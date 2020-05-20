Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Target Corp (TGT) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Brian Cornell — Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John J. Mulligan — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Michael Fiddelke — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Hulbert — Vice President, Investor Relations

John Hulbert — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2020 earnings call. This call on the line with me today are Brian Cornell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. John Mulligan Chief Operating Officer. And Michael Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer. In a few moments. Brian, John, and Michael will provide their perspective on the first quarter and our continued focus on our guests in our team as we navigate through the current environment. Following their remarks, we’ll open the phone lines for a question-and-answer session. This morning, we’re joined on this conference call by investors and others who are listening to our comments via webcast following the call. Michael and I will be available to answer your follow-up questions.

And finally as a reminder, any forward-looking statements that we make this morning are subject to risks and uncertainties. The most important of which are described in our most recently filed 10-K and the 8-K we furnished this morning also in these remarks, we refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share reconciliations of all non-GAAP numbers to the most directly comparable GAAP number are included in this morning’s press release, which is posted on our Investor Relations website. With that, I’ll turn it over to Brian for his thoughts on the first quarter and the short-term and longer term implications for our business.

Brian Cornell — Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, John and good morning everyone. We appreciate that you’ve joined us on this morning’s call, and we hope that you your family and friends. Our safe and healthy. It goes without saying but this quarter was unlike anything we’ve seen in our company’s long history and while we didn’t establish another all-time record for this quarter’s EPS I have never been more proud of our performance over the last few years, we’ve built a strategy and operating model that’s designed to generate strong performance in a wide variety of environment. In the first quarter demonstrated the strength of that model. Unprecedented volatility within the quarter. Presented the most extreme test of our business and operations that I could have imagined and in that environment we drove industry leading growth with a total comp sales increase of 10.8% and digital comp growth of more than 40% as I reflect on all that transpired since the quarter began in February.

There were 2 key factors in our success our strategy of positioning stores as fulfillment hubs and our unbelievable team when guests began flocking to our stores to stock up our team was ready and with digital demand exploded as guests began to shelter in place our teams of the tools, processes and capability to flex to meet that shift in demand but it goes well beyond processes and tools he is our team’s efforts on behalf of our guests and communities have been monumental the pride, our team is shown and their willingness and ability to deliver essential products and services to our guests it’s humbling and inspiring our guests are putting their trust and Target the team is delivering and they deserve our enduring gratitude at our Financial Community Meeting at the beginning of March.

We highlighted multiple dimensions of flexibility built into our operating model. We offer a balanced merchandising assortment that is unique in retail allowing Target to serve our guests rapidly evolving demands for once and need we have a unique digital strategy. Based on a curated assortment of the categories and items that our guests expect from us.

We deliver this digital assortment through a comprehensive suite of fulfillment options including our rapidly growing same-day services in-store pickup drive up and Shipt in support of our digital strategy we place our stores at the center of fulfillment which gives us both speed and efficiency this structure also allows our teams to pivot seamlessly when our guests channel preferences change we have teams at headquarters stores and throughout the supply chain, who relentlessly focused on our guests and will place a premium on agility and adaptability and with a strong balance sheet and a business model that generates robust cash flow we have the financial flexibility to handle difficult times like this.

Allowing us to fund investments in the safety of our guests and our team while serving a critical role in communities as a trusted essential retailer given our unique assortment and comprehensive suite of fulfillment options we could see first hand as our guests mindset rapidly evolve during the first quarter while already feels like years ago during the first 3 weeks of February, we experienced a relatively normal mix of sales across merchandising assortment and a typical mix of sales between our stores and digital channels.

Towards the end of February, we saw an acceleration in traffic and sales, particularly in our stores. However, we continue to see a lot of cross shopping in a more discretionary categories when the guests made trips to stock up on food and essentials around the middle of March, the mix of gas purchases became much more narrowly focused on food beverages and household essentials and we began seeing much softer trends in discretionary categories, most notably in apparel.

In addition, as Children’s Place rules were adopted across the country. Guests began to pull back on store trip and we saw a dramatic surge in digital traffic and sale we also began seeing higher demand for products-oriented around staying at home, including home office products Video Games Puzzles and more games along with the housewares and kitchenware in our home assortment and finally around the middle of April we experienced a rapid increase in traffic and sales in our stores. And a broad surge in sales and were discretionary categories including apparel which persisted throughout the end of the month. The surgeon stores occurred. While our digital growth continued at unprecedented rates up to 2% above last year.

