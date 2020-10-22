Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Sherry and good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Tesla’s third quarter 2020 Q&A webcast. I’m joined today by Elon Musk, Zachary Kirkhorn and a number of other executives. Our Q3 results were announced at about 1 PM Pacific Time in the update deck we published at the same link as this webcast.

During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC.

During the question-and-answer portion of today's call, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up

But before we jump into the Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?

Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Martin. All right. So Q3 was our best quarter in history. We achieved the record production deliveries, record revenue, record net income, both GAAP and non-GAAP and record free cash flow of $1.4 billion. This is really due to the amazing execution by the Tesla team. I could not be more proud to work with such a great group of people. Just really kickass performance across — throughout the world. Of course, we had our Battery Day. So we hosted — showed our plans for how we can expand in the future and improve core battery technology, core cell technology at the form factor level, at the chemistry level and I think more significantly at the manufacturing technology level. There’s only — a comment I made in the past is that I think Tesla’s long-term competitive strength will be primarily manufacturing. This is counterintuitive, but I’m quite confident this will be what happens.

All right. So we presented what the team has been working on for a long time with batteries. We wanted to step back and really rethink batteries from scratch. First principle [Phonetic], thinking, just look at it from the fundamental physics and say what — rather than compared to other products in the market, just say from a physics standpoint, if you — what’s the limit of physics? What’s the photonic [Phonetic] idea of a perfect cell and how close can we get there? And that was our aspiration. And I think we’ve got a pretty good approach to it, which will only get better over-time. And we went through all of the interesting solutions for every important part of that design and production and we’ll continue to iterate on that and just recursively improve the core cell and battery technology. The result, we think, in a few years, will be batteries that cost half as much and where the capital expenditures required are a third or less of what they are today and we expect Giga Berlin will see our first battery cell production line at scale.

Regarding the Full Self-Driving beta release, the auto power team, again, just a really all-star team — I spent a lot of time with the auto power team and there’s a lot of really talented people in that team who’ve worked incredibly hard to make the — to get the beta release out. So I’d just really like to thank them for their hard work and it’s just a very smart group of people. So I think we’re starting very slow and very cautiously because the world is a complex and messy place. And so we put it out there last night and then we’ll see how it goes and then probably release it to more people this weekend or early next week and then just gradually step it up until we have, hopefully, a wide release by the end of this year.

And of course, as the system collects more data, and — it becomes more robust. So it’s sort of like how does Google as a search engine get better? It’s because everyone is programming it by asking questions all the time and clicking on particular links. So it’s got this great feedback — we’ve — and that makes it an extremely effective search engine. It’s the same thing for autonomy. Having on the order of 1 million cars that are providing feedback and specifically feedback on strange corner case situations that you just can’t even come up with in simulation, this is the thing that is really valuable. It’s not like the obvious stuff. Obvious stuff you can do in simulation. But weird corner cases, only a reality can give you that. So that’s — but we’re able to say, okay, we need to train the system on this corner case situation and look for examples so we can then train against those examples and improve some very esoteric corner case.

And it’s also important to emphasize that this is a generalized neural net-based approach. There is no need for high-definition maps or a cellphone connection. So the car — the system is designed such that even if you have no connectivity whatsoever and you’re in a place that you have never been to before and no Tesla has ever been there, the car should still be able to drive, just like a person. That is the system that we are developing and aiming to release this year.

In terms of capacity build-out, we’re making progress on the three major factories. We’re continuing to expand Shanghai significantly, which is going incredibly well with Tesla China team is just, I mean, incredibly good, super smart, work hard. It’s like I’m always amazed by how much progress the Tesla China team makes, it’s beyond all reasonable expectations. And then we’re under construction in Berlin and Austin. So we’re also making good progress there. Yeah, good. It’s overall going well. I should make a point that for Berlin and Austin, we do expect to start delivering cars from those factories next year, but because of the exponential nature of the spool-up of a manufacturing plant, especially one with new technology, it will start off very slow at first and then become very — the upward will become very large.

