Tenneco, Inc. (TEN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Linae Golla — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you and good morning. Earlier today, we released our third quarter 2020 earnings results and related financial information. A presentation corresponding to our prepared remarks is available on the Investors section of our website.

Please be aware that our discussion today will include information on non-GAAP financial measures, all of which are reconciled with GAAP measures in our press release attachments and other earnings materials. When we say EBITDA, it means adjusted EBITDA. Revenue year-over-year comparisons are measured at 2019 constant currency rates. Unless specifically described otherwise, margin refers to value-add adjusted EBITDA margin. The earnings release and other earnings materials are available on our website.

Additionally, some of our comments will include forward-looking statements. Please keep in mind that our actual results could differ materially from those projected in any of our forward-looking statements.

Our agenda for today starts with CEO, Brian Kesseler giving an update on our business operations and current liquidity position, as well as focusing on our efforts to build a stronger organization. Our CFO, Matti Masanovich will then provide a summary of overall third quarter financial performance, followed by a detailed review of our third quarter segment performance from our new COO, Kevin Baird. Matti will also provide an update on our balance sheet and overall business outlook. And Brian will make closing comments before opening the call up for questions.

Now, I will turn it over to Brian. Brian?

Brian Kesseler — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Linae. Good morning everyone and welcome. I hope everyone continues to remain safe and healthy. Before we begin, I’d like to take a moment to welcome the newest members of Tenneco’s executive team, Kevin Baird, our Chief Operating Officer, and Matti Masanovich, our Chief Financial Officer, to the call. The addition of both Kevin and Matti further strengthens the deep experience and knowledge of our leadership team, and we’re happy to welcome them to the Tenneco team.

I’d like to begin with an overview of our third quarter performance on Page 4. As we continued to ensure the health and safety of our team members, our global operations largely returned to normalized production during the quarter. Production schedules are close to pre-pandemic levels and low inventories in the U.S. gives us good line of sight for the fourth quarter.

When we last spoke in early August, we were confident that the third quarter was going to be better than the second quarter. However, we were pleasantly surprised with the pace and magnitude of the global automotive recovery. North America, Europe and China volumes continued to strengthen sequentially and our team was able to deliver solid profitability and cash flow and a higher than initially expected sales. On operating leverage and higher structural cost savings, we achieved adjusted EBITDA dollars of just above the prior year and around $250 million lower value-add revenue, and our year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points.

We remain on track to reach our savings targets from the Accelerate+ program, which made significant contributions to the company’s EBITDA and cash performance in the third quarter. Additionally, we were able to increase our cash conversion through a mix of capital spending discipline, effective working capital management, and some recovery in our factored receivables. As a result, we generated $475 million of adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter.

Our cash performance allowed us to meaningfully reduce our debt relative to the second quarter. We paid down $1.1 billion of our outstanding revolver balance and reduced our net debt by over $400 million from the end of the second quarter to the end of the third quarter. We built roughly $400 million in liquidity during the quarter, and had $1.8 billion of total liquidity at quarter end. Matti will address our balance sheet and liquidity position in more detail later in the presentation.

Turning to Page 5 for an update on strategic priorities. We continue to execute our Accelerate+ cost reduction program that targets delivering $265 million of annualized cost savings into our run rate by the end of 2021.

Second, we are focused on reducing our capital intensity in our OE-centric businesses that primarily represents greater discipline in capital spending, and in our motor parts business, better working capital management, specifically, inventory efficiency as our primary opportunity.

Third, we are optimizing our business portfolio to enhance our margin and cash flow performance over the long term. Using our value stream simplification methodology, we are strategically positioning our business lines to optimize portfolio growth, returns and cash flow. Ultimately, some businesses may not stay with the company long term, if they do not align with our long term product and market-strategic objectives.

Finally, we are investing in our targeted growth businesses which encompass all our key end markets, aftermarket, light vehicles, commercial and off-highway vehicles and industrial.

Turning to Page 6. We are making good progress on reducing our structural costs with Accelerate+ on track to achieve $165 million of annualized cost savings run rate by the end of this year. Since these are run rate targets, we expect carryover benefit into 2022. At the segment level, approximately 60% of the savings will benefit cost of goods sold and the remainder comes out of SG&A. In addition, a portion of Accelerate+ reduces our structural corporate expense which is all SG&A.

Our working capital improvement also continues to gain momentum, and we are on pace to achieve a one-time $250 million benefit by the end of 2021. This improvement comes primarily from inventory efficiency gains resulting in higher turns and lower days on hand required to support the operations going forward. We expect to realize half of that benefit this year.

The benefit of temporary cost actions, which included salary reductions, unpaid furloughs, and other non-recurring items was about $50 million in the third quarter. The temporary salary reductions have been restored to our team members as of the fourth quarter.

Now, I will turn it over to our CFO, Matti Masanovich for a detailed view of our financial and operating performance in the third quarter. Matti?