As a result, over the last couple of weeks of April, we saw some of the strongest comparable sales growth we’ve experienced in our history. When you put all these chapters together and look at the first quarter in total our comparable sales grew nearly 11% with a wide range of performance across categories, as guests changed or shopping pattern in response to the crisis. Among our 5 core merchandising categories we saw the strongest performance in hardlines which grew comparable sales by well over 20% growth was particularly strong in electronics where comps grew more than 40% reflecting high demand for video games and home office items Essentials and Beauty so high teen comp growth while comps in Food & Beverage grew by more than 20% as guests Target for both their stock up trip and their everyday needs in home.

We saw high single digit comp growth but by kitchen which saw comp growth in excess of 20% and in apparel. First quarter comparable sales declined about 20% reflecting soft sales in late March and early April. Followed by a resumption of growth in the last 2 weeks of April as we evaluate these category trends relative overall US retail and on a category-by-category basis. We are seeing unprecedented share gains across every measure thirdly in portions of our business. Share statistic reflect the fact that non-essential retailers across the country have remained largely closed and even though we compete with them we sincerely look forward to the day when our retail colleagues can reopen after all a healthy retail sector is critical to the overall health of the US economy.

And of course employees of our competitors often shop at Target more fundamentally we believe recent share numbers reflect the trust that our guests in placed in our stores, our digital capabilities, our team and our brand in particular as our teams have risen to meet our guests needs and delivered friendly reliable service during this unprecedented time we believe that our guest level of trust has only become deeper throughout this crisis. From a channel perspective first quarter store sales grew about 1% while digital comp sales increased by 41% of course, these quarterly numbers mask how quickly trends changed within the quarter.

Specifically, we began the quarter with a relatively normal February in which we saw overall comp growth of 3.8% and digital comp growth of 33% and ended in April, which our total company comp growth of more than 60% and a John dropping 2% increase in digital comp sales I want to pause and comment on that. April digital performance for a moment. Because I suspect that many of you might have wondered whether our operations could sustain such a strong increase for an entire month. After all. To put this volume is a perspective on an average day in April. Our operations were fulfilling many more items in orders and last year’s Cyber Monday a day for which we had planned months ahead of time.

In contrast, this unprecedented surge of volume with completely unexpected at the beginning of the quarter. And it ramped up from normal trends in a matter of weak and by design. It was our stores that enabled the surgeon digital volume fulfilling more than 80% of our digital sales in April. Even more impressive within our April digital sales growth of just over $1.1 billion compared with last year. Store fulfillment accounted for more than $50 million of that growth. As both our same-day services and shipments to gas homes, saw significant increases how was this accomplished. John will provide more details on if I mean it but I’d reiterate that it comes down to 2 factors.

Our strategy of using our stores as hubs and the ability or our team to quickly pivot to meet shifting demand and while we incurred extra costs to accommodate this incredible surge in digital fulfillment we expect to gain a long-term benefit in terms of guest loyalty during the first quarter more than 5 million guests shopped on Target.com for the first time with more than 2 million of those guests making their first Drive-Up trip and because of the amazing flexibly. Our team we saw consistently strong levels of satisfaction with the Target.com shopping experience even in the face of crushing increase in demand so now I want to turn to our focus going forward, which isn’t going to change we continue to focus on serving our guests while taking steps to provide for their safety and we’ll continue to focus on our teams investing in their safety and their well-being, all working to remove obstacles and allow them to serve guests during this critical time.

Throughout this evolving crisis we have continually adapted our operations and processes to enhance guest in team member safety looking ahead we’ll continue to quickly adapt to changes in the environment and emerging guidance from the CDC and other authorities already during the first quarter, we took numerous steps to protect our guests Shipt shoppers. And our team members, including enhanced cleaning standard providing personal protective equipment to our team members and Shipt shoppers installing Flexiglass providers at checkout and implementing metering protocols in our stores. Where appropriate our team. We rolled out a wellness checklist for them to perform before each shift and provide a free thermometers the team members who need to them. We also invested hundreds of millions of dollars in extra pay and benefits for our team adding $2 of their hourly wage investing in enhanced back daycare options across the country and offering enhanced paid leave for team members with Barnabas health conditions.

