TGT Earnings: Target Q4 revenue up 9%; earnings beat estimates

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $30.9 billion with a growth of 9% year on year.

The company posted a profit was $1.54 billion or $3.21 per share, compared to $1.38 billion or $2.73 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were recorded at $3.19 per share.