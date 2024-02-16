Tevogen Bio Holdings jumps after Nasdaq debut; announces $8M equity investment

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company, this week started trading on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbol TVGN, after completing a business combination with Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation. Tevogen is focused on developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T-cell therapeutics in virology, oncology, and neurology.

Soon after the listing, the stock made strong gains and maintained the uptrend since then. The business combination resulted in the formation of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. The company’s warrants have started trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol TVGNW.

Innovative Platform

Tevogen’s innovative platform leverages CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes — one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons — to develop off-the-shelf, precision T-cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. ExacTcell stands in contrast with both autologous and allogeneic CAR-T platforms, which target antigens present on both healthy and diseased cells and require genetic modification of the T-cells.

Tevogen will continue to be led by chief executive officer and chairperson Dr. Ryan Saadi and the current management team including Kirti Desai, chief financial officer, Dr. Neal Flomenberg, chief scientific officer and global R&D lead, and Sadiq Khan, chief commercial officer.

Dr. Saadi said, “We believe Tevogen’s patient-centric approach, which merges a focus on affordability with advanced science, is a blueprint for sustainable success in the current era of healthcare. I am pleased that, upon the closure of this transaction, investors will have the opportunity to participate in Tevogen’s mission to become the very first life science company offering commercially attractive and affordable personalized T-cell therapies for large patient populations in virology, oncology, and neurology.”

Equity Investment

In a separate announcement, Tevogen said it entered into a securities purchase agreement with an investor, pursuant to which the latter agreed to purchase shares of series-A preferred stock of the company for an aggregate purchase price of $8.0 million.