Consistent with our long-standing commitment to the communities where we live and work. We don’t need it personal protective equipment to over 50 health care organizations. And shared tools and expertise with government partners and other businesses to help protect healthcare workers and assist other businesses in reopening and operating safely in addition, we recently announced our foundations biggest single donation & Company history $10 million to assist team members communities national organizations and the global response to this pandemic beyond our corporate commitment thousands of team members are volunteering in their local communities. Including a group of 3D printing enthusiasm on our technology team we’re using their personal devices to produce and donate plastic face shields to local hospitals and most recently, just this week we announced the extension of higher pay an enhanced benefits for our team, through the end of June.

We initially announced these temporary changes the end of April, and last month we announced we are exiting them through May and today, even as the country is starting to talk about how things will look when we get back to normal our teams continue to face unprecedented challenges as a sort of families in their communities as a result we’re proud to support our amazing team members as they navigate through these challenging times. In terms of our financial expectations. Michael will offer his perspective in a few minutes. But we’re maintaining our recent suspension of financial guidance. From today’s perspective. The one thing that seems most certain is continued volatility and whenever possible we’re building flexibility into our plans and commitments. But let me be clear. The expectation of continued volatility in the external environment, doesn’t translate to a lack of confidence about our future. If there is one thing, our team and operators have demonstrated it’s the ability to adapt to rapid change and continuing delivering outstanding service for our guests.

And as I said before it’s at times like these that we can all see the benefit of a strong balance sheet. And fundamentally sound business model the financial strength gives us the flexibility to focus on what matters most our guest and our team giving us confidence that will emerge from this crisis as a stronger, more relevant retailer with an even higher level of affinity and trust among our guests. So as I turn the call over to John. Once again offer my thanks to the entire Target team from headquarters operations and offices around the world. I’ve never been part of a stronger team and I share your pride in the essential role. The target is playing in the lives of our guests thank you. Inspiring effort every day

John J. Mulligan — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Brian. On these calls over the last few years I’ve described our long-term journey and operations. To completely transform our supply chain and fulfillment infrastructure moving from our prior linear model based exclusively on store shopping unique modern structure designed to support a broad array of fulfillment choices just in our stores as the hub for gas fulfillment whether a guest trip is based on traditional shopping use of one of our same-day services we’re delivering a package to their front door to invest in technology.

Data and analytics to increase our inventory accuracy and better forecast demand throughout the network, leading to improved in stocks higher guest satisfaction and ultimately stronger sales to transform how we select and build store sites moving from a rigid large format prototype model to a model on which we focus first on the neighborhood, we want to serve design a store to fit within the available space and then create our merchandise assortment to fit that particular neighborhoods and finally to transform our store team moving from a model based on general athletes to one in which different parts of the team have accountability for individual businesses supported by tools and processes that allow them to make decisions in real time and focus on serving our guests in new ways one goal of all these changes was to make our operations and our team far more nimble and agile in support of our guests and while the journey as far from over this quarter demonstrated the benefits of everything we have already accomplished as Brian already described over the course of the first quarter, our team had to pivot dramatically and rapidly in response to multiple changes in shopping behavior.

Comps in Essentials and Food and Beverage moving from single digits in February 2 peaks above 50% in March. Before settling down in the teens in April. Apparel trends moving just as rapidly in the other direction from positive single digits at the beginning of the quarter-to-trough declines of more than 50% beginning in late March. Before resuming growth in the last half of April with this volatility and category sales managing our inventory has also presented a significant challenge in apparel, given the recent dramatic slowdown in sales teams have been working closely with vendors to make appropriate changes based on our current inventory and future purchases across the remainder of our core merchandising categories, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the pace of sales causing out of stocks to rise well above where we’d like them to be and need based categories like food and beverage in essentials were comps of accelerated into the 20% range.

