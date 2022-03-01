Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
TGT Earnings: Target Q4 revenue up 9%; earnings beat estimates
Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $30.9 billion with a growth of 9% year on year.
The company posted a profit was $1.54 billion or $3.21 per share, compared to $1.38 billion or $2.73 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share were recorded at $3.19 per share.
