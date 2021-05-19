Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
Target Corp. (TGT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 23.4% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. Comparable sales rose nearly 23%.
GAAP net income jumped more than 600% to $2 billion, or $4.17 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS gained 525% year-over-year to $3.69.
Both revenues and earnings topped market expectations.
For the second quarter of 2021, Target expects mid to high single digit growth in comparable sales, and for the last two quarters of the year, the company estimates comparable sales to see positive single digit growth.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from
Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 32.7% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 31%. Net income was $4.1