We have been on allocation from multiple vendors as they work to ramp up production to cover the higher level of demand among some categories like paper in stocks have been recovering in recent weeks, but across many portions of both Essentials and Food and Beverage, we continue to sell out quickly when we receive shipments of products from our vendors in other categories like home, electronics, we have been increasing order quantities to match the higher pace of sales. However, given that many of these categories are primarily imported.

We will likely see some persistent out of stocks until we can receive replenishment inventory from these overseas producers categories, the volatility and shopping channels has been just as extreme store comps moving from positive numbers to double-digit declines in late March and early April. Then, back to growth towards the end of April. Digital comps moving from around 30% in February to nearly 10 times that pace in AP through all of these extremes. The team maintained a positive attitude and demonstrated their pride in the positive role that they’re playing in our guests.

Slide I am humbled and inspired by what they’ve been able to deliver on behalf of our guests the ability of our team and our network to attain and sustained digital comps of nearly 3% for the entire month of April has been incredible to watch there are too many stats to share. But I’ll take you through a few because I think they are helpful in understanding how remarkable. It’s been multiple measures of unit volume including ship from store target orders fulfilled by Shipt and overall, Digital were higher in the first quarter of 2020 then in the first 3 quarters of 2019 combined units provided to drive up in the first quarter were higher than in all of 2019.

Sales of orders ship from stores or picked up in stores increased nearly 50% in the first quarter target sales fulfilled by Shipt were up more than 3% and sales through drive up were up more than 6% higher than a year ago. In April sales on Drive Up increased nearly 1,000% compared with a year ago. These growth numbers reflect the fact that drive continues to be our most popular service and the number of guests who are try then repeatedly using Drive-Up continues to increase rapidly specifically, more than 5 million guests used our Drive-Up service in the first quarter with 40% of these guests new to the service and, amazingly, despite this unexpected explosion in first quarter digital volume.

The team continue To execute with amazing speed both the percent of orders ship from store on time and the percent of pick up and drive up orders picked on time was approximately 95% in the quarter. And both measures were higher in the first quarter a year ago. One thing, we’ve observed this crisis is that it is causing an acceleration in consumer trial and adoption of digital shop the ability of our operations to handle this unexpected acceleration has given us even stronger conviction that we have the right model and we have ample capacity to handle continued change in the future.

Specifically, as part of our long range plans at the beginning of 2020 our first quarter digital volumes weren’t anticipated for another 3 years. But our operations accommodated that extra volume without any advanced planning like Brian said it was an extreme test of our model and our team and both performed admirably in the face of the challenge. Another area in which the crisis has accelerated existing trends relates to the amount of retail square footage in the US we have long understood that the US market is overstored and we’ve all observed the rationalization of unproductive retail space in recent years.

But let me quickly say we continue to strongly believe that the future of US retail will be based on an omnichannel model in which quality retailers will serve their customers through both physical and digital capabilities that’s why we have consistently pursued a strategy based on investments to enhance both physical and digital shopping while we have temporarily slowed down our plans for remodels and new stores because of the crisis. That doesn’t mean we have less enthusiasm for these projects rather we slowed down our plans for 2 specific reasons first, we wanted to remove obstacles and distractions facing our team so they could focus exclusively on day-to-day execution in the face of extreme volatility across multiple dimensions of our business.

And second, we adjusted our plans in anticipation of construction process changes needed to accommodate social distancing and other measure which we expect to slowdown timelines. In some cases in addition, we expect that more time will be required for inspections and permitting related to these projects. Given the incremental demand facing local governments in light of this crisis. So while it is too soon to lay out longer term timelines for our remodel and new store programs.

We look forward to resuming these projects when appropriate this will allow us to continue to transform our real estate footprint both through modernization of existing space and the selective addition of productive new small format locations located in neighborhoods that couldn’t be served when we only opened larger stores our strategic initiative that we temporarily pause during the first quarter was integration of fresh refrigerated and frozen items into our pickup and Drive-Up capabilities while we are eager to add this capability and we know our guests want the option we decided not to add the distraction of implementing this test during the period of peak volatility however, we recently resumed the test in the Twin Cities market where it had already begun last year and we’ve just expanded the test into the Kansas City market operational results have been positive so far.