Just in general, manufacturing follows the S-curve. And I think sometimes people kind of spend a lot of time manufacturing kind of think that once you have a factory, you can just sort of turn it on and it’s at capacity, but it will typically take about 12 months to 18 months to reach capacity and that is a very fast period of time, especially for new technology. So yeah, I’d say, 12 months to 24 months even. So, generally what I see is the manufacturing capacity is under-estimated in the beginning for quite some time, then it’s sometimes overestimated because this is an S-curve. It goes exponential to linear to logarithmic and it’s actually an incredibly hard thing, just bringing a production plant up to volume technology, because you guys think of it like you’ve got to first order approximation, 10,000 unique parts of processes, all of which operate on an S-curve and with a bunch of uncertainty and you can just slide 10,000 S-curves on an X-axis and that’s what’s bringing up a large automotive plant is like. And which one’s the laggard, which one is the leader, it’s very difficult to tell, and it’s constantly changing. So it’s really one of the most difficult challenges I’ve ever seen.

So let’s see. In conclusion, thank you. Whatever we have achieved would not be possible without the incredible hard work of tens of thousands of Tesla employees and all people at our suppliers as well. I’d like to thank our suppliers. We continue to grow as fast as we can, while focusing on cost control and improving quality and ultimately, the best company will be that which makes great products at an affordable price, and that is our goal. I think I’ve never felt more optimistic about the future of Tesla than I do today. I’d also like to thank investors who have stuck with us through thick and thin. This is — I think there’s a lot more good stuff to come.

All right. With that, we can move to questions.

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Elon. I think our CFO, Zachary Kirkhorn, has some opening remarks as well.

Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer

Okay, sure.

Zachary Kirkhorn — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Martin. Overall, our financial health continues to rapidly improve with Q3 being another great quarter on nearly all dimensions, as Elon has mentioned. On net income, we achieved our fifth sequential quarter of profitability, our best net income, and nearly double-digit operating margins.

Two things that are important to note is that context for Q3 profitability. First, the regulatory credits business was stronger than our expectations and we are tracking to more than double this year compared to last. Second, as a result in the rise of the market cap of the Company, the second and third tranche of the CEO grant vested during the quarter. Additionally, we have begun expensing one more tranche, resulting in roughly $300 million of combined period expense. I think it’s reasonable to view the quarter excluding both these items to get a true sense of the health of the core business.

On automotive gross margin, including regulatory credits, it increased materially from 18.7% to 23.7%, with some of our programs achieving greater than 25% gross margin. Keep in mind that inefficiencies related to factory shutdowns affected our margins in Q2. We continue to reduce our manufacturing and operational costs. We are also seeing benefits from the ongoing upward trend of locally built and delivered cars, which has increased from under 50% at the beginning of last year to over 70% most recently, which is a core component of our cost reduction strategy. We are also seeing financial benefits from improved vehicle reliability across the fleet.

Services and other margin improved yet again, driven by our used vehicle business and efficiencies in our service operations. In the energy business, we achieved record storage deployments, aided by the positive reception of the Megapack and PowerWall products as production and deployments growth. Additionally, our filler deployments doubled and we’re continuing to make progress on that front.

On cash flows, our cash balance increased to $14.5 billion, which includes free cash flows of $1.4 billion, our highest yet. Our operating cash flows were $2.4 billion, including a $600 million benefit from working capital as we’ve made progress on days of receivables and inventory despite a reduction in days of payables. Note that the majority of our operating cash flows are driven by the strengthening of our core operations.

Capital expenses grew to $1 billion, driven by Model Y influence [Phonetic] in Shanghai, Berlin and Austin. As for previous investments in Model 3 Shanghai and Model Y in Fremont, we’re expecting these programs to have already fully paid for their respective investments by the end of this year. Looking forward to 2021 and 2022, we have revised up our expectations for capital spending by $2 billion to $2.5 billion, which we have ample liquidity and expected cash flows to fund. This is driven by an increase in in-source scope for certain factories, including battery cell manufacturing as well as investments to enable greater capacity expansion in the future. While we expect the return on our investments to remain very strong, keep in mind that with additional scope and location-specific costs, the payback of these investments may be slightly longer than what we saw in Model 3 in Shanghai and Model Y in Fremont.

