Categories Consumer, Preliminary Transcripts
The Kroger Co (KR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
KR Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Sep. 10, 2021 Presentation: Operator Good day, and welcome to The Kroger Company Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please…
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Lululemon Athletica (LULU): Three factors that work in favor of the retailer
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) jumped 10% on Thursday on the back of a strong earnings report delivered by the company a day ago. The retailer beat revenue
CTAS Stock: After beating COVID blues, is Cintas headed in right direction?
The continuing uncertainty and delay in market reopening, amid the resurgence in COVID cases, remain a concern for businesses hit hard by the crisis. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading
Gamestop (GME) Q2 revenue up 25%, loss narrows
Video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2021, aided by a 25% increase in sales. The company's stock,