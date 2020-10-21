Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Marc N. Casper — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ken and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 2020 third quarter call. As you saw in our press release, we delivered exceptional performance again in Q3, as we continue to build on the significant progress we made last quarter. I continue to be humbled by the incredible efforts of our team as they answer the call to help our customers and society manage through this unprecedented time. Not only did they expand our leading role in supporting the global COVID-19 response, but they also effectively managed through this environment to return our base business to growth.

The work we’re doing today is clearly having a profound impact on the world and for that, we can be very proud. But it’s important to note that our efforts are also strengthening Thermo Fisher for the future and making us a more valuable partner for our customers. I see many positive trends from this period that will increase our contributions to health care. A few examples that I referenced during our recent Analyst Meeting are worth repeating.

We’re seeing much greater collaboration among industry and governments globally. Funding for research diagnostics and development of therapies and vaccines will increase to prepare for future health threats. We’ll see more focus on supply chain security and the building of national stockpiles as well.

And all of this has put a significant spotlight on the need for a stronger commitment to improving healthcare systems globally. We’re already seeing the impact of these trends on our business. And I’ll give you a number of examples later in my remarks. But first, I’ll review our financial performance and give you some color on what we’re seeing in our end markets. From a financial perspective in Q3, we continue to work with speed at scale to support our customers generating approximately $2 billion of COVID-19 related revenue in the quarter. At the same time, our teams did excellent work to grow our base business.

This led to exceptional performance across all of our key financial metrics. Our reported revenue increased 36% in Q3 year-over-year to $8.52 billion. Adjusted operating income grew 97% to $2.80 billion. Our adjusted operating margin increased to 32.9% and we grew our adjusted EPS by 91% to $5.63 per share in the quarter. We’re continuing to manage the Company appropriately in a very fluid environment accessorizing the cost discipline that you’d expect from us while investing significantly in new products, services and capabilities that will create value over the longer term.

Turning to our end markets. Our performance was a combination of our significant pandemic response and the return to growth in our base business. Starting with pharma and biotech, the largest of our four end markets, we delivered an excellent Q3 growing 20%. We performed very well in this end market for many years and we further accelerated our growth by helping these customers to ramp up development of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines.

The combination of strong market fundamentals and pandemic related activities, led to strength across all of the businesses serving this end market particularly bioproduction, pharma services, biosciences and our research and safety market channel. In academic and government, we grew in the low single digits in Q3. We captured opportunities as more of these customers returned to work and the research activities increased.

Turning to industrial and applied. While we declined in the low single digits during the quarter we saw a meaningful sequential improvement from Q2. Last, in diagnostics and health care, we had an incredible quarter delivering a 130% growth. While we continue to see the impact of a lower level of routine doctor visits and related testing, demand did improve from Q2 levels and our COVID related testing revenue grew significantly during the quarter. We saw the benefits of these dynamics across our Life Science Solutions and Specialty Diagnostics businesses.

As you know, our involvement here includes providing both proprietary COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, as well as reagents used for laboratory developed tests along with sample collection products and instrumentation. So in summary, our teams put forth an amazing effort in Q3, not only increasing our response to the pandemic, but also returning our base business to growth.

The combination resulted in performance that positions us to deliver our best year yet. Turning to our business highlights for the quarter. As you know, we continue to increase our capabilities, so we can be the best partner for our customers and strengthen our competitive position. In Q3, we worked with speed at scale to address the critical needs brought on by the pandemic, while making great progress in executing our growth strategy across our businesses.

Let me cover a few of the highlights. In terms of our pandemic response, we continue to expand our role as a trusted partner for industry and governments around the world. It’s important to note that while this has clearly driven exceptional growth for us so far this year, much of what we’re putting in place now will create sustainable value longer term.

First, as you know, we have the leading position in providing COVID-19 diagnostic test kits given our gold standard PCR based test and our industry-leading installed base of instruments, and we continue to expand our presence by bringing new solutions to the market that help the medical community ramp up testing capacity and enable society’s return to work and school. In September, we launched a new, highly automated solution called Amplitude that helps laboratories quickly scale up to meet testing volumes.

