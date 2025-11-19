Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q3 2025 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales were $25.3 billion, down 1.5% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 2.7%.
Net earnings were $689 million, or $1.51 per share, compared to $854 million, or $1.85 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.78 compared to $1.85 last year.
Earnings beat estimates while revenues fell short.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects a low-single digit decline in sales.
For full-year 2025, GAAP EPS is expected to be approx. $7.70-8.70 and adjusted EPS is expected to be approx. $7.00-8.00.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 FY26 revenue and profit beat estimates
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The numbers also exceeded analysts' estimates. Revenue increased to $57.0 billion in the
What to look for when Deere & Company (DE) reports Q4 2025 results
When Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reports its fourth-quarter results next week, investors will be watching for updates on equipment demand and production trends. While tariff-related uncertainties and weak farmer
Home Depot (HD): Three factors that weighed on the Q3 2025 performance
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 16% over the past three months. The company’s results for the third quarter of 2025