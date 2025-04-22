Tesla Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to report its first-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $21.41 billion for the first quarter. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $21.3 billion reported in the same quarter a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $25.7 billion, which is up 2% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings increased 3% YoY to $0.73 per share.