And while we will continue to govern the pace of the rollout. Based on the circumstances facing our team we are committed to rolling out this capability to as many stores as possible this year. Another exciting strategic development was our recent acquisition of local route optimization technology from deliver following encouraging results of recent tests of this new capability we elected to purchase the technology and higher members of their team to assist with the integration into our existing systems and processes. We are excited about this new technology because it offers the opportunity to add capacity to our fulfillment network while also reducing the cost of last mile delivery and given that last mile is the biggest cost driver within digital, the opportunity to control those costs will play an important role in our operating margins over time.

With the benefit of this new technology. We can begin testing the addition of sorts centers downstream of our stores within our fulfillment network these centers, which we expect to be smaller than our average store will be placed downstream in select markets in which we have a high density of packages being sent to guests’ homes by eliminating the need to sort packages in the individual stores, the throughput of packages from these locations with naturally increase and we can achieve lower average shipping cost through the scale and route optimization that these downstream centers would provide given that we only recently acquired this new technology.

We don’t yet have a timeline for this 10 what I can say today that we are planning to test the first of these centers in the Minneapolis market. And we plan to follow our normal discipline of testing and iterating before we decide to scale up so now, as I get ready to hand the call over to Michael I want to end where I started and give a special thanks to our store distribution and fulfillment center team our society has long recognized the sacrifice of essential workers in the healthcare industry and public servants like police officers and firefighters but what’s been remarkable in this crisis is to see how it is help people to realize, there is a huge army of central team members at Target and many other retailers to make sure that parents can’t get food for their family. And the essential they need to manage their health and their household I’ve long appreciated the work of these teams since I’ve been lucky to work alongside them for more than 2 decades. But now with our efforts in the spotlight. I could not be more proud to see their significant contributions recognized thank you to everyone on our team for your hard work and sincere desire to serve all of the families that place their trust in Target every day.

Michael Fiddelke — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, John. As you’ve already heard several times today. This quarter was far different than anyone would have modeled 90 days ago across multiple dimensions of our business. And like everyone else for the last few months. Our team has been deeply involved in the details. Helping our business to effectively respond to the rapid changes in both our category and channel performance but when you pulled back from all the detail and day to day volatility.

A couple of themes have clearly emerged first, this environment has provided an accelerated real time test of the investments we’ve been making in our longer-term strategy and operational model and our business has performed better under these conditions, then we would have ever imagined second, and also important this environment provides a vivid illustration of why quarterly profitability isn’t always the best indicator of long-term potential. If you only looked at our first quarter EPS, which was down more than 60% compared with last year, you might be tempted to say that our performance was disappointing and then our long-term prospects have been getting weaker but I’d strongly assert to the opposite because of what our team has been able to accomplish and deliver for our guests.

I believe our long-term prospects have gotten stronger over the last 90 days. Put another way, I wouldn’t trade Target’s future prospects for anyone else’s in the marketplace. With that context I will run through our financial results. Providing our longer-term perspective. Before I turn the call back over to Brian. Overall, our first quarter comparable sales grew 10%, 8%, reflecting some of the strongest growth our business has ever seen total sales grew 11%, about 50 basis points faster due to sales from our non-mature stores among the drivers of our comp growth, comparable traffic was down 1% in average ticket was up 12.5% as guests consolidated their shopping trips in the fewer bigger basket among channels store comparable sales increased 2, 0.9% while digital comp sales grew 141% as Brian and John highlighted earlier quarterly averages for category and channel growth don’t show the volatility we saw throughout the quarter. On the gross margin line.

Our business delivered a rate of 25.1%, down about 50 basis points from a year ago. Obviously this is well below what you would expect a normal times. But these times have been anything but normal there are 3 major drivers of this quarter’s decline first, we incurred hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental costs including inventory impairments resulting from the severe slowdown in apparel sales. For context on these costs. It’s important to note that prior to the first quarter, comp sales in apparel and accessories had been growing more than 5% but quickly decelerated to more than a percent decline in the first quarter put another way, if those prior trends in apparel and accessories had continued first quarter sales in that category would have been more than $100 million higher second source of pressure was category sales mix as we saw a wide divergence and sales trends across our business our 3 lowest margin categories hardlines Essentials and Food and Beverage each soft first quarter comp increases in the high teens or higher.