This platform is based on our TaqPath Combo Kit and the QuantStudio 7 PCR instruments and has the highest sample throughput in the industry. We’re seeing strong demand for this innovative solution and we’ve already completed installation at several customer sites.

We also recently introduced two new Thermo Scientific antibody tests. Our OmniPATH ELISA test received emergency use authorization from FDA for the qualitative detection of total antibodies and our new EliA test is now available to run on our Phadia 250 instrument so customers can tap into the extensive stock installed base worldwide. Both tests can be used in the U.S. as well as Europe and other countries accepting the CE mark.

As I reflect on the long term, we’re now recognized by our customers as a scale player in infectious disease testing. We’ve significantly increased our installed base of sample preparation and PCR instruments over the last nine months and that will create new opportunities for us going forward.

Another example of sustainable value is that we continue to ramp up production of supplies that are essential to the testing process, such as liquid handling plastics and the specialized viral transport media used in sample collection. We highlighted the opening of our new viral transport media facility in Kansas last quarter and in Q3, we announced plans to further expand our global capacity by building a new facility in Scotland to support the European market.

We’re also significantly expanding capacity for our lab plastics to meet surging demand, which will put us in a great position long term as well. An important point that I want to make here is that our PPI Business System is a key advantage in our ability to scale our operations quickly and cost effectively to meet our customers’ needs and drive growth. One more example of sustainable value creation is our support of new therapies and vaccines.

We’re significantly adding capacity across our biosciences, bioproduction and pharma services businesses, creating an infrastructure that will position us incredibly well for the future. In our biosciences business, we are significantly investing in our global capacity to increase the manufacturing of enzymes and nucleotides used in vaccines.

In pharma services, last week, we announced our partnership with the Economic Development Board of Singapore to expand our sterile fill finish capacity by building our first facility there. Once operational in 2022, the facility will include the only high-speed filling line for live viruses in Singapore and help make demand — and help meet the demand across the Asia Pacific region. This is another great example of how we’re working with speed with governments to help them respond effectively to health emergencies in the future.

In addition to government funded projects including our BARDA project to increase capacity in the U.S. that we highlighted last quarter, we’ve committed more than $700 million in capex to add global capacity to meet COVID related demand. In summary, all of this work is clearly essential to helping our customers navigate the pandemic and it’s also giving us new capabilities and capacity that will be repurposed to meet future demand for vaccines and therapies.

While our COVID-19 response contributed significantly to our performance, we’re also continuing to make great progress in executing our growth strategy across the business. I’ll give you just a few highlights from the quarter. In terms of innovation, we launched a number of significant new products in Q3. Let me take a couple to highlight one from our electron microscopy business and one from bioproduction.

Our new Thermo Scientific Selectris imaging filters are breakthrough advances in cryo-EM for structural biology applications. These new filters allow scientists to view protein structures in unprecedented detail and in less time than what was previously possible. This will not only accelerate research, but also accelerate the adoption of cryo-EM. And another new product is our Thermo Scientific POROS Oligo resin which is used to purify and isolate mRNA for the development of vaccines and therapies. As mRNA production accelerates, the needs for a highly scalable purification technology will be critical.

In emerging markets, our leading scale continues to be an advantage for us and we’re expanding our presence to meet customer demand. During the quarter we celebrated the grand opening of a new factory in Suzhou, China for our single-use bioproduction technologies. As you know, we already have a well-established Lab Products operation in Suzhou and this expansion is our first bioproduction facility in the Asia-Pacific region, which will help meet increasing demand there for biologics.

Our teams in China have effectively managed through the pandemic while positioning the business for growth and we were pleased to deliver 18% growth in China in Q3. The last point I want to highlight around the progress we’re making across our business is tied to our unique customer value proposition. Our customers recognize that we stepped up in a major way to help them navigate the challenging environment and that’s creating new opportunities to build on our already strong relationships.