Matti Masanovich — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Brian, and good morning everyone. It is great to join you on my first earnings call as CFO of Tenneco. Turning to Page 8, I’d like to review our third quarter results at an enterprise level. Total revenues were $4.3 billion in the quarter and value-added revenues were $3.3 billion, 8% lower versus the prior year on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA was $388 million, a slight increase from the prior year quarter despite an approximate $250 million year-over-year decline in value-added sales. Value-added adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.8%, favorable 90 basis points on a year-over-year basis, and primarily driven by the Motorparts and Powertrain segments.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.33 and included a 73% effective tax rate. This quarter’s tax rate was impacted by the mix of our earnings in jurisdictions where we had large unbenefited losses and did not record a tax benefit. In the third quarter, we assessed the recoverability of our deferred tax assets using historical and forecasted 2020 pre-tax earnings, which were largely impacted by COVID and took a valuation allowance charge of $523 million, primarily related to our U.S. business. Those deferred tax assets, although impaired, are available for future use. That charge of $523 million has been adjusted from tax expense to arrive at the 73% effective tax rate noted above.

As previously mentioned, our adjusted free cash flow was $475 million and strong on a seasonal basis. We benefited from efficient working capital management and disciplined capital spending.

Turning to Page 9. We show more details on our revenue and earnings performance. Our light vehicle value-added revenues declined 6% year-over-year compared to a global light vehicle production decrease of 3%. On a consolidated basis, our commercial truck, off-highway and industrial value-added revenues declined 13% year-over-year. However, our China commercial and on-road value-add revenues more than doubled year-over-year on the back of market strength and content growth related to the new China VI emission regulations. Our Aftermarket and OES business was down about 8% year-over-year, more weighted towards the European markets and OES channel due to a slower European recovery from COVID.

On the lower right, profitability improved year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $388 million and margin was 11.8%, up 90 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA was just above prior year levels on significantly lower value-added revenue. We continue to gain more traction with our Accelerate+ initiatives, which we expect to deliver more savings as we continue to execute those initiatives and as demand normalizes on a go-forward basis.

Now, I will turn it over to our Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Baird, for more details regarding our segment performance. Kevin?

Kevin Baird — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Matti. I’ve been with Tenneco for about 90 days now, and I am pleased with the progress the company has made to date in executing its key operating initiatives. There is more to do, but I am proud of how our team is working together to make the enterprise stronger and healthier.

Moving to our segment review, starting with Clean Air on Page 10. Clean Air value-added revenues were $958 million, a 5% year-over-year decrease on a constant currency basis. Our end markets, light vehicle, commercial truck, off highway, industrial and other, as well as OE service were down similarly year-over-year. Segment EBITDA was $149 million, a decline of about 5% from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.6% and was about even with the year-ago period. Cost savings were offset by the timing of commercial and engineering recoveries in the prior year.

On Page 11, we show Powertrain’s performance. At constant currency, revenues decreased 8% year-over-year. Commercial truck, off highway, industrial and other revenues declined 15% year-over-year, and OE service revenues fell 9%. Despite the lower revenue, segment EBITDA increased to $124 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, which represented a 220 basis point increase compared to third quarter of 2019. The business has started to see tangible savings from the fixed cost reduction actions executed earlier in the year.

The Motorparts segment is next on Page 12. Third quarter Aftermarket revenue decreased 7% year-over-year at constant currency, primarily due to COVID-19 constraints and the strategic decision to exit certain product lines in certain regions. Motorparts revenue continue to increase month by month through the quarter and into October. In the quarter, the team secured incremental annual revenue of around $35 million in our Garage Gurus program launched, an industry-first mobile customer training experience in North America. Year-over-year operating performance of $39 million improved significantly despite lower revenue, fueled by cost reductions and manufacturing distribution in SGA&E. Segment EBITDA was $131 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.9%, that’s up 270 basis points year-over-year.

Please turn to Page 13 for details on Ride Performance. Third quarter revenue of $600 million was down 12% year-over-year in constant currency, primarily impacted by program rationalization in North America, that facilitated the footprint consolidation completed in the middle of the year. Segment EBITDA was $32 million and margin was 5.3% compared to 6.3% last year. The volume mix decline is related to program rationalizations. In the operations performance, you can see that we’re beginning to benefit from the North America Ride Control facility consolidation where we reduced capacity from four plants to two. We expect further benefits to be realized in 2021 as the consolidated operation stabilize. Our Ride Performance business contributed to positive cash flow in the quarter as well.

In our AST business, we launched six advanced technology suspension programs in the third quarter including CVSA2 adjustable damping for Mercedes-AMG black series super cars and Intelligent Suspension business with Volkswagen for their new ID.3 battery electric vehicle platform. In addition, we launched conventional business for a battery electric SUV for another customer.

I’ll now turn the call back to Matti to discuss our liquidity and debt position.

Matti Masanovich — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Kevin. As of September 30, we paid down $1.1 billion of our previously fully drawn revolver. As you may recall, out of an abundance of caution, we drew down the entire $1.5 billion revolving credit facility in the second quarter. Our plan was to pay down the revolver to a more reasonable amount once we could get comfortable with the underlying health of the industry and put that extra interest costs back in our pocket. With the sequential improvement in demand in the second quarter to the third quarter, and overall market confidence returning to more stabilized levels, we are very comfortable paying it down and having the availability on our revolver.

