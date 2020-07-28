Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q2 earnings beat on 26% revenue growth; stock gains
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2020 as revenues climbed 26%, mainly reflecting strong performance by the Computing and Graphics segment.
The top-line rose to $1.93 billion from $1.53 billion last year and came in above the Street view. Adjusted net income was $0.18 per share, compared to $0.08 per share a year earlier. The bottom-line also exceeded analysts’ forecast.
Net income, including special items, jumped to $157 million or $0.13 per share from $35 million or $0.03 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for AMD’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices closed Wednesday’s regular session lower, but made strong gains during the extended session following the earnings announcement.