This is very evident in pharma and biotech as you know and now increasingly so with health care and diagnostic customers as well. During these times the advantages of our leading scale and depth of capabilities have never been more evident and this will lead to share gain opportunities longer term. Before I turn to our guidance, I’ll make a quick comment on capital deployment. As you know, our capital deployment strategy is a combination of returning capital through buybacks and dividends and strategic M&A.

In terms of our view on M&A, we continue to have an active deal pipeline, we have a very strong balance sheet and as always we’ll apply our disciplined approach to opportunities that meet our criteria for creating shareholder value. Turning to our guidance. This obviously have been a tremendous effort in supporting the COVID-19 response this year, and we’ve also executed well to grow our base business.

This combination led to extraordinary growth and performance in Q3 and we expect that to continue in Q4. With that context, we expect to grow full-year 2020 revenue by 20% to approximately $30.5 billion and we expect to grow our full-year 2020 adjusted EPS by 48% to $18.27 per share. Stephen will give you more of the details, but clearly, we’re on track to achieve a truly spectacular year. Before I turn the call over to Stephen, let me leave you with a couple of takeaways.

We continue to expand our leading role in responding to the pandemic and we’re having a profound impact on society. We’re executing very well to capture new opportunities, gain market share and drive growth across our businesses. Our efforts this year are significantly strengthening our Company and positioning us very well for the long term.

With that, I’ll now hand the call over to our CFO, Stephen Williamson. Stephen?

Stephen Williamson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Marc and good morning everyone. I’ll begin with a high level summary of our Q3 performance. As Marc mentioned, we had another exceptional quarter and grew organically to 34%. I’ll break this down into two elements. The first is the scale of our COVID-19 response revenue that we generated during the quarter and the second is the performance of the base business.

Our COVID-19 response revenue in the third quarter was $2 billion and contributed 31% to growth, largely driven by testing related products and instruments. Our base business, excluding the COVID-19 revenue grew organically 3%. We’re very pleased to deliver a 13 points improvement from Q2 driven by a higher customer activity levels and great commercial execution.

The 34% organic growth for the quarter was higher than the updated at our recent Analyst Meeting, as we continue to have robust demand for testing and the potential risks around the level of customer activity did not materialize. Our PPI Business System enabled excellent pull-through on the 34% organic growth, a combination of fixed cost leverage and operating with speed at scale enabled us to deliver 91% growth in adjusted earnings per share in the quarter, a truly exceptional result.

I’ll now provide more details on our third quarter results, then provide some color on our four segments and conclude with some comments around guidance. Starting with our Q3 earnings results, as I mentioned we grew adjusted EPS by 91% to $5.63. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $4.84, up 157% from Q3 last year. On the top line, our Q3 reported revenue grew 36% year-over-year. The components of our Q3 reported revenue increase included 34% organic growth, a foreign exchange tailwind of 1% and 1% growth from acquisitions.

Turning to our growth by geography, during the quarter, North America grew 40%, Europe grew 25%, Asia-Pacific grew just under 20% as did China, and rest of the world grew 65%. Looking at our operational performance, Q3 adjusted operating income increased 97% and adjusted operating margin was 32.9%, 10 percentage points higher than Q3 last year. In the quarter, our PPI Business System enabled us to drive exceptional volume leverage and strong productivity and we had favorable business mix.

At the same time, we continue to make significant strategic investments across the businesses. Moving on to the details of the P&L, total Company adjusted gross margin in the quarter came in at 52.3%, up 620 basis points from Q3 of the prior year. The increase in gross margin had similar drivers to those I just mentioned for our adjusted operating margin. Adjusted SG&A in the quarter was 16% of revenue, a decrease of 350 basis points versus Q3 2019 reflecting the very strong volume leverage.

Total R&D expense was $296 million, 20% higher than Q3 2019 and R&D as a percent of our manufacturing revenue in Q3 was 5.2%. Looking at results below the line for the quarter, our net interest expense was $135 million, $24 million higher than Q3 last year, primarily due to increased debt levels.

