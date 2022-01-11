TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, my name is Victoria and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to a TD SYNNEX Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

At this time for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to Liz Morali, Head of Investor Relations. Liz, you may begin.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership. Join Now Why FREE membership? It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community

You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!

Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.