Financing cash flows were $4.5 billion as we reduced use of our working capital lines, offset by a $5 billion equity raise in September. Note that we’re currently expecting over $1 billion in early convert paydowns in Q4, primarily associated with the 2021 conversions, but also our 2022 and 2024.

Looking forward, we remain focused on strengthening the core fundamentals of the business. We are increasing production to meet demand, reducing costs, including localization, driving higher efficiency across the business and tightening our cash conversion cycle. We’ve made tremendous progress on this front over the last year and a half. We’re also aiming to achieve our original 2020 guidance of 500,000 deliveries despite the operational interruptions earlier in the year. While this goal remains a genuine challenge, we believe it’s possible with tight execution across the Company.

So congratulations again to the Tesla team for a great quarter and a great year. I’ll hand it over to RJ Johnson, who joined Tesla early on the year and is leading our Energy business for a few comments.

RJ Johnson — Senior Director, Energy

Thank you, Zach. First, I’d like to also thank and congratulate the team on a job well done. Q3 was a strong quarter for the energy business and we’re poised for continued strong growth in energy storage and solar. Megapack is going to be a large growth segment for the business and deployments will continue to expand rapidly as the product reaches full capacity. We have more demand than supply through 2021 and we continue to ramp the product to match unprecedented demand across the globe through 2023 and beyond.

Our order book is rapidly filling up through 2023 in a multiple gigawatt hour scale. Large-scale solar plus storage is now more cost effective than traditional fossil fuel generation in many locations across the globe. This trend will continue as we remove cost, which will further displace existing and new fossil fuel generation. This is true for standalone storage as well. Many customers are utilizing Autobidder to maximize returns as we optimize our hardware and software with advanced real-time bidding strategies. They continue to outperform the market where deployed.

For Powerwall, we see continued strong demand for residential storage as customers seek increased reliability and backup home generation. We have a very large backlog of Powerwall orders and we continue to invest to increase capacity to fulfill customer orders. We’re just now capturing the full power of customer sited solar plus storage as customers in some jurisdictions are providing services back to the grid when they don’t need to consume energy or have backup power. This has massive potential to reduce system costs and make the grid more efficient globally.

In the United States, we lowered our residential solar retrofit price to $1.49 a watt after tax incentives, which is the lowest in the industry. We’re able to do this by leveraging our online vehicle ordering infrastructure, which substantially reduced the soft cost associated with sales and marketing. As a result, our fixed costs remained relatively flat as our volume and efficiency increase, leading to increased profitability in the retrofit business. We’re using the same methodology across the entire energy business, including service to capitalize on the technology backbone of the Company.

Solar Roof is especially exciting as we’ve gained significant experience over the last year in the installation process, which is a key enabler to scale the business. We’ve recently demonstrated our ability to complete Solar Roof installation in just one day. Please note, it still requires one to two days to remove the existing roof and prepare it for the Solar Roof installation. Clearly, there will be a range of installation times based on size, complexity, weather and other factors. Overall, our reduced installation time provides a better customer experience and will enable the business to grow exponentially as scale effects allow for increased efficiency.

In closing, we believe the energy segment is poised for strong growth as we continue to focus on increasing scale, while reducing cost to maximize profitability. I want to thank the team again for their hard work and I look forward to another strong quarter ahead of us.

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you very much, everyone. And let’s begin with questions from say.com. The first question from retail shareholders is, is Tesla planning to start 4680 cell production at Giga Berlin at the same time as vehicle production? Can Tesla share more information on what products you’ll use the battery cells from the pilot line in Fremont?

Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Drew, do you want to take that?

Andrew Baglino — Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Engineering

Sure. Yeah, we will incorporate 4680 design solutions into many applications in time across both energy and vehicle and we can use our pilot production facility in Fremont to support the new factory in Berlin as it ramps.

