Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Tesla (TSLA) Q1 profit declines on lower revenues; results miss estimates
Electric car giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings and sales.
The tech firm’s March-quarter revenue was $19.3 billion, compared to $21.3 billion last year. The top line missed estimates. The company produced a total of 362,615 vehicles during the three months and delivered 336,681 units.
Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.27 per share in the first quarter from $0.45 per share a year earlier and came in below the Street view. Unadjusted net income was $409 million or $0.12 per share in Q1, compared to $1.39 billion or $0.41 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
Prior Performance