At quarter-end, liquidity increased to a very healthy $1.8 billion compared to $1.4 billion on June 30, 2020, and consisted of total cash balances of $721 million and undrawn revolving credit facilities of $1.1 billion.

Moving to our objectives to optimize cash performance. The past couple of quarters, we have been talking about our emphasis on reducing capital intensity. This quarter, we made capital investments of $96 million as we continue to invest in the business. On a full year basis for 2020, we expect capex to be around $380 million with some benefit in spending levels impacted by our team’s focus on reuse of existing equipment. That is a significant reduction to the over $700 million that we spent in 2019.

In the third quarter, we continue to execute on our structural cost savings projects and our Accelerate+ program to improve earnings. In addition, we did an excellent job flexing our trade working capital in the quarter. We continue to reduce our investment in net working capital as we drove efficiencies through our processes, which delivers significant cash flow. More specifically, while our receivables and payables increased as a result of increasing sales and volumes, our metrics around DSOs and DPOs were enhanced as we returned to more normalized levels of factoring, and we continue to improve on our payable terms with our suppliers.

Regarding inventory, this continues to be a major success for all segments of our business with our Motorparts business leading the way in improvement. More specifically, we have improved our inventory turns over 20% compared to the third quarter of 2019, increasing our delivery performance and lowering our finished goods intensity needed to service our customers.

A final note on trade working capital. We measure our net trade working capital as a percentage of revenue. In Q3, we have sustainably improved our net trade working capital efficiency by approximately 250 basis points compared to the prior year. Cash from operations also benefited from the net reduction of other assets and liabilities, including the reduction of customer tooling balances. As we look forward, based on our current demand forecast, we expect to have positive free cash flow for the fourth quarter.

We remain fully focused on our debt maturity windows. Our next significant debt maturity is in April 2022 and we are actively monitoring the credit market conditions for the right opportunity to replace that bond and extend its maturity. We have made significant progress in the third quarter towards our year-end target of net debt, even with or better than year-end 2019.

You can see our debt maturity schedule and leverage ratio on Slide 16. Total debt of $5.8 billion improved by $1.1 billion compared to the second quarter 2020. Net debt of $5.1 billion improved $429 million compared to the second quarter and was $123 million lower in the prior year. We remain fully compliant on all debt covenants with significant cushion to our covenant levels.

Turning to Page 17 for our fourth quarter outlook. We are using a more conservative production assumption, relative to the latest IHS forecast and expect fourth quarter value-added revenues to be similar to the third quarter. In addition, we estimate a slight decline in Aftermarket revenues relative to the third quarter, reflecting normal seasonality. As we look at our fourth quarter profitability, we expect strong year-over-year margin performance with EBITDA margin increasing nearly 200 basis points. The margin expansion is enhanced by a favorable comparison in the prior year. Of note, Accelerate+ savings continue to build and partially offset the elimination of the temporary cost savings realized in the third quarter.

Our key financial assumptions for 2020 are shown at the bottom. We continue to expect approximately $380 million of capital expenditures. Our D&A forecast is approximately $630 million. We expect cash taxes of approximately $140 million. We estimate our net debt will be at or slightly below the 2019 year-end level of $5 billion. Overall, we are expecting a strong second half margin and cash flow performance.

I’ll now turn the call back to Brian for concluding remarks.

Brian Kesseler — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Matti. Turning to Page 18 for a quick summary before we open the line for your questions. As we move through the fourth quarter and into 2021, margin expansion and cash flow generation remain our key priorities. Focusing our efforts on these two items will continue to build a stronger organization and optimize shareholder value.

As I mentioned, we have multiple avenues to drive further improvement. We are focused on reducing structural costs as part of our Accelerate+ program, and we continue to identify more opportunities through our BSS and continuous improvement process. We intend to lower our capital intensity from both our capital expenditure and working capital standpoint. We expect improving working capital turns as we deliver on the Accelerate+ working capital improvement target. We continue to optimize our business line portfolio, and are assessing each one of our business lines to determine where we can further enhance margin and cash performance.

We are increasing investments in our growth targets. These targets have a demonstrated higher return on capital, solid macro trends in the markets they serve, as well as the capability to grow faster than their underlying markets. From a debt reduction perspective, free cash flow generated from the activities, I just mentioned, will be used to pay down debt. We are confident in our ability to maintain significant cushion on our debt covenants and, as Matti mentioned, we will continue to monitor credit market conditions in the near term to address our next significant maturity in April 2022.

Focusing on these priorities will allow us to create enhanced shareholder value through significant debt reduction and targeted growth investments, ultimately, building a stronger Tenneco.

In closing, I would like to thank our global Tenneco team for their continued hard work and dedication to our organization. As we reflect on the challenging year and look ahead, I’m confident in Tenneco’s ability to deliver on our key focus areas, generate earnings and cash flow and continue to pay down debt. Thank you for joining our call this morning and for your continued interest in Tenneco.

With that, we’re ready to take your questions.

