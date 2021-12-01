Target Corp. (TGT) stock research summary | Q3 2021

Target (TGT) significantly benefited during the COVID-19 pandemic as pantry-stocking drove its revenues and profits up remarkably. Although this spike was expected to normalize as restrictions eased, the company continues to see momentum. The growth in online sales, which picked up during the crisis, is still going steady. As the holiday season approaches, the company is gearing to face its peak shopping period with a strong inventory position.
Check out this report to see the retailer’s opportunities and challenges in the coming quarter.
Table of Contents
- Overview
- Financial Highlights
- Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
- Business Segment Analysis
- Strategic Drivers
Most Popular
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock research summary | Q3 2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) beat analyst expectations for the quarter Q3 2021.The market research report covers key aspects about the firm including company profile, financial highlights and key
What the future holds for HP (HPQ), after impressive 2021 performance
Near-term prospects of the information technology industry look mixed, with challenges like chip shortage and supply chain issues undermining the benefits of high demand and widespread technology adoption. PC maker
Under Armour (UAA) remains cautiously confident of its ‘battle tested’ biz model
Like most apparel and lifestyle companies, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) experienced a slowdown in the early phase of the pandemic, with supply chain bottlenecks and production disruption weighing on