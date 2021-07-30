The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Q4 2021 earnings call dated



Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Procter & Gamble’s Quarter End Conference Call. Today’s event is being recorded for replay.

This discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G’s most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these projections. As required by Regulation G, Procter & Gamble needs to make you aware that during the discussion, the company will make a number of references to non-GAAP and other financial measures. Procter & Gamble believes these measures provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business trends and has posted on its Investor Relations website, www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Now I will turn the call over to P&G’s Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Taylor.