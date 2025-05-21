TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q1 2025 earnings results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $23.8 billion were down 2.8% compared to the year-ago period.

Comparable sales decreased 3.8%, reflecting a comparable store sales decline of 5.7% and comparable digital sales growth of 4.7%.

Net earnings grew 10% to $1 billion while earnings per share rose 11.7% to $2.27 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.30.

Revenue and earnings missed expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, the company now expects a low-single digit decline in sales, and GAAP EPS of $8.00-10.00. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approx. $7.00-9.00.

The earnings miss and the guidance cut caused the stock to drop 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

