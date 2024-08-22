TJX Companies reports higher sales and earnings for Q2 2025

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) on Thursday reported a double-digit increase in second-quarter profit, helped by a 6% revenue growth.

Second-quarter sales of the fashion retailer rose to $13.46 billion from $ 12.76 billion in the corresponding period last year. Overall comp store sales increased 4%, driven by continued growth in customer transactions.

Net income came in at $1.1 billion or $0.96 per share in the July quarter, vs. $989 million or $0.85 per share in the prior-year quarter. For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects total comparable store sales to be up 2%-3%.

“We marked a milestone for our Company in the second quarter by opening our 5,000th store! Longer term, we are excited about our potential to capture additional market share in all of our geographies and to continue our global growth, while delivering great value to more consumers around the world and driving the profitability of TJX,” said TJX’s CEO Ernie Herrman.

