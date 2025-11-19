TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q3 2025 financial results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $25.3 billion, down 1.5% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 2.7%.

Net earnings were $689 million, or $1.51 per share, compared to $854 million, or $1.85 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.78 compared to $1.85 last year.

Earnings beat estimates while revenues fell short.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects a low-single digit decline in sales.

For full-year 2025, GAAP EPS is expected to be approx. $7.70-8.70 and adjusted EPS is expected to be approx. $7.00-8.00.

