansion in the quarter.

Fourth, we made further progress in creating an agile and scalable operating model. We’re streamlining our organization structure and empowering our teams. As part of this work, we reduced our global corporate headcount cost by 20% on a run rate basis. As a result, we are emerging as a more agile organization that will drive faster decision-making. In the near-term, this better aligns our cost base with the current demand environment. And over the long-term, it supports operating leverage and profitable growth.

We are also driving efficiencies through the optimization of our global fleet. Our focus is to improve profitability across our store network while delivering a consistent brand experience for our increasingly omnichannel consumer. Overall, through our Acceleration Program, we are better meeting the needs of our customers, while creating a strong foundation for profitable expansion.

Now, I’d like to touch on some of the overarching strategies for the holiday season and actions underway across Tapestry to navigate the dynamic backdrop. We will continue to focus on the factors within our control with an eye towards best-in-class execution. We’re putting the consumer first with each of our brands delivering newness throughout the quarter. We will provide our customers with seamless shopping experiences by offering curbside pickup and contactless payment options, and the opportunity to make virtual appointments. We are also testing new technology to offer virtual queues in select North America outlet stores, allowing guests to bypass lines and instead receive an alert text when is their time to enter the store.

Importantly, giving social distancing requirements and related capacity constraints, we’re implementing strategies to elongate the holiday shopping period, pulling forward demand ahead of the peak Thanksgiving week by offering customers the opportunity to start their holiday shopping earlier in the season. We will also continue to lean into Digital, with e-commerce sales expected to represent nearly half of holiday sales in North America this year. And we will remain disciplined in our management of promotions, inventory and costs. Overall, we have a comprehensive plan with the opportunity to leverage our scale, expertise in retail operations and best practices across brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences during this important and unprecedented holiday season.

Turning to specific results and strategies by brand, starting with Coach, which delivered an impressive quarter. Revenues surpassed our expectations with sales down only 9% versus prior year, reflecting a significant sequential improvement. We also continued to expand gross margin, while leveraging SG&A, generating a 710 basis point increase in operating margin.

There were many highlights from the first quarter. In keeping with our strategic priorities, we delivered compelling product, innovating across style silhouettes and price points. In retail, we continued to fuel Signature and proprietary brand codes to a variety of new iterations, while evolving our top family, such as Tabby and Hutton. In September, we launched our Coach by Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, which outperformed globally across categories.

In outlet, we offered newness that balanced fashion and function, including the Town Bucket shoulder bag, the Serena Satchel and the Molly Tote. Importantly, we continued to be disciplined in our approach to promotions, consistent with our strategy, we’re shifting the customer’s focus to the value, attributes and quality of Coach’s product. In fact, our global handbag AUR again rose over 25%, including over 20% growth in North America.

In the Digital channel, we again realized triple-digit revenue growth, as we expanded our capabilities and services to drive sales and engagement. We recruited over 500,000 new customers through our North America e-commerce channels, representing a significant increase compared to last year.

Turning to China. Our growth was fueled by a nearly 40% increase on the Mainland. In addition, we recaptured tourist demand through the China duty-free channel, as consumers increasingly shift to domestic travel.

For holiday more broadly, we’re sharpening our product strategy, delivering innovative and emotionally compelling product to excite the consumer. Across channels, we will focus on gifting options throughout the extended holiday season.

In retail, as previously announced, we partnered with our global ambassador Jennifer Lopez on a Coach by JLO-designed Hutton bag, which was introduced globally this month.

In outlet, our recently launched Marvel collaboration is driving strong customer engagement. At the same time, we will offer exceptional value to our customers, while continuing to reduce promotional activity. One of the key elements of the strategy is the planned SKU reduction, which is key to driving greater productivity and clearer brand messaging to the consumer. We expect these actions to support gross margin expansion in the second quarter.

Touching on marketing, you will see messaging that is inviting and inclusive. In our holiday campaigns, we are highlighting our global brand ambassadors, including Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara, Yang Zi and Jeremy Lin. The campaign celebrates stories of togetherness, relationships that endure and the power of modern families, those that we are born into and those we choose over time.

