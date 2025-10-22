Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Tesla (TSLA) Q3 adj. earnings drop despite higher revenues
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The top line came in above analysts’ estimates.
The electric car giant’s September-quarter revenue was $28.1 billion, compared to $25.18 billion last year. The top line exceeded estimates. The company produced a total of 447,450 vehicles during the three months and delivered 497,099 units.
Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.50 per share in the third quarter from $0.72 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income was $1.37 billion or $0.39 per share in Q3, compared to $2.17 billion or $0.62 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
As Altria (MO) gears up for its Q3 2025 earnings, a few points to note
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has gained 8% over the past three months. The tobacco company is scheduled to report its earnings results
HON Earnings: Honeywell reports higher Q3 sales and adj. profit
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), a diversified technology company, on Thursday reported an increase in sales and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also revised its full-year
Key metrics from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 2025 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues of $13.69 billion remained relatively unchanged versus the year-ago period. Net loss amounted