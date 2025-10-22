Tesla (TSLA) Q3 adj. earnings drop despite higher revenues

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The top line came in above analysts’ estimates.

The electric car giant’s September-quarter revenue was $28.1 billion, compared to $25.18 billion last year. The top line exceeded estimates. The company produced a total of 447,450 vehicles during the three months and delivered 497,099 units.

Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.50 per share in the third quarter from $0.72 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income was $1.37 billion or $0.39 per share in Q3, compared to $2.17 billion or $0.62 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.