In summary, we are delighted with the brand’s performance in the first quarter and remain confident in Coach’s ability to capture market share and drive long-term growth.

Now, moving to Kate Spade. We are very pleased with the brand’s top and bottom line results exceeded expectations for the quarter. Revenue improved sequentially declining 21% year-over-year. This included a 7 point impact from the strategic pullback of the low-margin wholesale disposition business. Gross margin expanded 100 basis points, primarily due to channel mix, partially offset by the negative impact of taking the footwear business in-house. We also tightly controlled costs and leveraged expenses resulted in — resulting in 380 basis point increase in operating margin.

In addition to these solid financial results, there were many key strategic milestones for the quarter, as we focused on leaning into the fundamental elements of the brand that we know our customers value. We made progress in reenergizing the leather goods offering through our new Signature platform the Spade Flower. This collection has been a global success with both new and existing customers. Margaux remain the top-selling family and customers continue to respond to our novelty offering, including the shop for a remedy bag in the specialty channel.

Outside of handbags, we saw relative strength across jewelry, footwear and tech accessories. These categories, which are foundational to the brand’s unique lifestyle positioning, are also important for customer recruitment and cross-selling.

Turning to Digital. Kate Spade has a well-established e-commerce business with the highest digital sales penetration within our house of brands. During the quarter, we continued to drive momentum online, achieving strong double-digit revenue growth through engaging brand experiences across our platforms. In fact, we attracted over 250,000 new customers to the brand through our e-commerce channels in North America, meaningful increase compared to last year. Additionally, we reactivated over 100,000 customers through our digital channels, an increase of 100% compared to last year. This is an important green shoot that demonstrates the traction we’re making in strengthening our relationships with our core customer base.

Turning to Kate Spade’s priorities for holiday. Most importantly, we will position the brand as the destination for gifting, joy and celebration. In specialty, we are building upon the successes of Spade Flower assortment with our new coated canvas launch. In addition, we’re excited to launch the all day tote. And we will debut a collaboration with brand ambassador Naomi Watanabe, which will rollout globally starting in Japan.

In outlet, we will offer an array of festive holiday products that are in keeping with the brand’s DNA. We’re increasing the breadth and depth of box gift sets while also offering exclusive product drops over key weekends throughout the holiday season. We’re also launching a new core handbag collection, Natalya, during the quarter. Across channels, we are more fully integrating novelty into our assortment offering fun and witty shapes to excite the customer. At the same time, our teams are continuing to evolve the customer experience from leveraging digital and social media platforms to opening select pop-up stores in order to engage consumers in new and innovative ways. These are great examples of the teams’ agility and responsiveness to adapt to the current landscape by putting the consumer first. And our holiday marketing campaigns will be both celebratory and playful as we continue to lean into our strength as a storytelling brand. We’re also testing new digital platforms, such as TikTok is a way to amplify our messages and connect with consumers in relevant ways.

In closing, I’m incredibly optimistic about the long-term potential for Kate Spade. We are making significant progress and while there is still work ahead of us, we are confident that we’re on the right track.

Turning now to Stuart Weitzman. We are encouraged by the progress we made during the quarter. Sales declined 35% versus prior year improving from the previous quarter and exceeding our expectations as a result of momentum in the direct business led by China and e-commerce, while wholesale results benefited from shipment timing with the second quarter. Further, our focused strategic actions notably tight expense control, unprofitable market exits in store closures, supported a significant narrowing of the brand’s operating loss year-over-year. During the quarter, we delivered relevant and compelling product, capitalizing on the shift to casualization in the marketplace. We drove innovation across key classifications, including our iconic 5050 in-land families. We delivered strong performance across our casual combat offering led by our pearl-embellished Sondra boot. We also leaned into the lug sole trend with launches of the KOLBIE, WENDA and IVEY booties.

In keeping with our focus on the consumer, we relaunched extended sizes and widths based on feedback from our customers through a series of in-person and virtual trunk shows. This drove retention and reactivation among our most loyal customers who love the brand for its fusion of fashion and fit. Additionally, through our US e-commerce channel, we recruited over 40% more new customers compared to last year, establishing a more robust digital presence is an ongoing opportunity for the brand.