Adjusted other income and expense was a net income in the quarter of approximately $2 million, $24 million lower than Q3 2019, mainly due to changes in non-operating foreign exchange. Our adjusted tax rate in the quarter was 15.7%. This is up 450 basis points versus Q3 last year due to the substantial increase in pre-tax profit year-over-year, coming in at our marginal tax rate.

Average diluted shares were 399 million in Q3 about 5 million lower year-over-year driven by the net impact of share repurchases and option dilution. Turning to cash flow and the balance sheet, cash flow was another great highlight for the quarter. Our PPI Business System is enabling us to deliver great cash pull-through on the very strong top line performance.

For the first nine months, cash flow from continuing operations was $5 billion and free cash flow was $4.1 billion after deducting net capital expenditures of approximately $900 million. We returned approximately $90 million to shareholders through dividends in the quarter, and we ended Q3 with approximately $7.5 billion in cash and $21.1 billion of total debt. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.5 times gross debt to adjusted EBITDA and 1.6 times on a net debt basis.

Concluding my comments on our total Company performance, adjusted ROIC was 14.9%, up 330 basis points from Q3 last year as we continue to generate very strong return. I’ll now provide some color on the performance of our four business segments. Similar to last quarter, I’ll start with some framing thoughts around the impact that our COVID-19 response had on the segment results.

From a revenue standpoint, in Q3, the majority of the COVID-19 response revenue is reflected in Life Science solutions. This is revenue from testing kits, instruments, sample preparation and reagents for lab developed tests recognized in the genetic sciences and biosciences businesses.

It also includes revenue from therapy and vaccine production supply recognized in the bioproduction business. The Specialty Diagnostics segment includes revenue in the clinical diagnostics business from the molecular controls that go into testing kits. We also recognized revenue to viral transport media microbiology business and for tests and PP&E in the healthcare market channel.

The Laboratory Products and Services segment includes revenue for therapy and vaccine support from our pharma services business. This segment also includes revenue for PPE in the research and safety market channel as well as plastics used in testing workflows and cold storage equipment manufactured by our lab products business. So a lot of detail to take in, but I think it really demonstrates the breadth of our societal response to the pandemic.

From a margin standpoint, the impact of COVID-19 was varied across the segments based on the scale of the response revenue and the different levels of profitability on that revenue. In addition, during the quarter we continued to make strategic investments in our businesses, even in those that were not benefiting from COVID-19 response revenue.

This included investments in our colleagues in terms of incentive compensation and recognition as well as commercial R&D and production capability investments. We’re able to do this given the strength of the Company’s overall performance. The size of these investments does not necessarily align with the COVID-19 response revenue in each segment. And so that does skew some of the reported segment margins.

So a lot of moving parts from a segment margin standpoint, it reflects the very active management of the Company successfully navigating the current environment and positioning the Company for an even brighter future. Moving on to the segment details, starting with Life Sciences Solutions. In Q3, reported revenue increased 101% and organic revenue growth was 100%. We saw exceptionally strong growth in our genetic sciences and biosciences businesses as well as very strong growth in our bio production business.

Q3 adjusted operating income in Life Science Solutions increased 221% and adjusted operating margin was 54.9%, up 20 percentage points year-over-year. In the quarter, we drove very strong volume pull through, had positive business mix and continue to make strategic investments across the businesses in the segment.

The Analytical Instruments segment reported a revenue decrease of 2% in Q3 and an organic revenue decline of 3%. An increased level of customer activity and good commercial execution led to a 20 percentage point sequential improvement in the business performance from Q2 and the chromatography and mass spectrometry business returned to growth in the quarter.

Q3 adjusted operating income in Analytical Instruments decreased 45% and adjusted operating margin was 12.8%, down 10 percentage points year-over-year; 8 percentage points of this change was due to a $100 million one-time accounting charge that we took in Q3 for a loss on a supply contract in our electron microscopy business.

