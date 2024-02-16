Categories Analysis, Health Care, LATEST
Tevogen Bio Holdings jumps after Nasdaq debut; announces $8M equity investment
The listing should provide the company increased access to capital to accelerate development of its genetically unmodified off-the-shelf T-cell therapy products for large patient populations.
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company, this week started trading on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbol TVGN, after completing a business combination with Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation. Tevogen is focused on developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T-cell therapeutics in virology, oncology, and neurology.
Soon after the listing, the stock made strong gains and maintained the uptrend since then. The business combination resulted in the formation of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. The company’s warrants have started trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol TVGNW.
Innovative Platform
Tevogen’s innovative platform leverages CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes — one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons — to develop off-the-shelf, precision T-cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. ExacTcell stands in contrast with both autologous and allogeneic CAR-T platforms, which target antigens present on both healthy and diseased cells and require genetic modification of the T-cells.
Tevogen will continue to be led by chief executive officer and chairperson Dr. Ryan Saadi and the current management team including Kirti Desai, chief financial officer, Dr. Neal Flomenberg, chief scientific officer and global R&D lead, and Sadiq Khan, chief commercial officer.
Dr. Saadi said, “We believe Tevogen’s patient-centric approach, which merges a focus on affordability with advanced science, is a blueprint for sustainable success in the current era of healthcare. I am pleased that, upon the closure of this transaction, investors will have the opportunity to participate in Tevogen’s mission to become the very first life science company offering commercially attractive and affordable personalized T-cell therapies for large patient populations in virology, oncology, and neurology.”
Equity Investment
In a separate announcement, Tevogen said it entered into a securities purchase agreement with an investor, pursuant to which the latter agreed to purchase shares of series-A preferred stock of the company for an aggregate purchase price of $8.0 million.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AMAT Earnings: Everything you need to know about Applied Materials’ Q1 report
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in adjusted profit. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased
Here are a few factors that work in Shopify’s (SHOP) favor
Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) were up over 2% on Thursday. The stock has gained over 23% in the past three months. The ecommerce company delivered revenue and earnings
Key highlights from Deere & Company’s (DE) Q1 2024 earnings results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4% to $12.18 billion compared to the same period last year. Net