Touching on marketing, we drove cultural relevance through our fall campaign featuring Serena Williams, our global spokeswoman and Elane Zhong, our new local ambassador in China. In addition, we launched the 5050 VOTE campaign, showcasing a limited addition design of our 5050 boot, which sold out within the first week. This campaign has generated over 1.5 billion press impressions to date. We also strengthened partnerships with key wholesale accounts supported by consistent execution and on-time deliveries. Looking ahead to spring, we’re beginning to re-establish an expanded presence in these retailers.

As mentioned, consistent with our strategy, we are focusing distribution on those markets and channels of greatest opportunity, notably, China, building on the existing brand momentum. At the same time, we closed underperforming stores and markets as planned.

Moving on to strategies for holiday at Stuart Weitzman. In product, we are emphasizing key classifications: boots, booties and sneakers, while balancing buy-now-wear-now styles with transitional product. We will also continue to build momentum in our casual offerings, featuring our LIFT, lug sole across these assortments.

From a marketing perspective, we will continue to feature our brand ambassadors in an immersive 360 degree campaigns focused on lifting women up in high fashion, high function boots and booties for the winter season.

In closing, we have a clear vision for the brand and we are seeing promising green shoots in the business. I’m confident we will return Stuart Weitzman to profitable growth over our planning horizon.

Looking forward, building on the strength of the first quarter, we are increasingly optimistic in our ability to accelerate growth across our portfolio. With three powerful brands, each with a unique purpose and leadership position in attractive categories, they have a strong foundation and are well positioned as we enter holiday and beyond. By continuing to sharpen our focus on the consumer and more fully leveraging the power of the Tapestry platform, we will fuel desire for our brands and better meet the needs of our customers through innovative and relevant product, a seamless shopping journey and immersive customer experiences. These efforts, in combination with the work underway to transform Tapestry into a leaner, more responsive organization, will not only accelerate the growth of our portfolio but enhance the profitability and cash generation of our overall business, driving sustainable top and bottom line growth over our planning horizon.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Andrea for a detailed discussion of our financial results and outlook. Andrea?

Andrea Shaw Resnick — Interim Chief Financial Officer, Global Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thanks, Joanne, and good morning, everyone. I hope this finds you all safe and well. Before I begin, please keep in mind that my comments are based on non-GAAP results, corresponding GAAP results and the related reconciliation can be found in the earnings release posted on our website today.

As Joanne mentioned, our first quarter results exceeded expectations from a top and bottom line perspective across our portfolio of brands. Total sales declined 14% from prior year, representing a significant sequential improvement from the prior quarter across all brands, regions and channels. By region, we delivered double-digit revenue growth in China, including double-digit bricks and mortar growth. Outside of China, while revenue trends remained under pressure, every region showed substantial progress from the prior quarter. By channel, performance was led by continued strength in the e-commerce, where we once again drove triple-digit growth. At the same time, we continued to drive improvement in our global store sales trends. Our holiday season has started off well with the continuation of momentum in China and across all digital channels globally. Of course, the vast majority of the quarter is ahead of us and the variables are many.

Moving down the P&L, gross margin expanded 320 basis points year-over-year driven by significant — by a significant 350 basis point improvement at Coach. This expansion was primarily due to lower levels of promotion as we successfully executed our strategy to maintain price discipline and raise AURs, along with the continued tailwind from geographic mix. At Kate Spade, gross margin rose by 100 basis points, fueled by channel mix benefits, notably a strategic pullback in the low-margin wholesale disposition channel. For Stuart Weitzman, as expected, gross margin declined modestly year-over-year as a result of actions to clear through inventory in advance of planned market exit.

SG&A declined 20% year-over-year, primarily reflecting effective expense management and the previously announced actions to transform our operating model, which included a 20% reduction in run rate corporate headcount costs. In addition, we realized the benefit from the sale of our Hong Kong office, as well as from temporary compensation reductions for our Board, management team and employees, which we expect to restore beginning November 1. We also realized variable cost savings on the lower level of sales and benefited from retail notably early in the quarter.