In contrast, our 2 highest margin categories home and apparel saw slower trends with home in the high single digits and the apparel decline of more than 20% altogether category sales mix accounted for more than 150 basis points of this quarter’s gross margin decline the 3rd major factor was digital fulfillment and supply chain costs as digital penetration more than doubled compared with last year. Driving nearly 10 percentage points of our sales growth as John mentioned earlier, we were already planning to reach this level of digital sales penetration over time. But this crisis has rapidly increased the pace of digital adoption among US consumers but importantly, given the outstanding performance of our team and operations in the face of this unprecedented surge in volume, we’ve continued to see high levels of guest satisfaction with our digital fulfillment, which is a positive leading indicator of guest loyalty engagement and market share over time.

Moving down to the SG&A expense line. Our first quarter rate was 20.7 percent 10 basis points lower than a year ago. As always expense performance was driven by many factors, but there were 2 primary drivers of our year-over-year performance. The first was the incremental cost we’ve incurred as we responded to the crisis. Including higher pay for hourly team members in our stores extended paid leave and Back Up daycare provisions across our team an enhanced cleaning routines and other investments to protect the health of our guests and our team across the country. Against these higher costs. We realized the meaningful rate benefit from sales leverage, given our unusually strong comparable sales growth in the quarter.

On the DNA line first quarter dollars were approximately flat to last year, resulting in about 40 basis points of rate improvement on higher sales. Altogether, our first quarter operating margin rate of 2% was about 400 basis points lower than last year. On the interest expense line. We saw a slight decline in dollars, reflecting the benefit of lower average floating benchmark interest rate income tax expense declined about 80% compared with last year, driven primarily by the decline in our profitability. On the adjusted EPS line. We earned $0.59 in the first quarter, more than 60% lower than last year. GAAP EPS was about $0.03 lower at $0.56 reflecting the loss on our investments in Casper Sleep now I want to turn to cash flow and capital deployment.

But first, I want to outline a number of actions we’ve taken this quarter in response to the environment, the first change as John already outlined was a reduction in the number of remodels in new stores, we are planning for 2020 john already made it clear that this decision was based on removing distractions for our team combined with the impact of other factors and the external environment like John I want to emphasize that we haven’t changed our view of the ultimate long-term value of these projects. Nor was the decision to slow down. These projects, driven by the desire to preserve capital regardless, this change in our plans will affect our anticipated CapEx for the year.

At this point, we expect that our 20 CapEx will be $3 billion or lower. In contrast to our prior expectation of about $3.5 billion at this point. Things are too uncertain to provide a view of our plans for future year remodels new stores and overall CapEx. But we expect to provide more clarity over time. The second change occurred in March when we announced the suspension of our share repurchase program in light of the high level of uncertainty in the current environment.

This decision was prudent and consistent with our long-term capital deployment priorities and what share repurchase only occurs when we have excess cash, within the limits of our middle-A credit ratings after we fully invested in our business and supported our dividend and finally, during the first quarter, we issued $5 billion in new debt and added another $100 million revolving credit facility to supplement our existing $5 billion revolver we took these actions out of an abundance of caution given the high degree of uncertainty in the environment. And the possibility of a very challenging external environment throughout this year.

As we have pointed out. Many times we entered this crisis in a very strong position with ample cash on our balance sheet, strong credit ratings and a business model positioned to generate robust cash flow across a wide range of conditions. Given that strength our modeling indicated, we have a very wide range of potential economic scenarios in which we have sufficient liquidity, even without the extra capacity resulting from these actions. Even so, given that we were able to issue new debt at a historically low rate. We view these decisions as prudent affordable insurance giving us an extra layer of cushion to accommodate even more extreme downside scenarios should they arise.

Turning to cash flow, we actually saw really strong performance in the first quarter as operating cash flow grew nearly $1 billion compared with last year. This performance reflected a number of factors, including an increase in payables and a decrease in inventory compared with last year along with various timing issues, which more than offset the decline in earnings, we experienced this year regarding our inventory position. While the year-over-year decline looks good on the cash flow statement, it reflects the lack of availability and elevated out of stocks. We’re seeing in multiple categories.

