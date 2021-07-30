Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PG Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Q4 2021 earnings call dated
Jul. 30, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning and welcome to Procter & Gamble’s Quarter End Conference Call. Today’s event is being recorded for replay.
This discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G’s most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these projections. As required by Regulation G, Procter & Gamble needs to make you aware that during the discussion, the company will make a number of references to non-GAAP and other financial measures. Procter & Gamble believes these measures provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business trends and has posted on its Investor Relations website, www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Now I will turn the call over to P&G’s Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Taylor.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
ExxonMobil (XOM) Earnings: Q2 numbers top expectations
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported a profit for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss last year, even as operating conditions continued to improve. The results
Caterpillar reports a 29% rise in revenue in Q1
Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The manufacturer of construction machinery and equipment reported Q2 revenue of $12.9 billion, up
Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q2 2021 earnings results
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues amounted to $37.5 billion compared to $13.4 billion in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $3.1