This was triggered by the very successful launch of our new Thermo Scientific Selectris imaging filter. The remainder of the margin reduction in the quarter was driven by business mix, lower volumes and strategic investments, partially offset by strong productivity. Turning to the Specialty Diagnostics segment, in Q3, reported revenue increased by 63%, organic revenue growth was 62%. Our COVID-19 response revenue was significant in the quarter enabling us to deliver very strong growth in our microbiology healthcare market channel and clinical diagnostics businesses.

The pandemic continues to impact routine diagnostic testing activity and this is most pronounced in our immunodiagnostics and transplant diagnostics business — businesses in the quarter. However, it was encouraging to see a substantial pickup in activity from Q2. Adjusted operating income increased 79% and adjusted operating margin was 27.9%, up 260 basis points from the prior year.

In the quarter, we saw very strong volume leverage, partially offset by negative business mix and strategic investments. Finally in Laboratory Products and Services segment, Q3 reported revenue increased 19%. Organic revenue growth was 16%. In the quarter, we saw strong growth in our research and safety market channel, pharma services and laboratory products businesses. Adjusted operating income in the segment for Q3 increased 17% and adjusted operating margin was 11.4%, 20 basis points lower than prior year.

In the quarter, the segment drove strong productivity and volume leverage, but this was more than offset by unfavorable business mix and strategic investments that I mentioned earlier. So with that, now let me turn to guidance. I’ll provide you our current view for both organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2020. I’ll also provide an update on certain full-year 2020 assumptions to help you with your modeling.

I’ll start with organic growth. Our current estimate for Q4 organic growth is 29%. That’s driven by an expected $1.75 billion of COVID-19 response revenue and organic growth in the base business of low to mid single digits. The impact of the pandemic continues to evolve and as a result, there are potential outcomes both above and below the 29% that could play out in Q4.

From a capacity standpoint, should there be customer demand above the 29% level, we’re well positioned to be able to support our customers as we did in Q3. In terms of adjusted earnings per share, we expect considerable volume leverage from the 29% organic growth in Q4. At that level of growth, we expect to deliver approximately 60% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share in Q4.

A few additional points of color on this outlook. Similar to prior quarters, the volume of testing undertaken by our customers will be the most significant factor determining the extent of our COVID-19 response revenue in Q4. The outlook also includes a continued ramp in the support of therapies and vaccines. Regarding the base business growth, this assumes similar levels of activity to Q3 and the benefit of the two extra days being offset by slightly weaker year-end spend than in Q4 2019.

Given the current environment it seems like a reasonable assumption to start the quarter with and we’re well positioned to assist our customers should funding availability be higher. The outlook does not anticipate a return to the lockdown seen at the height of the pandemic earlier in the year.

So putting all of this in a full year context, our current estimate for 2020 revenue is $30.52 billion, which would represent 20% growth over 2019 including 19% organic growth. In terms of adjusted earnings per share, our current estimate for the full year 2020 is $18.27, which represent 48% growth over 2019. We’re on track for a truly spectacular year.

I’ll now move on to an update of some of the additional modeling elements for the full year. With regards to FX, in 2020 we now assuming that we’ll have a negligible impact on revenue based on current FX rates. We expect net interest costs for the year to be approximately $490 million. We’re assuming that adjusted other net income will be about $50 million for the year, and we expect the full year adjusted income tax rate to be 14.2%.

Net capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $1.5 billion. This includes $400 million of capex to support our COVID-19 response in 2020. We continue to execute well on growth related capex opportunities, particularly in our pharma services and bioproduction businesses. These have short and long-term benefits and provide very strong returns on investment. In terms of capital deployments, we completed the $1.5 billion of share buybacks in Q1 and are assuming no further buybacks in the remainder of 2020.

We’re also continuing to assume that we’ll return approximately $350 million of capital to shareholders this year through dividends. And we estimate that the full year average diluted share count will be between 398 million and 400 million shares. So to wrap up, as you can see from our exceptional performance in Q3, we continue to manage the Company extremely effectively, strengthen our leadership in responding to the global pandemic and position ourselves to deliver a spectacular year.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Ken.

Kenneth J. Apicerno — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Stephen. Operator, we’re ready to open it up for Q&A.