Taken together, despite lower sales in the quarter, we delivered operating income growth of 37% and operating margin expansion of 720 basis points. As you may recall, we anticipated that FY’21 would be a year of efficiency-led profit growth and that our ability to drive increases in gross margin and reductions in SG&A would be the initial indicators of progress, along our multi-year growth journey. Therefore, we are particularly pleased with our strong operating margin expansion in the quarter, which reflects the foundational changes underway and the potential to drive long-term profitable growth under our acceleration program.

Earnings per diluted share for the quarter was $0.58, compared to $0.40 a year ago, representing an increase of 45%.

Now, moving to distributions. For Tapestry, we closed a net of 15 locations globally as compared to the prior quarter and a net of 50 closures over the past year, as we continue to optimize our global fleet.

Turning to a discussion of our balance sheet and cash flows. We ended the quarter in a strong position, with $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents. Total borrowings outstanding at the end of the quarter were $2.3 billion, including the $700 million we drew down on our $900 million revolver. Total inventory ended the quarter down 8%, which was better than our expectations due to better than anticipated revenue results. While the backdrop remains uncertain, we believe our inventories are well positioned into the holiday season and beyond. As an organization, we are managing to tighter inventory turn goals, while expanding gross margins.

Capex for the quarter was $26 million, a decline of 64% versus prior year as we continue to prioritize investments in high return projects, notably in Digital, while tightly controlling overall spend in reducing our outlay for new stores. We continue to expect capex to be in the area of $150 million for FY’21, which would be a decline of approximately $125 million, compared to our normal annual spend. Free cash flow for the quarter was $64 million well ahead of both our expectations and an outflow of $66 million in the prior year period. This achievement underscores the resilience and effective management of our brands and business.

Now, touching on our capital allocation priorities. In the near-term, our priority is to preserve our cash on hand and utilize free cash flow for revolver paydown in FY’21. We will start this paydown in Q2. Longer-term, our strategic intent is to return to sustainable top and bottom line growth and strong free cash flow generation, which we intend to utilize for debt paydown, as well as capital return to shareholders.

Turning to our outlook. As noted in our release, we are not providing detailed guidance for the fiscal year at this time due to lack of visibility. Given our strong performance in the first quarter and assuming a continuation of the slow and steady recovery from the pandemic, we now project revenue to increase at a mid-single-digit rate over prior year for the full-year fiscal ’21 on both a 52-week and 53-week basis. This includes the expectation for a low-double-digit sales decline in the second quarter as we are planning realistically, given the uncertain backdrop. However, we are well positioned should demand remain stronger. Importantly, we’re continuing to project a significant topline inflection in the second half of the fiscal year. We remain focused on controlling the controllables and are building a strong foundation for profitable expansion over our planning horizon. This includes continuing to take deliberate action to lower promotional activity, increase AURs across brands, as demonstrated once again in the first quarter, to drive gross margin expansion for the fiscal year.

As previously announced, we’re taking steps to aggressively control our SG&A spend to implement structural changes to drive increased efficiencies. Through these initiatives, we continue to estimate that we will realize approximately $300 million in gross run rate savings — expense savings, including approximately $200 million in gross savings in FY’21 alone. However, with the higher level of variable costs associated with the higher sales forecast, we would naturally expect our net savings dollars to be somewhat lower than originally expected. Looking ahead, we are creating a virtuous cycle or flywheel, it should, as revenues inflect, drive bottom line growth well in excess of topline gains over our planning horizon.

In closing, we are confident in our ability to create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are committed to strengthening our brands and organization by focusing, first and foremost, on the consumer, leveraging digital, and data more fully and transforming into a leaner, more responsive organization. Our teams continue to focus on the factors within our control and the successful execution of our Acceleration Program during the holiday season and beyond. Importantly, our view of the long-term opportunities for our brands is unchanged and our strategic intent to drive organic growth and profitability is unwavering. Further, as Joanne mentioned, we firmly believe that together benefiting from Tapestry’s enabling platform, our brands can achieve greater size and share than they could on their own. We look forward to keeping you posted on our progress as we move forward.

I’d now like to open it up to Q&A.