As such, we’d have elected to invest more cash and end of the quarter with a higher level of inventory in those categories. If it had been available in terms of deployment of cash. Our first quarter CapEx was about $50 million nearly $100 million higher than last year. In addition, we paid dividends of $32 million to our shareholders and returned another $9 million through share repurchases. Prior to the suspension of the program in March and finally on the ROIC line our business delivered a trailing 12 month after-tax return of 4% in the first quarter, down from 14.3% a year ago, obviously this decline reflects the dramatic decline in our profitability during the quarter, which does not reflect where we expect our business to perform over time. However, I will quickly add that even though this performance is down from a year ago, a 30% after-tax return is still quite strong.

On an absolute basis and favorable compared to results across a wide array of companies in retail and beyond so now I want to leave you with a couple of important far first, our long-term priorities for capital deployment have not wavered at the top of the list is our goal to invest fully in all projects that support our long-term strategic and financial goals second, we support the dividend with a goal to build on our long-term record in which we’ve paid a dividend every quarter in our history as a public company. And finally, over time we expect to return any excess cash beyond those first 2 uses through share repurchases within the limits of our middle-A credit ratings these capital deployment priorities have served the long-term interests of both our business and our shareholders over many decades. It is our investments in our stores in our fulfillment capabilities in our assortment and in our team that have positioned us to succeed now and will power our future the other important point pertains to the resilience of our business.

Combined with the strength of our balance sheet. As I said at the beginning of my remarks. I believe that our long-term prospects have only gotten stronger as our operations and team have reliably served guests during this crisis. Because of our multi-category portfolio. We were able to quickly pivot as guests demand evolved from stocking up on food and essentials to focusing on home electronics as they sheltered in place until we saw a broad based acceleration across multiple categories towards the end of the quarter.

Because of our curated digital assortment and store-based fulfillment model, our operations and team adjusted seamlessly as guests increasingly chose digital fulfillment allowing digital sales to account for nearly 10 percentage points of our first quarter comparable sales growth and because of the strength of our business, we could afford to make hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental investments and team member wages and benefits, along with actions to enhance the safety of both our guests and our team as we look ahead, we are focused on continuing to deliver for our guests and our team throughout the crisis while preparing to emerge strong and ready to play offense when our economy recovers.

And we think the opportunities when that happens, we’ll be compelling unfortunately this crisis will cause a lot of dislocation and multiple parts of the economy, including retail as a result, we expect to have many potential opportunities to invest including possibilities in real estate brands capabilities and obviously in our existing strategic initiatives. So while we always monitor our short-term financial results and focus on strong execution. I think it’s more important than ever for us to maintain a laser focus on the long-term when I expect we could have unprecedented opportunities to create value for all of our stakeholders. Now, like Brian and John, I want to pause and thank everyone on the team for their endless energy alignment with our values and for taking care of each other. It said that you don’t really know how strong your team is until it goes through challenging times and I couldn’t be more proud to see how our team has risen to the challenge by serving our guests and our communities. Over the past few months. Now, I’ll turn it back over to Brian for some closing remarks.

Brian Cornell — Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Michael. Before we move to your questions, I want to close by reiterating some of the points. We share today. I want to start with something Michael said earlier these times are anything but normal guests are facing unprecedented changes in the way they’re living and the way they’re working in a matter of weeks. The economy has moved from historically low levels of unemployment to some of the highest ever recorded not surprisingly consumer shopping patterns have been changing significantly and frequently as everyone tries to navigate through these changes. And so things that we might have once taken for granted has suddenly become front and center in our minds. We have a renewed appreciation for the things we need and our homes every day. Items like food paper goods and cleaning products that are now more important than ever.

As we shelter in place and work remotely in addition we have a renewed appreciation for the people that make sure we have those products including the people who produce them the supply chain that move them and the teams that provide them in stores and bring them to our homes the crisis is clearly demonstrated the essential role of our team members as they offer compassionate friendly service and do everything possible to ensure that their neighbors have what they need like, Jon. Said it’s humbling and inspiring to work alongside our team and feel their passion and resolve as a persevere through this crisis. They’re the heart and soul of Target and the reason I’m so confident in our future.

With that, we’ll move to Q&A. John, Michael and I will be happy to take your questions. Thank you.

