Tesla (TSLA) Q2 revenue and earnings fall; sales beat estimates

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a decrease in revenue and adjusted earnings. Meanwhile, sales beat analysts’ estimates.

The electric car giant’s June-quarter revenue was $22.5 billion, compared to $25.5 billion last year. The top line exceeded estimates. The company produced a total of 41,0244 vehicles during the three months and delivered 38,4122 units.

Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.40 per share in the second quarter from $0.52 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income was $1.17 billion or $0.33 per share in Q2, compared to $1.40 billion or $0.40 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