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you very much. Let’s go to the next question, which is question number two from retail shareholders. Does Tesla’s tablet cell design allow for significantly higher peak charging rates? Does it improve the required taper curve?

Andrew Baglino — Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Engineering

Yeah. The fundamental limitation on charge rate in lithium-ion batteries is avoiding lithium plating on the anode. And while the tablet’s architecture helps avoid overheating because it’s a more power dense architecture at high continuous charge rates, it doesn’t change the anode plating story. Electro design and anode material choice more directly determines the maximum charge rate and how to avoid that lithium plating problem.

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Okay. Thank you very much. The third question from retail is, would FSD be able to be transferred to our next vehicle or pay a transfer fee? It would add a broad — it would add to a brand loyalty. The same way gaming companies and cellphone companies keep you in their ecosystem by letting you transfer purchases to upgraded hardware.

Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer

I think, we’ll give it to both.

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Okay. The fourth question is, what are the remaining constraints to be solved for Solar Roof installations to ramp significantly? Carl?

Carl Peterson — Solar Roof Engineering and Installation

Yes. I am Carl Peterson. I’m on the Solar Roof Engineering and Installation. The biggest constraint right now in Solar Roof ramp is getting enough installers on board and trained and experienced. We’ve made a lot of progress on this in Q3 and we’re continuing to hire. The next opportunity is improving the material flow on the job site. We’ve talked about this a lot in the factory as well that setting up the right packaging, kitting so that every installer on the roof has the parts they need at their fingertips. Also we’ve had great response from third-party roofing contractors as they’re ramping up installations for Solar Roof on their customer homes, which is a big source of future growth.

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Carl.

Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, here’s the way to think about a product, in my opinion. You have to say, I think what do you want the world to look like? When you look around the neighborhood in future, a decade from now, what do you want? What products are going to make your life better? What future do you want? And I think a future where we’ve got beautiful roofs with generating energy that are tough and resilient and better in every way than a regular roof and a lab with energy. That’s the future we want. The Solar Roof is a killer product. This will become obvious next year.

Martin Viecha — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you. And the last question from retail shareholders is, you recently referred to Tesla as a conglomerate of start-ups. Other than manufacturing electric cars, what do you suppose will be the most valuable business units within Tesla over the next five to seven years? Could you envision any of them ever spinning out from Tesla?

Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer

Well, as I think about this today. Tesla has probably — there’s probably in excess of a dozen startups effectively in Tesla. Every major product line is a start-up. Every big new plant is a start-up and sometimes, frankly, we have to learn a lesson a few times before [Indecipherable]. But even things like service and sales are startups. Other car companies, OEMs, they don’t own their sales and service. So we have to create our service network. We have to create our sales and delivery network. We have to do this in, I don’t know, 40 countries, multiple languages. So many people don’t really even know much about is our internal applications team that writes the core technology that runs the Company.

We are not dependent on enterprise software. Like for those who understand what this means, this is a very big deal. And my hats off to the great work of the internal applications team. They are like the nervous system, the operating system of the Company, the Tesla operating system, extremely fundamental. Obviously, insurance is substantial. So insurance could very well be 30%, 40% of the value of the car business, frankly. And as we’ve talked about before, with a much better feedback group, instead of being statistical, it can be specific. And obviously, somebody does not have to choose our insurance, but I think a lot of people will. It’s going to cost less and be better. So why wouldn’t you?

And the whole autonomy thing is a start-up. The computer chip was — designing our computer chips was a start-up. Obviously, cells are a start up. Designing and making our own power electronics for the drive unit, design, manufacturing our own motors, chargers, the Supercharger network is a start-up. I think that people just don’t really understand about Tesla is that it’s a whole chain of startups and like, well, you didn’t do that before. Yeah, but we’re doing it now. I mean, I think so far, we have not — we’ve maybe been a bit slow with some of the start-ups, but I don’t think we’ve had any of them fail. So, so far so good. No plans to spin anything out. That just sounds like added complexity.

